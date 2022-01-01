Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Porch

No reviews yet

750A St Nicholas Ave

New York, NY 10031

Appetizers

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Fried White Meat Nuggets Served with Comeback Sauce

Vegan Nuggets

$12.00

Fried Vegan Nuggets Served with Comeback Sauce

Charcuterie

$16.00

Includes a Selection of: 24 Month Compté Cheese, Leonora Cheese, Bresaola Cured Beef and Hot Dry Soppresata. Served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey, Grapes and Seven Grain Bread.

Shrimp Beignet

$14.00

Fried Puffy Dough Studded with Cajun Shrimp and Green Onions. Served with Comeback Sauce.

Smoked Fish Plate

$16.00

House-Made Pacific-Northwest-Style “Hot Smoked” Trout and Your Choice of “The Maple Kind” Smoked Salmon or “Togarashi Style” Smoked Salmon. Served with House Crème Fraiche, Capers, Cured Olives and Assorted Crackers

Smoked Fish and Charcuterie Board

$30.00

A Chock-Full Selection of: House Made Pacific Northwest Style Hot-Smoked Trout 'The Maple Kind' Smoked Salmon 'Togarashi Style' Smoked Salmon 24 MONTH COMPTÉ (raw cow’s milk, france) LEONORA (goat’s milk, spain ) BRESAOLA (air-dried beef loin, italy) HOT DRY SOPPRESATA (queens, ny) With Whole Grain Mustard, Honey, Grapes, Seven-Grain Bread, House Créme Fraiche, Capers, Cured Olives & Assorted Crackers

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Watercress and Herbs, Roasted Fennel, Watermelon Radish and Grape Tomatoes tossed with Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Hot Italian Vegan “Sausage” & Pepper

$14.00

House-Made Meatless Italian Sausage, Sautéed Peppers and Onions on a French Loaf (also vegan).

Roast Beef Po Boy

$18.00

Smoked, Shredded Beef Eye Round + Debris (Trimmings and Gravy) on a French Loaf

The Backyard Burger

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Mains

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

A Half-Portion of Our House-Smoked Hickory Barbecue Ribs with Quick Pickles and Your Choice of a Large Side.

Whole Rack Baby Back Ribs

$38.00

A Whole House-Smoked Hickory-Barbecued Rack of Ribs (bone-in) with Quick Pickles and Your Choice of a Large Side.

Half BBQ Chicken

$18.00

A Half-Portion of Our House-Smoked Hickory Barbecue Chicken (bone-in) with Quick Pickles and Your Choice of a Large Side.

Whole BBQ Chicken

$32.00

A Whole House-Smoked Hickory Barbecue Chicken (bone-in) with Quick Pickles and Your Choice of a Large Side.

Cajun Shrimp & Farro

$18.00

Smoked Shallot Butter, Polenta & Greens

Grand Tasting Platter

$45.00

A Full Tasting Platter of Three Ribs, a Quarter Chicken (Your Choice of White or Dark Meat), 1/4 Lb Pulled Pork Slider and a 1/4 Lb Brisket Slider. Served with Your Choice of Two Large Sides

Platters

Chicken & Rib Platter for Two

$56.00

Half Chicken and Half Ribs with House Pickles and a Choice of Two 6 Ounce Sides

Chicken and Platter for Four

$76.00

One Full Chicken & A Whole Rack of Ribs with Two 6oz Sides

Sides

Potato Salad (12oz)

$10.00

12oz Side of our House Made Potato Salad with a Touch of Cajun Seasoning.

Quick Pickles (12oz)

$10.00

12oz Family-Style Side of our House Made Quick Pickles

Side Of Beans (12oz)

$10.00

A 12oz Portion of Red Beans

Peanut Slaw (12oz)

$10.00

A 12oz Side of our House Made Peanut Slaw.

Cajun Rice (12oz)

$10.00

A 12oz Side of our House Made Cajun Rice.

French Fries (8oz)

$7.00

A Large Portion of our House French Fries dusted with Cajun Seasoning.

Fried Pickles (8oz)

$7.00

A Large Portion of our House-Fried Pickle Chips.

