The Popcorn Bag DC - Tysons corner 7854L Tysons Corner Center

Chocolate Henny

$17.50 Out of stock

You didn’t read that wrong! Our Chocolate Henny Popcorn takes our decadent Chocolate Caramel Popcorn and infuses it with Hennessy. Not only that, but we’ve taken it a step further with a white cocoa that has also been infused. While you may not get drunk off this popcorn we can’t guarantee that you won’t fall in love.