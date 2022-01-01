Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

The Pop Shop

1,992 Reviews

$$

1 S Main St

Medford, NJ 08055

Classic Grilled Cheese
Deluxe Burger
Honeymoon Chicken

Breakfast

Betty Dots

$4.99

Little dots of our award-winning Bettys.

Chocolate Chip Betty Dots

$5.59

French Toast Sticks

$5.59

Scrambled Eggs

$5.59

Two scrambled eggs and hash browns or tots, served with choice of toast.

Sweet Betty Dots

$5.99

M&M Betty dots topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and two cherries!

1+1+1

$6.99

A smaller portion of our 2+2+2 just for kids! One scrambled eggs, one betty and one piece of bacon. *Substitute one piece of French Toast for Betty $1.00

Big PB&J

$7.99

Peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread.

Big Toaster

$7.99

Grilled cheese with American on white.

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

GF Chicken Fingers

$8.59

Ham and Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Sliced ham and American on white bread.

Hot Dog

$7.99

Miss Mary Mac 'n' Cheese

$7.99

Noodles

$7.99

Pasta with butter or marinara.

Quesadinni

$7.99

Cheese quesadilla.

Turkey & Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Sliced turkey and American on white bread.

Kid's Fries

$3.59

Kid's Tots

$3.59

1 Slice Bacon

$1.59

Applesauce

$1.59

Black Beans

$1.59

Cheese Nibbles

$1.59

Mashed Avocado

$1.99

Mashed Banana

$1.59

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Peas and Carrots

$1.99

All Bettys are topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.

Bananas Foster Bettys

$10.59

Two jumbo Bettys topped with caramelized bananas and toasted walnuts, topped with powdered sugar.

Betty Tacos

Betty Tacos

$11.99

Two bacon Bettys filled with scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage & cheddar.

Bettys

$7.59

Three 100% from scratch pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.

Black and White Bettys

$9.99

Two Bettys cooked with Oreos and topped with more Oreos and powdered sugar.

Cannoli Bettys

Cannoli Bettys

$10.99

Two jumbo Bettys layered with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips, topped with cannoli chips and powdered sugar.

Cookie Cookie Bettys

$10.99

Two Bettys filled with cookie dough pieces, topped with whipped cream and crumbled chocolate chip cookies.

Gluten Free Bettys

$9.59

Three GLUTEN FREE Bettys, topped with powdered sugar.

Pancake Fries

Pancake Fries

$7.99

Deep fried Betty strips dusted with powdered sugar, served with cinnamon cream cheese and syrup for dipping.

Vegan Bettys

$7.99

Three Bettys made with soy milk.

2 Bettys

$5.99

Single Betty

$2.59

All French toast is topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.

Classic French Toast

$9.59

Three pieces of thick-sliced brioche French toast, topped with powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$12.99Out of stock

Two big cinnamon buns sliced and dipped in our vanilla egg batter and grilled, topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.

S'mores French Toast

S'mores French Toast

$11.59

Two pieces of thick-cut brioche French toast layered with crushed graham crackers, marshmallow creme and chocolate sauce, topped with marshmallows, chocolate chips and powdered sugar.

Eggs

2+2+2

$10.59Out of stock

Two Bettys, two eggs (any style) and two pieces of bacon. *Substitute French Toast for Bettys $2.00

Biscuit Scramble

$10.59Out of stock

Three eggs scrambled with mozzarella and cheddar, served with a jumbo biscuit smothered in sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.59Out of stock

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, pepper jack, black beans and salsa, topped with melted cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Cream Chipped Beef

Cream Chipped Beef

$9.99Out of stock

Made to order over choice of toast, served with hash browns.

Egg & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.59Out of stock

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, jalapeno- onion mix and pico de gallo, served with a sides of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Eggsactly

$6.99Out of stock

Two eggs (any style) served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.

Tofu Scramble

$10.99Out of stock

"Scrambled" tofu, vegan cheese, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and sauteed spinach, served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.

Your Own Private Idaho

$10.99Out of stock

A double helping of hash browns topped with cheddar and two sunny side up eggs, served with choice of toast.

Plain Egg Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Served your choice of brioche bun, toast, English muffin or bagel with hash browns or tots.

Egg and Cheese

$7.59Out of stock

Topped with choice of cheese, served on your choice of brioche bun, toast, English muffin or bagel with hash browns or tots.

Egg, Cheese and Meat

$9.59Out of stock

Topped with choice of cheese and meat, served on your choice of brioche bun, toast, English muffin or bagel with hash browns or tots.

Breakfast Sliders

$10.99Out of stock

Three brioche slider buns filled with scrambled eggs, American, chipotle aioli and choice of meat, served with hash browns or tots.

Avocado Toast Egg Sandwich

Avocado Toast Egg Sandwich

$11.59Out of stock

Toasted bagel topped with smashed avocado, everything spice, turkey bacon & a fried egg, served with hash browns or tots.

MYO Omelette

$11.59Out of stock

Make your own omelette. Choose up to 3 items. Additional items extra.

BTA Omelette

$12.99Out of stock

Bacon, tomato avocado and mozzarella, served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.

George the Greek

$11.99Out of stock

Spinach, tomatoes, olives and feta, served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.

Southwest Smoky Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Bacon, grilled chicken, jalapenos, scallions and pepper jack, served with sides of pico de gallo and Carolina BBQ sauce, hash browns or tots and choice of toast.

Veggie Omelette

$12.99Out of stock

Sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, avocado and mozzarella cheese, served with hash browns and choice of toast.

Veggie Rollo

$12.99Out of stock

Avocado, veggie sausage, pico de gallo, and pepper jack served with a side of sour cream, hash browns or tots and choice of toast.

Bagel

$2.99

Biscuit

$2.99

Served with butter and honey.

Cinnamon Bun

$4.99Out of stock

Toast

$1.99

Two slices, served with butter.

Bacon

$3.99

Three sliced of crisp Martin's applewood smoke bacon.

Bruleed Bacon

$4.59Out of stock

Three slices of crisp Martin's applewood smoked bacon glazed with honey & brown sugar.

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Three slices.

Pork Roll

$3.99

Three slices.

Sausage

$3.99

Three pieces.

Scrapple

$3.99

Two deep fried crispy slices.

Thin-sliced Ham

$3.99

2 oz of thinly sliced ham.

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Three slices.

Vegetarian Sausage (not vegan, not gluten free)

$3.99

Three pieces.

Hash Browns

$2.59

Shredded hash browns seasoned with onion.

Sd- Biscuit (1) & Sausage Gravy

$4.99Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Sd- Avocado

$1.99

1 Egg

$1.59Out of stock

2 Eggs

$2.99Out of stock

Sd- Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$2.59+Out of stock

Creamy homemade tomato soup, served with Goldfish crackers.

Soup of the Day

$2.99+Out of stock

Ask for today's selection

White Chicken Chili

White Chicken Chili

$5.99Out of stock

Fresh chicken chili made with tomatillos, white beans and cilantro, topped with aged white cheddar cheese, served with crackers.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Grilled chicken marinated buffalo sauce, romaine, crumbled blue cheese, celery, carrots, hard-boiled eggs with blue cheese dressing.

Classic Caesar

$6.99+

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons with house-made creamy Caesar dressing.

Classic Cobb

Classic Cobb

$8.99+

Romaine, turkey breast, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocado with choice of dressing.

Fields of Green

Fields of Green

$8.59+

Spinach, goat cheese, apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, poppy seed vinaigrette.

Foghorn Country Chicken Salad

Foghorn Country Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Romaine, crispy chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar with honey mustard dressing.

Greek Chop

Greek Chop

$7.99+

Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta with lemon basil vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$8.59+

Spinach, crumbled bacon, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled eggs, poppy seed vinaigrette.

Side House Salad

$4.99

Romaine, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, choice of dressing.

Boneless Buffalo Chicken

Boneless Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

4 chicken fingers tossed in homemade buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, celery and carrots. Substitute tofu- no charge!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

20 pieces of deep fried battered pickle chips, served with remoulade.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Seven mozzarella sticks, served with marinara.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Thick-cut beer battered onion rings, served with remoulade.

Pancake Fries

Pancake Fries

$7.99

Deep fried Betty strips dusted with powdered sugar, served with cinnamon cream cheese and syrup for dipping.

Philly Pretzel Chips

$8.59Out of stock

Fried Philly pretzel chips dusted in garlic, served with honey mustard and Whiz.

Pop

$4.59+

Cooked in rice oil.

Bacon Ranch

$7.59+

Topped with crumbled bacon, melted mozzarella and ranch dressing.

Collingswood

Collingswood

$7.59+

Maryland topped with bacon and melted Cheddar cheese.

Maryland

$4.99+

Dusted with Old Bay.

Parmesan Garlic

Parmesan Garlic

$5.99+

Dusted with Parmesan and garlic salt, served with garlic aioli.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.59+Out of stock

Sweet potato fries served with remoulade.

Whiz

$5.59+

Served with a side of Whiz.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$15.99

8oz fresh sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with cheddar, bacon, an onion ring, lettuce and tomato, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$13.99

8oz fresh ground sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with American, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.

Inferno Burger

$15.99

8 oz fresh sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with pepper jack, jalapeno-onion mix, chipotle mayo and salsa verde, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.

Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese Burger

Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese Burger

$16.99Out of stock

A club style burger of epic proportions! Two beef patties topped with cheese sandwiched between two grilled cheeses topped with shredded lettuce, diced onions, pickle slices and 1000 Island, served with fries or tots and a pickle!

Pop Burger JR

Pop Burger JR

$7.99Out of stock

Not so hungry? A smaller version (4oz) of our 100% beef deluxe burger topped with American, lettuce, tomato and raw onion, served with fries or tots and a pickle! Perfect size for our young Pop Shoppers too!

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$15.99

8oz fresh sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with provolone, blsamic-onion jam, pub sauce, lettuce and tomato, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.

Veggie Burger

$12.99

A three grain (bulgar, oats and brown rice), bean and veggie patty topped with lettuce and tomato, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.

ALL SANDWICHES COME WITH COLESLAW, A PICKLE AND CHOICE OF POP FRIES OR TOTS.
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Whole grain toast topped with roasted turkey, avocado and pico de gallo, served open faced.

Big BLT Club

$11.99

The classic triple-decker with mayo on toasted country white.

Buffalo Blue Chicken

Buffalo Blue Chicken

$14.59

Chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce and hot sauce-splashed mayo on ciabatta. Substitute tofu (v) — no extra charge.

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.59

Philly-style beef, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and choice of American, Provolone or Whiz on a long roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.59

Shaved white meat chicken, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and choice of American, Provolone or Whiz on a long roll.

Chicken Cutlet Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cutlet Cordon Bleu

$13.59Out of stock

House made chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss and honey mustard grilled on ciabatta.

Chicken Parm Melt

$13.59

Chicken cutlet, marinara and mozzarella on a long roll.

Chicken Salad

$11.59Out of stock

House-made chicken salad (chicken, dried cranberries, walnuts, tarragon, mayo), lettuce and tomato on choice of bread or wrap.

Chipotle Veggie Melt

$13.99

Veggie burger topped with black beans, jalapeños, onions, roasted red peppers, chipotle mayo and pepper jack on ciabatta.

Honeymoon Chicken

Honeymoon Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, avocado, caramelized onions and cheddar on ciabatta.

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato on brioche.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.99Out of stock

Choice of corned beef or turkey, grilled with Swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 Island on rye, served with choice of Pop fries or tots.

Santa Fe

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Martin’s applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pepper jack, salsa verde and chipotle mayo on ciabatta.

Turkey BLT Club

$14.59

Triple decker BLT with hand-carved roasted turkey and mayo on toasted country white.

Vegetarian Philly Cheesesteak

$14.59

Seitan, onions, mushrooms and vegan cheese on a long roll.

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Vegan cheese, jalapeño-onion mix, avocado, black beans and salsa verde in a flour tortilla, served with sides of pico de gallo and sour cream.

ALL GRILLED CHEESE COME WITH COLESLAW, A PICKLE AND CHOICE OF POP FRIES OR TOTS.

5B's

$12.99Out of stock

As Seen On... Throwdown with Bobby Flay! Our version of the grilled cheese created by Food Network star Bobby Flay during the famed Pop Shop Grilled Cheese Throwdown! Brie, goat cheese, Martin’s applewood smoked bacon and tomato on thick-sliced country white.

Arlington

Arlington

$12.99

Mac n’ cheese, cheddar and crumbled bacon on sourdough.

Calvert

$14.99

Provolone, roasted turkey, Martin’s applewood smoked bacon, avocado and balsamic mayo on ciabatta.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Classic American on thick-sliced country white.

Linden

Linden

$13.99

American, Philly-style beef, caramelized onions and roasted mushrooms on a Philly pretzel braid.

Magill

$8.59

American, cheddar and provolone on sourdough.

Maple

$14.99

Cheddar, grilled chicken and Martin’s applewood smoked bacon on sourdough.

Park

$10.59

A Pop Shop original! American on a Philly pretzel braid.

Richey

$12.59

Mozzarella sticks, mozzarella and marinara on rosemary focaccia.

