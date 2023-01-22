Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) 421 N West ST

No reviews yet

421 N West ST

Hillsboro, OH 45133

Appetizers

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Served with chipotle ranch.

Onion Petals - App

$8.00

Served with chipolte ranch.

Soft Pretzel Spears

$8.00

Three sharable spears, served with warm beer cheese.

Coconut Shrimp - App

$13.00

Served with Sweet Thai Chili.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with marinara. Add caramel sauce +$2

Bruschetta

$8.00

Toasted baguette slices, feta cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Breaded pickles the size of a french fry. Tender yet crunchy! Served with ranch.

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Baked artichoke hearts, fresh spinach leaves & a 3 cheese blend. Served with toasted naan.

Reuben Egg Rolls

$10.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Wrapped in a crunchy egg roll. Served with 1000 island.

Potstickers

$9.00

Crispy pork potstickers. Topped with Sweet Thai Chili Saice & served with Sting'n Honey Garlic sauce.

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing.

Saratoga Chips & Beer Cheese

$5.00

Tortilla Chips & White Queso

$6.00

Buffalo Dip

$8.00

Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Pesto Ch FB

$5.00

Flatbreads

Brussel Sprout & Bacon FB

$12.00

Olive oil base, shaved brussel sprouts, sweet bacon, feta cheese & a balsamic glaze drizzle.

Steak & Garlic FB

$18.00

Garlic aioli base, fresh spinach, sliced sirloin, caramelized onions & provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken FB

$14.00

Ranch aiolil base, provoline cheese, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce & crunchy pickles.

Margherita FB

$13.00

Sundried tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella & roma tomatoes. Topped with balsamic glaze & fresh basil.

BBQ Chicken FB

$14.00

Stinging Honey Garlic BBQ base, provolone cheese, grilled chicken, corn, black beans & red onions.

1/2 Flatbread & Side Salad

$12.00

Any half flatbread & side house salad. Excludes Steak & Garlic.

Flatbread of the Week - Full

$13.00

1/2 FB of the week Meal

$12.00

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

12 Boneless Wings

$13.00

18 Boneless Wings

$20.00

6 Traditional Wings

$8.00

12 Traditional Wings

$13.00

18 Traditional Wings

$20.00

Plant Based Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Morningt Star Product. 5 Tenders

Soups

Vegetable Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Vegetable Soup - Cup

$3.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.00

Bread Bowl

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Dine in Only

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Extra Cornbread

$1.00

Chili Cup

$3.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Salads

Run it Through the Gardal Salad

$12.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomato, cucumber, corn, red onion, sunflower seeds & cheddar cheese.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, egg, cucumber & tomato.

Stinging BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken glazed in stinging honey garlic BBQ sauce, corn, black beans, tomato, Cheddar cheese & crispy onion straws. Add Avocado +$2

Oriental Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, carrots, oranges, green onions, sunflower seeds, crunchy wontons strips & sesame seeds. Drizzled with sweet thai chili & served with Asian Ginger Vinaigrette

Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Blacked chicken, tomato, Cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon, egg & avocado.

Charred Romaine Caesar Salad

$12.00

Head of romaine lettuce, seasoned & grilled on charbroiler for the perfect flavor. Served with grilled chicken, housemade croutons & Parm cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mild buffalo sauce, carrots, corn, tomato & Cheddar or Blue Cheese. Add Avocado +$2

Greek Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Feta cheese, red onion, banana peppers, cucumbers, tomato& kalamata olives.

Italian Salad

$12.00

Salami, pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, banana peppers & black olives.

Wedge Salad

$6.00

Iceberg Wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon & blue cheese crumbles. Or 'Ranch Style' with Cheddar cheese.

Side House Salad

$4.00

Lettuce Blend, carrots, Cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, housemade croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Lettuce Blend, Parm cheese & Croutons.

Add Breadstick

$1.00

Add breadstick to anhy Salad

Wraps

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Blacked chicken, tomato, Cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch & avocado.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, charred romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese & caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Mid Buffalo, lettuce, tomato & ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch.

Chipolte Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Blackened chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, lettuce, Cheddar cheese & chipolte ranch.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Sliced Turkey breast, tomato, lettuce, bacon & a ranch aioli spread. Add cheese +$1

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Garlic aioli, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Club Wrap

$12.00

Honey ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato w/ out creamy bacon pepper relish spread. Add avocado +$2

Italian Wrap

$12.00

Garic aioli, ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.00

Choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle served on the side. Add bacon +$2. Add Fried Egg +$1

French Onion Burger

$14.00

Caramelized onions, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese & crispy parmesan cheese.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, onion straws & Cheddar cheese.

Farmhouse Burger

$15.00

Grilled ham, bacon, over easy egg & American cheese.

Gouda Sliders

$14.00

Three Sliders, topped with Smoked Gouda cheese, beer cheese & caramelized onions.

Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.00

Grilled burger with cheddar cheese, placed between grilled cheese sandwiches.

Porch Fire! Burger

$13.00

Ghost pepper cheese, pickled jalapeno & our creamy pepper relish spread.

Hawaiian Burger

$14.00

Garlic aioli, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & garlic aioli.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Caramelized onions, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese & crispy parmesan cheese.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Meatless burger made of lentils quinoa & garlic. Topped with spinach, tomato, red onion & garlic aioli.

Pimento Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches & Baskets

Smoked Bologna

$9.00

Premium Bologna, slow smoked, thick sliced & grilled. Served on soft sourdough with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

8 oz pork loin, double cubed, marinated & grilled. Served with lettuce & tomato.

Chipolte Chicken Club

$14.00

Blackened chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & chipolte ranch.

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Lightly breaded cod on a toasted brioche bun. Served with lettuce & tomato. Tarter sauce on the side.

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Butterfly shrimp. Served with housemade cole slaw & fries or chips.

Fish & Chips Basket

$13.00

Lightly breaded cod. Served with housemade cole slaw & fries or chips. Tarter sauce on the side.

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Coconut breaded shrimp, topped with sweet thai chili sauce. Served with housemade cole slaw & fries or chips.

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye & housemade 1000 island.

BLT

$9.00

Premium corn cob smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken, mild buffalo sauce, ranch aioli, lettuce, tomato & pickle.

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Toasted wheat bread, creamy pepper relish spread, ham, turkey, Swiss, American, bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Ham & Cheese Melt

$9.00

Sliced ham, American cheese & caramelized onionson grilled sourdough bread.

Philly Steak

$12.00

Shaved beef, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese & garilc aioli. Served on a toasted sub bun.

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Grilled Chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce & Cheddar cheese. Add avocado $2

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Entrees

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00

Grilled chicken baked with gravy, mixed garden vegetables and a flaky puff pastry.

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Penne pasta, charbroiled chicken & housemade alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Penne pasta, sauteed shrimp & housemade alfredo sauce. Double Shrimp +$8

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Four cheese ravioli. Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce.

Smothered Chicken

$14.00

6 oz grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & Pepper Jack cheese. Served with 2 sides. Double chicken +$4

Glazed Salmon

$19.00

8 oz center cut salmon. Cooked on the charbroiler and topped with Swee Thai Chili sauce. Served with two sides.

Bone-In Pork Chop

$23.00

14 oz. Butterflied & grilled. Marinated in maple & brown sugar. Served with 2 sides.

Baseball Cut Sirloin

$28.00

8 oz Premium Center Cut Sirloin. Served with two sides.

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

14 oz, served with two sides.

Top Sirloin

$26.00

8 oz cut. Served with two sides.

Spaghetti Squash

$12.00

Prime Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Sides

Saratoga Chips

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Loaded +$2.50

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Add MM dipping sauce +$.50

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Onion Petals

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded +$2.50

Twiced Baked Potato

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Contains bacon.

Yams

$4.00

Broccolini

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Served with marinara, alfredo or butter.

Kids Fish Nuggets

$7.00

Fresh Fish, lightly breaded.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pep Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Salad

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Sliders

$6.00

Dessert

Skillet Cookie - Choc Chip

$8.00

Baked to order. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

Skillet Cookie - White Chocolate Chip Mac. Nut

$8.00

Baked to order. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

Pecan Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Baked to order. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

Brownie Skillet

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Layered chocolate cake.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

Dirt Pudding

$2.00

Kid size dirt pudding cup.

Funnel Fries

$6.00

Strawberry Funnel Fries

$8.00

Cookie Butter Cheesecake

$6.00

Vodka

Pinnacle Cake

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Barton Vodka (Well)

$5.00

Pinnacle Vodka

$5.50

Pinnacle Cherry

$5.50

Titos Vodka

$6.00

Pinnacle Peach

$5.50

Pinnacle Vanilla

$5.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.50

Ketel One

$6.00

Absolut

$5.50

Pinnacle Grape

$5.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.50

Pinnacle fruit Punch

$5.50

Pinnacle Chocolate

$5.50

Chocolate 360

$5.50

DBL Pinnacle Cake

$8.25

DBL Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Barton Vodka (Well)

