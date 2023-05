The Taproom || The Porch On Hopkins 129 East Hopkins Street Suite 120 & 110

Restaurant info

Burgers & beer done right - home to 36 drafts and house-made beer blends with delicious handmade burgers, appetizers, sandwiches and more. Since 1994, The Taproom has served award winning handmade specialty burgers that keep Texas State alumni coming back year after year. Jumbo wings, Philly Cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, queso fries and more make us your perfect game day hang - Don't forget the Guacamole Queso burger!

Website