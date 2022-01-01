The POPCORNERIE and Creamery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sweet shop devoted to gourmet popcorn, ice cream, desserts, chocolates and deliciousness. “Enjoy the best!“ Note: Cups and sizing can vary slightly due to hand-scooping and settlement. Serving size: Approximately 3/4 cup (30g) ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Cooked in a kitchen that also handles Wheat, Tree Nuts, Dairy and Soy. No Preservatives . Gluten Free . 0% Trans Fat . Non-GMO Kernels. Please note. All sales are final.
9205 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654
