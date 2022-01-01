A map showing the location of Canteen Market & Bistro 411 W 4th StreetView gallery

Canteen Market & Bistro 411 W 4th Street



No reviews yet

411 W 4th Street

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Order Again

Catering

Best Taco Bar in Town

$18.00

Basic Taco Bar

$12.00

Surf & Turf Fajita Bar

$30.00

Alma Fiesta Taco Bar

$40.00

Festive Fete

$25.00

Beer & Wine Service (per person)

$18.00

Boxed Meals

Petaluma Salad

$13.00

Porch Chopped Cobb

$13.00

Asian Salad

$13.00

OG Burrito

$13.00

Santa Clara Rice Bowl

$13.00

Porch Taco Plate

$13.00

Porch Naked Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Cocktail Menu

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bourbon And Blood

$12.00

Dreamsters (A Song by Tipper)

$16.00

Goldfashion

$12.00

Hot Like Sauce

$15.00

Moon Dust

$12.00

Neck And Neck

$15.00

Oblivion (A Song by LSDREAM)

$16.00

Royalty

$12.00

Smash the Funk (A Song by GRiZ)

$14.00

Strawberry Cosmo

$12.00

SUB ZERO

$14.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Whiskey

Benchmark Bourbon

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Rams Point

$7.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Blantons

$16.00

Tequila

Lunazul

$8.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Espolon

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00

Sutlers

$9.00

Empress

$9.00

Gunpowder

$10.00

Rum

Castillo

Gosling

Bacardi

$8.00

Wine

Americano

Lillet

Murphy Goode Chardonnay

VRAC Rose

Douilly Fuiss

Barcava Champagne

Pinot Noir

Bottled/Canned Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Pernicious IPA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Draft Beer

$7.00

Draft Wine

$9.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Classic Mimosa

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Canteen French 75

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Vodka Lemonade

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Soda

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Vodka Soda

$10.00

Whiskey Coke - Benchmark

$9.00

Whiskey Coke - Makers

$12.00

Woodford

$10.00

Vodka Cranberry

$10.00

Whiskey Ginger - Benchmark

$9.00

Whiskey Ginger - Makers

$12.00

Bottled Beer

$4.00

River Run Rummer

$14.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 W 4th Street, Winston Salem, NC 27101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