$7.50

DBL Pinnacle Vodka

$8.25

DBL Pinnacle Cherry

$8.25

DBL Titos Vodka

$9.00

DBL Pinnacle Peach

$8.25

DBL Pinnacle Vanilla

$8.25

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$8.25

DBL Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$8.25

DBL Pinnacle Grape

$8.25

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

$8.25

DBL Pinnacle fruit Punch

$8.25

DBL Pinnacle Chocolate

$8.25

DBL Chocolate 360

$8.25

Gin

Hendricks Gin

$8.00

Barton Gin (Well)

$5.00

Tanquery

$6.00

Burnetts (Well)

$5.00

DBL Hendricks Gin

$12.00

DBL Barton Gin (Well)

$7.50

DBL Tanquery

$9.00

DBL Burnetts (Well)

$7.50

Rum

Malibu

$5.50

Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla

$6.00

Meiers White (Well)

$5.00

Bacardi Light

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Cruzan Peach Rum

$5.50

DBL Malibu

$8.25

DBL Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Meiers White (Well)

$7.50

DBL Bacardi Light

$8.25

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.25

DBL Cruzan Peach Rum

$8.25

Tequila

Cuervo Especial

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$6.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

La Prima White (Well)

$5.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

DBL Cuervo Especial

$9.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$9.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL La Prima White (Well)

$7.50

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

DBL Tanteo Jalapeno

$15.00

Whiskey

Ole Smoky Cookies and Cream

$4.00

Ole Smoky Tennessee Mud

$4.00

Ole Smoky Bourbon Ball

$4.00

Ole Smoky Salty Caramel

$4.00

Ole Smoky Mango Habenero

$4.00

Ole Smoky Peanut Butter

$4.00

Ole Smoky Salty Watermelon

$4.00

Ole Smoky Peach Whiskey

$4.00

Skrewball

$5.50

Fireball

$5.50

Jacobs Pardon

$15.00

Southern Comfort 100

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Bean

$5.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown XO

$12.50

Crown Salted Caramel

$6.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.25

Canadian Club

$5.50

Ole Smoky Cookie Dough

$4.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

7 & 7

$6.00

Gameday Fireball

$2.00

Ole Smoky Cookies and Cream

$6.00

Ole Smoky Tennessee Mud

$6.00

Ole Smoky Bourbon Ball

$6.00

Ole Smoky Salty Caramel

$6.00

Ole Smoky Mango Habenero

$6.00

Ole Smoky Peanut Butter

$6.00

Ole Smoky Salty Watermelon

$6.00

Ole Smoky Peach Whiskey

$6.00

Skrewball

$8.25

Fireball

$8.25

Jacobs Pardon

$22.50

Southern Comfort 100

$8.25

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Bean

$8.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.75

Crown Apple

$9.75

Crown Peach

$9.75

Crown XO

$18.75

Crown Salted Caramel

$9.75

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.20

Canadian Club

$8.25

Ole Smoky Cookie Dough

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Makers Mark

$6.50

Makers Mark 46

$8.00

Brothers Bond Bourbon

$9.50

Yellowstone Select

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Old Forester

$6.00

Jeffersons Ocean Rye

$15.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$15.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Michters

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Blantons

$15.00

Old Crow (Well)

$5.00

Dewars White

$6.50

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.50

Eagle Rare

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$9.75

DBL Makers Mark 46

$12.00

DBL Brothers Bond Bourbon

$14.25

DBL Yellowstone Select

$14.25

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.25

DBL Old Forester

$9.00

DBL Jeffersons Ocean Rye

$22.50

DBL Jeffersons Ocean

$22.50

DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden Toast

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$15.00

DBL Michters

$12.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL Blantons

$22.50

DBL Old Crow (Well)

$7.50

DBL Dewars White

$9.75

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$13.50

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$9.75

Liqueurs/Cordials

Licor 43

$5.50

Peachtree (Dekuyper)

$4.00

Chambord

$7.00

Goldschlager

$5.50

Cointreau Liqueur

$8.50

Amaretto (Paramount)

$6.00

Sour Apple Schnapps (Dekuyper)

$4.00

Butterschotch Schnapps (Paramount)

$4.00

Baileys

$5.50

Blackberry Schnapps

$4.00

Rumchatta

$5.50

Rumpel Minze

$5.50

Crème de menthe

$4.00

Bentleys Melon

$4.00

Licor 43

$8.25

Peachtree (Dekuyper)

$6.00

Chambord

$10.50

Goldschlager

$8.25

Cointreau Liqueur

$12.75

Amaretto (Paramount)

$6.00

Sour Apple Schnapps (Dekuyper)

$6.00

Butterschotch Schnapps (Paramount)

$6.00

Baileys

$8.25

Blackberry Schnapps

$6.00

Rumchatta

$8.25

Rumpel Minze

$8.25

Crème de menthe

$6.00

Bentleys Melon

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Porch Punch

$6.50

Sangria

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Porch Margarita

$6.00

Mango Margarita

$7.50

Strawberry Shake Up

$6.00

Paloma

$6.00

Peaches On The Beach

$6.50

Kentucky Mule

$6.50

Salted Watermelon

$6.50

Moscow Berry Mule

$6.75

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.50

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$4.50

Long Island

$6.50

Top Shelf Log Island

$9.00

Fun Dip Drink

$5.50

Martinis

Key Lime Pie Martini

$6.50

Peach Pie Martini

$7.50

Flamingo Martini

$6.50

Lemon Shake Up Martini

$7.50

Creamsicle Martini

$6.50

Cosmo Martini

$6.50

Shots

Mini Beer

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Peach Gummy Bear

$5.00

Koolaide

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Fun Dip

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Cinn. Toast Cruch

$5.00

Stacy's Sweet Pickle

$5.00

Jello Shots

$1.00

Bombs

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Cherry Bomb

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Grape Bomb

$6.50

16 oz Draft

16 oz Miller Lite

$4.00

16 oz Coors Light

$4.00

16 oz Mich Ultra

$4.00

16 oz Bud Light

$4.00

16 oz Yuengling

$5.00

16 oz Blue Moon

$6.00

16 oz Fat Tire

$6.00

16 oz Busch Light

$3.00

16 oz Sam Adams

$6.00

16 oz Mad Tree

$6.00

16 oz Spiced Apple Cider

$7.50

16 oz Pineapple Hefe

$7.00

16 oz Astra

$4.50

16 oz Mad Tree Pumpcan

$6.00

16 oz Warped Wing 10 Ton

$4.50

16 oz Celebration

$5.50

16 oz Holiday

$7.50

16 oz Summy Shandy

$5.50

16 oz Mad Tree Cookie

$6.00

16 oz Thunder Snow

$6.00

16 oz Coast to Coast

$5.50

16 oz Shock Top Twisted Pretzel

$4.50

16 oz Christmas Ale

$4.50

Game Day Beer

$1.00

24 oz Draft

24 oz Miller Lite

$5.50

24 oz Coors Light

$5.50

24 oz Mich Ultra

$5.50

24 oz Bud Light

$5.50

24 oz Yuengling

$6.50

24 oz Blue Moon

$7.50

24 oz Fat Tire

$7.50

24 oz Busch Light

$4.50

24 oz Sam Adams

$7.50

24 oz Mad Tree

$7.50

24 oz Spiced Apple Cider

$9.00

24 oz Pineapple Hefe

$8.50

24 oz Astra

$6.00

24 oz Mad Tree Pumpcan

$7.50

24 oz Warped Wing 10 Ton

$6.00

24 oz Celebration

$7.00

24 oz Holiday

$9.00

24 oz Summy Shandy

$7.00

24 oz Mad Tree Cookie

$7.50

24 oz Thunder Snow

$7.50

24 oz Coast to Coast

$7.00

24 oz Shock Top Twisted Pretzel

$6.00

24 oz Christmas Ale

$6.00

Pitcher

Domestic Pitcher

$10.00

Import Pitcher

$15.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Budweiser Zero

$3.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.00

BTL Busch Light

$2.50

BTL Miller Light

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Corona Extra

$4.50

BTL Odouls

$3.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.50

BTL Bud Light Lime

$3.50

BTL Smirnoff

$3.00

BTL Domestic Bucket

$12.00

BTL Import Bucket

$18.00

Canned Beer

CAN Bud Light

$3.00

CAN Budweiser

$3.00

CAN Mich Ultra

$3.00

CAN Busch Light

$2.50

CAN Miller Light

$3.00

CAN Coors Light

$3.00

CAN Guiness

$5.00

CAN White Claw

$4.00

CAN Domestic Bucket

$12.00

CAN Import Bucket

$18.00

Red Wine

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Pinto Nior

$6.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvign

$6.00

BTL Merlot

$18.00

BTL Pinto Nior

$18.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvign

$18.00

White Wine

GLS Moscato

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Rieslling

$6.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS K. Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Moscato

$18.00

BTL Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL Rieslling

$18.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$18.00

BTL K. Jackson Chardonnay

$26.00

Champagne

GLS CHAMPAGNE

$6.00

Mimosa Orange

$5.00

Mimosa Pineapple

$5.00

Mimosa Cranberry

$5.00

Mimosa Grapefruit

$5.00

BTL CHAMPAGNE

$18.00

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.75

Mug

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Juice

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.49

Water

Water w/ Lemon

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated. Ameican fare with our family recipes incorporated.

421 N West ST, Hillsboro, OH 45133

Directions

