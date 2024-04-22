Welcome to The Porch Honolulu! It is where good coffee, matcha and good food meets great vibes in the heart of Honolulu's Kakaako neighborhood. It's your go-to spot for a laid-back hangout with friends or a chill solo session with your favorite brew.
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh salads, sandwiches, toasties, smoothies, acai bowls, great coffee, matcha and more
Location
500 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 4D, Waterfront Plaza/AKA Restaurant Row, Honolulu, HI 96813