Chicken Chicken CoCoPop

Chicken Chicken CoCoPop

$14.99

4 seasoned chicken fingers served with honey mustard, Pop fries or tots and a pickle. Includes choice of soup or salad.

Gluten Free Coco Pop

$15.99

4 seasoned gluten free chicken fingers served with honey mustard, Pop fries or tots and a pickle. Includes choice of soup or salad (please check if the soup of the day is gluten free).

Mac and Cheese Entree

$12.99

Gourmet white mac and cheese. Includes choice of soup or salad.

Sd- White Mac and Cheese

$4.99

A side portion of our gourmet white mac and cheese.

Open Faced Roasted Turkey

$15.99Out of stock

Country white bread topped with turkey & gravy, served with cranberry sauce & mashed potatoes. Includes choice of soup or salad.

Regular Soda

$3.59

Kid's Soda

$2.59

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Coffee

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Regular Milk

$2.99

Regular Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Kid's Milk

$1.99

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Juice- large

$3.59

Juice- small

$2.59

Family Breakfast (for 4)

$40.00

• Scrambled Eggs • Thick-cut Brioche French Toast or Bettys • Breakfast Sausage and Applewood Smoked Bacon • Hash Browns • 4 Coffee AND 4 Orange Juice

Coffee Date (for 2)

$25.00

The perfect breakfast for two! Includes 2 coffees, 2 omelettes served with hash browns and toast AND a cinnamon bun to share!

Short Stack Shorti (for 2)

$22.00

For when you can't decide! Includes 2 coffees, 2 pieces of classic french toast, 2 bettys, 3 pieces of bacon and 3 breakfast sausage links.

Family Meal of the Week (for 4)

$50.00

Pop Shop Lunch (for 4)

$65.00

• Foghorn Country Chicken Salad • “Kids” style Grilled Cheese • Cole slaw • Quart of Mac and Cheese • 4 Soft Drinks, Lemonade or Iced Tea • Quart Ice Cream

Family Favorites (for 4)

$70.00

• Caesar Salad • Quart of Tomato Soup • Chicken Fingers • Collings Grilled Cheese • Quart of Mac N’ Cheese • Pop Fries • 4 Soft Drinks, Lemonade or Iced Tea • Quart Ice Cream

Pop Shop Favorites (for 4)

$75.00

• Fried Pickles • Park Grilled Cheese • Arlington Grilled Cheese • Honeymoon Chicken • Garlic Parm Fries • 4 Soft Drinks, Lemonade or Iced Tea • Quart of Ice Cream

Philly Fans (for 2)

$35.00

Includes 2 sodas, lemonade or iced tea, 1 order of pretzel chips to share, 2 Pop Shop cheesesteaks with caramelized onions, mushrooms and cheese (beef, chicken or seitan) AND a Fly Eagles Fly Sundae to share.

Shake it Up (for 2)

$32.00

Includes 2 old fashioned shakes and 2 deluxe burgers (beef or veggie) served with a choice of fries or tots.

Snack Attack

$70.00Out of stock

• Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce • Boneless Buffalo Chicken Fingers with Blue Cheese • Fried Pickles with Rémoulade sauce • Onion Rings with Rémoulade sauce • Whiz Fries • 4 Soft Drinks, Lemonade or Iced Tea • Quart Ice Cream

Family Sundae Kit

$25.00

• 2 quarts of your choice of hand dipped Richman’s ice cream: Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Moose Tracks (sugar free), Peanut Butter Swirl, Cookies and Cream, Coffee, Cookie Dough, Chocolate Marshmallow or Strawberry. *Add $5.00 per quart for Tofutti Vanilla or Chocolate (dairy free) • Choice of 3 toppings: Gummi Bears, Sour Worms, Snickers, M&Ms, Reese Pieces, Peanut Butter Cups, Butterfingers, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Chips, Oreos, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Rainbow Sprinkles, Chocolate Jimmies or Mini Marshmallows. • Choice of 1 sauce: Chocolate, Caramel, Hot Fudge, Reese’s Peanut Sauce. • A can of whipped cream and cherries!

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:45 am - 7:15 pm
Monday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Friday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 8:15 pm
The Pop Shop’s award-winning menu offers a quirky collection of modern American comfort foods. Besides all-day breakfasts, build-your-own burgers, and many different grilled cheese sandwiches, the menu features hot and cold sandwiches, appetizers, great salads, ice cream treats, real milk shakes, and specialty fountain beverages. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan choices, too!

1 S Main St, Medford, NJ 08055

The Pop Shop - Medford image
The Pop Shop - Medford image

