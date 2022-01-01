A map showing the location of The Porch Patio Bar & Kitchen 1402 FM 407View gallery

The Porch Patio Bar & Kitchen 1402 FM 407

review star

No reviews yet

1402 FM 407

Lewisville, TX 75077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sharables

Nachos

$8.99

Porch Fries

$9.99

Queso

$7.99

Quesadillas

$9.99

Fries

$3.00

Mozz sticks

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Flautas

$8.99

Hot Dog

$1.00

Tacos A La Carte

Ground Beef

$2.75

Fajita Beef

$3.75

Fajita Chicken

$3.75

Shrimp

$4.50

Fish

$4.50

Bean & Cheese

$2.50

Sandwiches

Porch Club

$10.99

BLT

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Plates

Chicken Strips

$11.50

Fish Basket

$13.50

Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Wing Basket

$14.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Desserts

Churros

$6.99

Extras & Sides

4 Tortillas

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Guacamole - Bowl

$6.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Queso - Salsa Cup

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Seasonal Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Salsa Verde Small

$0.75

Salsa Verde Big

$1.50

Guacamole- Small side

$2.99

Porch Butter

$1.00

Specials

Daily Special

$9.99

Catfish Plate

$12.99

Smash Burger

$10.99

Breakfast Tacos

$2.79

Frito Pie

$6.99

All You Can Eat Crawfish

$19.99

Crayfish Refill

Chips

$1.00

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla w fries

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips w fries

$5.99

Late Night Menu

Breakfast Taco

$2.79

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Fries

$3.00

Pizza Rolls

$5.99

Corn Dog Basket

$5.99

8 Piece Wings

$10.99

Soft Pretzel

$5.99

Cigars

#13 Romeo y Julieta Reserva Real Toro

$8.50
#1 CAO 660 Flathead

#1 CAO 660 Flathead

$10.50

#20 CAO Camshift

$9.00

#17 Perdomo Champagne 10th Anniversary

$10.00

#22 Hoyo De Monterey Excalibur

$8.00

#9 Rocky Patel Edge Maduro

$9.50

#21 NUB Cain Maduro

$9.00

#6 Olivia NUB Maduro

$9.00

#7 Olivia NUB Double Maduro

$9.50

#5 Olivia NUB Habano

$9.00

#3 Olivia NUB Connecticut

$8.50

#4 Olivia NUB Cameroon

$8.50

#23 Montecristo Classic

$9.00

#19 Macanudo Hyde Park

$8.50

#10 Rocky Patel Edge Habano

$8.50

#2 CAO Extreme

$9.00

#12 Sweet Alice Drew Estate

$9.50

#13 La Aroma de Cuba

$8.00

#16 Olivia Serie V Torpedo

$11.50

#11 Olivia Series V Lancero

$9.00

#24 Fat Bottom Betty

$9.50

#25 Montecristo Espada

$15.00

#26 Olive Series V Double Robusto

$11.00

#27 Nica Rustico El Brujito

$9.00

Cigarettes

Marlboro Light

$11.00

Marlboro Red

$11.00

Newport

$11.00

Camel Crush

$11.00

American Spirit

$11.50

Merchandise

Porch Panel Hat

$25.00

Porch Mask

$10.00

Porch Single Panel Hat

$25.00

Porch Staff Shirt

$20.00

Solo Cup

$20.00

Yeti

$50.00

Yeti First Drink (Double)

$5.00

Yeti First Drink (Single Half Price)

$2.50

Wheel Spin

$5.00

XLarge Porch Cup

$2.79

Porch Koozie

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1402 FM 407, Lewisville, TX 75077

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rusty Beagle Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1301 FM 407 Suite 109 Lewisville, TX 75077
View restaurantnext
Chandler's Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
890 Parker Square Flower Mound Tx Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney
orange starNo Reviews
4610 Long Prairie Road #120 Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Prairie House Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 260
119 E Main St Lewisville, TX 75057
View restaurantnext
Esquina del Sabor - 699 S Stemmons Freeway Suite 350
orange starNo Reviews
699 S Stemmons Freeway Suite 350 Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Highland Village TX
orange starNo Reviews
4151 Waller Creek Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewisville

Pollo Regio - 043 Lewisville
orange star4.5 • 706
726 Main St Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Prairie House Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 260
119 E Main St Lewisville, TX 75057
View restaurantnext
Street Bites
orange star4.1 • 136
2401 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001052 - Marketplace at Highland Village
orange star5.0 • 21
3180 FM407 Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0366 - Lewisville, TX
orange star5.0 • 1
360 E Round Grove Rd Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewisville
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston