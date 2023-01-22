The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) 421 N West ST
421 N West ST
Hillsboro, OH 45133
Appetizers
Fried Green Beans
Served with chipotle ranch.
Onion Petals - App
Served with chipolte ranch.
Soft Pretzel Spears
Three sharable spears, served with warm beer cheese.
Coconut Shrimp - App
Served with Sweet Thai Chili.
Cheese Curds
Served with marinara. Add caramel sauce +$2
Bruschetta
Toasted baguette slices, feta cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.
Pickle Fries
Breaded pickles the size of a french fry. Tender yet crunchy! Served with ranch.
Spinach Dip
Baked artichoke hearts, fresh spinach leaves & a 3 cheese blend. Served with toasted naan.
Reuben Egg Rolls
Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Wrapped in a crunchy egg roll. Served with 1000 island.
Potstickers
Crispy pork potstickers. Topped with Sweet Thai Chili Saice & served with Sting'n Honey Garlic sauce.
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Served with ranch dressing.
Saratoga Chips & Beer Cheese
Tortilla Chips & White Queso
Buffalo Dip
Mussels
Pesto Ch FB
Flatbreads
Brussel Sprout & Bacon FB
Olive oil base, shaved brussel sprouts, sweet bacon, feta cheese & a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Steak & Garlic FB
Garlic aioli base, fresh spinach, sliced sirloin, caramelized onions & provolone cheese.
Buffalo Chicken FB
Ranch aiolil base, provoline cheese, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce & crunchy pickles.
Margherita FB
Sundried tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella & roma tomatoes. Topped with balsamic glaze & fresh basil.
BBQ Chicken FB
Stinging Honey Garlic BBQ base, provolone cheese, grilled chicken, corn, black beans & red onions.
1/2 Flatbread & Side Salad
Any half flatbread & side house salad. Excludes Steak & Garlic.
Flatbread of the Week - Full
1/2 FB of the week Meal
Wings
Soups
Salads
Run it Through the Gardal Salad
Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomato, cucumber, corn, red onion, sunflower seeds & cheddar cheese.
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, egg, cucumber & tomato.
Stinging BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken glazed in stinging honey garlic BBQ sauce, corn, black beans, tomato, Cheddar cheese & crispy onion straws. Add Avocado +$2
Oriental Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, carrots, oranges, green onions, sunflower seeds, crunchy wontons strips & sesame seeds. Drizzled with sweet thai chili & served with Asian Ginger Vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad
Blacked chicken, tomato, Cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon, egg & avocado.
Charred Romaine Caesar Salad
Head of romaine lettuce, seasoned & grilled on charbroiler for the perfect flavor. Served with grilled chicken, housemade croutons & Parm cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, mild buffalo sauce, carrots, corn, tomato & Cheddar or Blue Cheese. Add Avocado +$2
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken, Feta cheese, red onion, banana peppers, cucumbers, tomato& kalamata olives.
Italian Salad
Salami, pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, banana peppers & black olives.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon & blue cheese crumbles. Or 'Ranch Style' with Cheddar cheese.
Side House Salad
Lettuce Blend, carrots, Cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, housemade croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Lettuce Blend, Parm cheese & Croutons.
Add Breadstick
Add breadstick to anhy Salad
Wraps
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blacked chicken, tomato, Cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch & avocado.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, charred romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese & caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, Mid Buffalo, lettuce, tomato & ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, Bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch.
Chipolte Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, lettuce, Cheddar cheese & chipolte ranch.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Sliced Turkey breast, tomato, lettuce, bacon & a ranch aioli spread. Add cheese +$1
BLT Wrap
Garlic aioli, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Club Wrap
Honey ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato w/ out creamy bacon pepper relish spread. Add avocado +$2
Italian Wrap
Garic aioli, ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle served on the side. Add bacon +$2. Add Fried Egg +$1
French Onion Burger
Caramelized onions, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese & crispy parmesan cheese.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, onion straws & Cheddar cheese.
Farmhouse Burger
Grilled ham, bacon, over easy egg & American cheese.
Gouda Sliders
Three Sliders, topped with Smoked Gouda cheese, beer cheese & caramelized onions.
Grilled Cheese Burger
Grilled burger with cheddar cheese, placed between grilled cheese sandwiches.
Porch Fire! Burger
Ghost pepper cheese, pickled jalapeno & our creamy pepper relish spread.
Hawaiian Burger
Garlic aioli, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & garlic aioli.
Patty Melt
Caramelized onions, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese & crispy parmesan cheese.
Veggie Burger
Meatless burger made of lentils quinoa & garlic. Topped with spinach, tomato, red onion & garlic aioli.
Pimento Burger
Sandwiches & Baskets
Smoked Bologna
Premium Bologna, slow smoked, thick sliced & grilled. Served on soft sourdough with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Pork Tenderloin
8 oz pork loin, double cubed, marinated & grilled. Served with lettuce & tomato.
Chipolte Chicken Club
Blackened chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & chipolte ranch.
Fish Sandwich
Lightly breaded cod on a toasted brioche bun. Served with lettuce & tomato. Tarter sauce on the side.
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
Butterfly shrimp. Served with housemade cole slaw & fries or chips.
Fish & Chips Basket
Lightly breaded cod. Served with housemade cole slaw & fries or chips. Tarter sauce on the side.
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut breaded shrimp, topped with sweet thai chili sauce. Served with housemade cole slaw & fries or chips.
Reuben Sandwich
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye & housemade 1000 island.
BLT
Premium corn cob smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken, mild buffalo sauce, ranch aioli, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
Club Sandwich
Toasted wheat bread, creamy pepper relish spread, ham, turkey, Swiss, American, bacon, lettuce & tomato.
Ham & Cheese Melt
Sliced ham, American cheese & caramelized onionson grilled sourdough bread.
Philly Steak
Shaved beef, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese & garilc aioli. Served on a toasted sub bun.
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce & Cheddar cheese. Add avocado $2
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Entrees
Chicken Pot Pie
Grilled chicken baked with gravy, mixed garden vegetables and a flaky puff pastry.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Penne pasta, charbroiled chicken & housemade alfredo sauce.
Shrimp Alfredo
Penne pasta, sauteed shrimp & housemade alfredo sauce. Double Shrimp +$8
Cheese Ravioli
Four cheese ravioli. Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce.
Smothered Chicken
6 oz grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & Pepper Jack cheese. Served with 2 sides. Double chicken +$4
Glazed Salmon
8 oz center cut salmon. Cooked on the charbroiler and topped with Swee Thai Chili sauce. Served with two sides.
Bone-In Pork Chop
14 oz. Butterflied & grilled. Marinated in maple & brown sugar. Served with 2 sides.
Baseball Cut Sirloin
8 oz Premium Center Cut Sirloin. Served with two sides.
Ribeye Steak
14 oz, served with two sides.
Top Sirloin
8 oz cut. Served with two sides.
Spaghetti Squash
Prime Rib
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Skillet Cookie - Choc Chip
Baked to order. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
Skillet Cookie - White Chocolate Chip Mac. Nut
Baked to order. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
Pecan Cobbler
Apple Cobbler
Baked to order. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
Brownie Skillet
Chocolate Cake
Layered chocolate cake.
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
2 Scoops of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.
Dirt Pudding
Kid size dirt pudding cup.
Funnel Fries
Strawberry Funnel Fries
Cookie Butter Cheesecake
Vodka
Pinnacle Cake
Grey Goose
Barton Vodka (Well)
Pinnacle Vodka
Pinnacle Cherry
Titos Vodka
Pinnacle Peach
Pinnacle Vanilla
Pinnacle Whipped
Ketel One
Absolut
Pinnacle Grape
Smirnoff Citrus
Pinnacle fruit Punch
Pinnacle Chocolate
Chocolate 360
DBL Pinnacle Cake
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Barton Vodka (Well)
DBL Pinnacle Vodka
DBL Pinnacle Cherry
DBL Titos Vodka
DBL Pinnacle Peach
DBL Pinnacle Vanilla
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
DBL Ketel One
DBL Absolut
DBL Pinnacle Grape
DBL Smirnoff Citrus
DBL Pinnacle fruit Punch
DBL Pinnacle Chocolate
DBL Chocolate 360
Gin
Rum
Malibu
Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla
Meiers White (Well)
Bacardi Light
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Limon
Cruzan Peach Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla
DBL Meiers White (Well)
DBL Bacardi Light
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Cruzan Peach Rum
Tequila
Cuervo Especial
Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
1800 Silver
Patron Silver
La Prima White (Well)
Cazadores Reposado
Tanteo Jalapeno
DBL Cuervo Especial
DBL Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Patron Silver
DBL La Prima White (Well)
DBL Cazadores Reposado
DBL Tanteo Jalapeno
Whiskey
Ole Smoky Cookies and Cream
Ole Smoky Tennessee Mud
Ole Smoky Bourbon Ball
Ole Smoky Salty Caramel
Ole Smoky Mango Habenero
Ole Smoky Peanut Butter
Ole Smoky Salty Watermelon
Ole Smoky Peach Whiskey
Skrewball
Fireball
Jacobs Pardon
Southern Comfort 100
Jack Daniels
Jim Bean
Jack Daniels Honey
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown XO
Crown Salted Caramel
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Canadian Club
Ole Smoky Cookie Dough
Crown Vanilla
7 & 7
Gameday Fireball
Scotch/Bourbon
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Brothers Bond Bourbon
Yellowstone Select
Woodford Reserve
Old Forester
Jeffersons Ocean Rye
Jeffersons Ocean
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Basil Hayden Toast
Basil Hayden
Michters
Buffalo Trace
Blantons
Old Crow (Well)
Dewars White
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Eagle Rare
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Makers Mark 46
DBL Brothers Bond Bourbon
DBL Yellowstone Select
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Old Forester
DBL Jeffersons Ocean Rye
DBL Jeffersons Ocean
DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye
DBL Basil Hayden Toast
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Michters
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Blantons
DBL Old Crow (Well)
DBL Dewars White
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Johnny Walker Red
Liqueurs/Cordials
Licor 43
Peachtree (Dekuyper)
Chambord
Goldschlager
Cointreau Liqueur
Amaretto (Paramount)
Sour Apple Schnapps (Dekuyper)
Butterschotch Schnapps (Paramount)
Baileys
Blackberry Schnapps
Rumchatta
Rumpel Minze
Crème de menthe
Bentleys Melon
Signature Cocktails
Porch Punch
Sangria
Bloody Mary
Porch Margarita
Mango Margarita
Strawberry Shake Up
Paloma
Peaches On The Beach
Kentucky Mule
Salted Watermelon
Moscow Berry Mule
Strawberry Daiquiri
Amaretto Sour
Old Fashioned
Long Island
Top Shelf Log Island
Fun Dip Drink
Martinis
Shots
16 oz Draft
16 oz Miller Lite
16 oz Coors Light
16 oz Mich Ultra
16 oz Bud Light
16 oz Yuengling
16 oz Blue Moon
16 oz Fat Tire
16 oz Busch Light
16 oz Sam Adams
16 oz Mad Tree
16 oz Spiced Apple Cider
16 oz Pineapple Hefe
16 oz Astra
16 oz Mad Tree Pumpcan
16 oz Warped Wing 10 Ton
16 oz Celebration
16 oz Holiday
16 oz Summy Shandy
16 oz Mad Tree Cookie
16 oz Thunder Snow
16 oz Coast to Coast
16 oz Shock Top Twisted Pretzel
16 oz Christmas Ale
Game Day Beer
24 oz Draft
24 oz Miller Lite
24 oz Coors Light
24 oz Mich Ultra
24 oz Bud Light
24 oz Yuengling
24 oz Blue Moon
24 oz Fat Tire
24 oz Busch Light
24 oz Sam Adams
24 oz Mad Tree
24 oz Spiced Apple Cider
24 oz Pineapple Hefe
24 oz Astra
24 oz Mad Tree Pumpcan
24 oz Warped Wing 10 Ton
24 oz Celebration
24 oz Holiday
24 oz Summy Shandy
24 oz Mad Tree Cookie
24 oz Thunder Snow
24 oz Coast to Coast
24 oz Shock Top Twisted Pretzel
24 oz Christmas Ale
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
GLS Moscato
GLS Chardonnay
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Rieslling
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
GLS White Zinfandel
GLS K. Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Moscato
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Rieslling
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL White Zinfandel
BTL K. Jackson Chardonnay
Champagne
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated. Ameican fare with our family recipes incorporated.
421 N West ST, Hillsboro, OH 45133