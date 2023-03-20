Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Porch Too 648 Putney Road

review star

No reviews yet

648 Putney Road

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Daily Specials

Superfood Salad

$12.00

Kale, grapefruit segments, apple cider vinaigrette, radish greens, fennel, pomegranate seeds, field greens, pecans, Parish Hill Cheese

Smoked Salmon Toast

$10.00

Whole grain toast, smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, capers, dill, tomatoes and sprouts

Pancakes

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Roast Beef Grinder

$11.00Out of stock

Roast Beef, Banana peppers, Horseradish Mayo, field greens and cheddar on toasted ciabatta roll with a dill pickle

Coffe Bar

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.82+

Espresso

$1.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00+

Maple Latte

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

Mocha Peppermint Latte

$4.50+

Lavender White Chocolate

$5.50

Rose Cardamom Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Tea Latte

Hot Tea

$1.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Bakery

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Peanutbutter Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Scones

Maple Walnut Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Spinach and Feta Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Morning Glory Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Soup

Daily Soup

Broccoli Parmesan bisque

Broccoli Parmesan Bisque

$4.50+Out of stock

Curry Sweet Potato Kale Soup

$4.50+Out of stock

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

O.G. Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Porch Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Just Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Grateful Veg Burrito

$9.25

Porch Burrito

$9.25

Breakfast Staples

Beet The Chills

$11.00

Waffle The Works

$10.25

Belgium Waffle

$8.25

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Cabot Cheddar Omelet

$9.50

French Toast

$9.00

Classic Breakfast

$11.00

Garden Party Omelet

$10.75

Meaty Omelet

$10.75

Side Dish

Garlic Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Hickory Smoked Bacon

$3.50

Homefries

$4.00

House Made Fennel Parsley Sausage

$4.00

Jones All Natural Sausage Patties

$3.50

All Natural Cage Free Eggs

$1.75

Portuguese Muffin w/ Peanut Butter

$3.00

A little bigger, a little sweeter, pairs well with salty items

Side of Toast

Our Bread is Proudly, locally Baked by The Bread Shed

Lunch

Sandwiches

The Lifted Sandwich

$11.00

Pork Banh Mi Grinder

$11.00

Tofu Banh Mi Grinder

$11.00

Caprese Panini

$9.25

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Feel The Bern

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Icky Sticky Goo Panini

$5.50

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Plain Jane

$9.00

B. L. T.

$9.50

1/2 Sandwiches

1/2 Lifted

$7.00

1/2 Pork Banh Mi

$7.00

1/2 Tofu Banh Mi

$7.00

1/2 Caprese

$5.00

1/2 CBR

$5.50

1/2 Feel The Bern

$7.00

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$4.25

1/2 Icky Sticky

$3.00

1/2 Tuna Melt

$4.50

1/2 Plain Jane

$4.50

1/2 BLT

$4.00

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.25

Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Thai Peanut Tofu Wrap

$11.00

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.25

Chicken and Cheese

$10.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Nantucket Cobb Salad

$13.50

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Half Chicken Caesar

$7.00

Half Cobb Salad

$7.25

Half Vietnamese Salad

$7.00

Half Spinach Salad

$7.00

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Dressing

$0.50

Freezer Meals

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.50

Beef Lasagna

$15.00

Quart of Soup

$12.00

Maple Syrup Jars

Maple Syrup Jar

Maple Syrup Jars

$3.00+

Cooler Drinks

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.75

Kombucha

$3.75

Miller Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Celsius

$3.50

Bubbly Seltzer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bug Juice

$2.00

Naked Juice

$4.00

Chips

Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
eat well be well!

648 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301

