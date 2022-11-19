The PORCH imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Burgers

The PORCH Norman OK

review star

No reviews yet

311 West Boyd Street

Norman, OK 73069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

SMASH Burger

$12.00

1/4 Beef patty with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles and onion, on a Hawaiian bun. With fries

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Fries with queso and bacon bites

Redbull can

$5.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

BBQ Sliders

$12.00

Buffet

$9.20

Corndog Combo

$7.00

Catering Per Head

$10.00

Stretchy Hat

$25.00

nachos

$12.00

Shots

Lemon Drop

$3.50

White Gummy Bear

$3.50

Well Green Tea

$4.25

Green Tea

$5.50

Klumbsy Slut

$4.00

Kamikaze

$4.25

Vegas Bomb

$5.50

Jagerbomb

$5.50

White Tea

$4.25

Baby Mama

$4.75

Washington Apple

$4.75

Surfer on Acid

$4.75

Melon Ball

$4.25

Red Headed Slut

$4.75

Emily's Pussy

$4.50

Tootsie Roll

$4.25

Fire and Ice

$5.50

Bazooka Joes

$5.25

Apple Spice

$4.75

The Four Horsemen

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$4.25

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Irish Breakfast

$4.25

Cement Mixer

$2.00

Royal Flush

$4.25

Quick Sex on the Beach

$4.25

Water Moccasin

$4.25

Scooby Doo Snacks

$5.00

The Barbie

$4.75

Cream Pied

$2.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

WELCOME TO OUR SHIT SHOW!

Location

311 West Boyd Street, Norman, OK 73069

Directions

Gallery
The PORCH image

Similar restaurants in your area

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
orange starNo Reviews
411 1st Street SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Mustard Seed Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
49 E Cermak Rd Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
King's BierHaus - The Heights
orange star4.5 • 1,685
2044 E. T.C. Jester Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Strada in the Grove
orange star4.4 • 1,182
3176 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Experiment Coffee and Pastry
orange starNo Reviews
1135 W Geneva Dr Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norman

Hideaway Pizza - Norman
orange star4.6 • 1,020
577 Buchanan Ave Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
Diamond Dawgs - NEW
orange star4.5 • 604
753 Asp Ave Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
Diamond Dawgs
orange star4.5 • 604
753 Asp Ave Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant2 - 1424 W Lindsey St
orange star4.8 • 413
1424 W Lindsey St Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
Nashbird - Edmond
orange star4.4 • 237
214 E Main St Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 211-Norman
orange star5.0 • 229
3450 Chautauqua Ave Norman, OK 73072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norman
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston