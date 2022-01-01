Restaurant header imageView gallery

The POPCORNERIE and Creamery

9205 Little Rd

New Port Richey, FL 34654

Savory Popcorn

Cups and sizing can vary slightly due to hand-scooping and settlement. Serving size: Approximately 3/4 cup (30g)
Cheddar Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

$6.00+
White Cheddar

White Cheddar

$6.00+
Buttery

Buttery

$3.00+
Plain

Plain

$3.00+

Sweet Popcorn

Cups and sizing can vary slightly due to hand-scooping and settlement. Serving size: Approximately 3/4 cup (30g)
Caramel

Caramel

$6.50+
Green Apple

Green Apple

$6.50+

Kettle Corn

$6.50+

Specialty Popcorn

Cups and sizing can vary slightly due to hand-scooping and settlement. Serving size: Approximately 3/4 cup (30g)
Caramel Cheddar Merge

Caramel Cheddar Merge

$6.25+

Take Home Packs

Banana Pudding

$8.00+

Banana ice cream with whipped topping and vanilla wafers.

Cotton Candy

$8.00+

Pink and blue vanilla ice cream with the old-fashioned taste of cotton candy.

Dutch Chocolate

Dutch Chocolate

$8.00+

Chocolate ice cream made with the finest imported chocolate. Gluten-Free

Happy Tracks

Homemade Vanilla

Homemade Vanilla

$8.00+

Homemade-tasting vanilla ice cream with special hand-cranked flavor -- "The Original" since 1969. Gluten-Free

Mint Chocolate Chip

$8.00+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$8.00+

Strawberry ice cream made with succulent strawberries. Gluten-Free

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

20 FL OZ plastic bottle.

Coke Diet

$2.50

20 FL OZ plastic bottle.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweet shop devoted to gourmet popcorn, ice cream, desserts, chocolates and deliciousness. “Enjoy the best!“ Note: Cups and sizing can vary slightly due to hand-scooping and settlement. Serving size: Approximately 3/4 cup (30g) ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Cooked in a kitchen that also handles Wheat, Tree Nuts, Dairy and Soy. No Preservatives . Gluten Free . 0% Trans Fat . Non-GMO Kernels. Please note. All sales are final.

Location

9205 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654

Directions