Corn Maque Choux (12oz)

$10.00

1/4 Chicken

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.00

Peach Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Pistachio Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Specials

Salmon Salad Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Chopped bbq chicken sandwich meal W/ Cajun Rice

$9.00

Vegan sausage sandwich meal W/ Beans

$25.00

1\2 BBQ Chicken & Rib Meal W/ Cajun Fries

$35.00

Smoked Mac and cheese

$10.00

Draft Beer

Porch Beer

$9.00

Three Floyds Gumballhead Wheat

$8.00

Down East Cider Black

$5.00

Barrier Money IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Eager To Share Pale Ale

$8.00

Omnipollo

$10.00Out of stock

Shipping Out Of Boston

$7.00

Evil Twin Low Life Pilsner

$7.00

Mikkeller

$10.00

Skygazer Sour Crusher

$9.00

Marlowe Nagging Curiosity Blonde

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Spindrift Spiked Pineapple

Spindrift Spiked Pineapple

$8.00
Boulevard Dark Truth Stout

Boulevard Dark Truth Stout

$8.00Out of stock
Thin Man Minkey Boodle Raspberry Sour Ale

Thin Man Minkey Boodle Raspberry Sour Ale

$12.00
Ommegang Three Philosophers Belgian Ale

Ommegang Three Philosophers Belgian Ale

$12.00
Allagash Barrel and Bean Golden Ale

Allagash Barrel and Bean Golden Ale

$12.00
Maine Beer Little Whaleboat IPA

Maine Beer Little Whaleboat IPA

$20.00
Drowned Lands Gather House Wheat

Drowned Lands Gather House Wheat

$10.00
Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Break Stout

Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Break Stout

$10.00Out of stock
St Bernardus Abt Abbey Ale (Bomber)

St Bernardus Abt Abbey Ale (Bomber)

$32.00

Night Shift Pumpkin Piescraper

$9.00

Hitachino Saison du Japan

$16.00

Torc

$12.00

Skygazer

$12.00

Cereal Blonde Ale

$9.00

Silhouette

$12.00

Momotaro

$25.00

Quetshe Tilquin

$40.00

Wolfer Roze Cider

$7.00

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$7.00

Delirium Tremens Bomber

$30.00

Delirium Nocturnum Bomber

$30.00

Stone 26th Anniv IPA

$8.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$8.00

Harlem Blue Wheat Ale

$7.00

Barrel & Bean Ale

$12.00

Original Sin black widow

$7.00

Medusa IPA

$10.00

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Chopin

$10.00

Gin

Roku Gin

$10.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Barr Hill Gin

$12.00

Rum

Chairman's White Rum

$8.00

Wray & Nephew White

$10.00

Chairman's Reserve Original

$9.00

Chairman's Legacy Rum

$12.00

Chairman's Forgotten Casks

$14.00

Chairman's Vintage 2009

$16.00

Plantation 5 Year

$9.00

Chairman's Reserve 1931

$26.00

El Dorado 15 Year

$16.00

HH Bespoke Rum

$12.00

Chairman's Spiced

$9.00

Tequila

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Bourbon Whiskey

Knob Creek 9

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Campari

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mezcal Negroni

$13.00

Bee Sting

$14.00

Paniolo Old Fashioned

$14.00

Porch Grog

$12.00

Pink Tea Party

$15.00Out of stock

Cottled Bosmo

$15.00

Mark & Stormy

$13.00

Paul's Paloma

$14.00

Brunch Cocktails

House Bellini

$11.00

House Mimosa

$11.00

Wine by the GLS

GLS - Andeluna 1300 Malbec 2020

$9.00

GLS -Pinot Noir O.P.P 2020

$10.00

GLS - Cain Cuvee NV12 Red Blend

$14.00

Chianti San Quirico 2019

$11.00

GLS - Laurent Miquel Pere & Fils Rosé 2021

$9.00

GLS - Accordi Bianco NV

$10.00

GLS - Te Pa Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$9.00

GLS - Hosmer Riesling 2021

$9.00

GLS - Francois Baur Cremant d’ Alsace NV

$12.00

GLS - Marchesi di Barolo Zagara Moscato d’Asti 2020

$10.00

GLS - Figo Prosecco

$9.00

GLS - La Folette Los Primeros Chardonnay 2020

$12.00

Frozé

$12.00

GLS - Terlan Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Wine by the BTL

BTl- Malbec, Andeluna 2020

$45.00

BTL - Cain Cuvee NV12

$70.00

BTL - Pinot Noir, O.P.P 2020

$50.00

BTL - Laurent Miquel Pere & Fils Rosé 2021

$45.00

BTL - Accordi Bianco Italian White NV

$50.00

BTL - Te Pa Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$45.00

BTL - Hosmer Riesling 2021

$45.00

BTL - Francois Bauer Cremant d’Alsace NV

$60.00

BTL - Marchesi di Barolo Zagara Moscato d’Asti 2020

$50.00

BTL - Figo Prosecco NV

$45.00

BTL Terlan Pinot Grigio

$55.00

Coffee/Tea

Regular Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Abita Root Beer

$5.00

Barritt Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Indian Tonic

$6.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$6.00

Water

Pellagrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$7.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktails

I Cant Believe Its Not Melon

$11.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

Misc

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Sunset Sky

$12.00

Black Currant Frozé

$12.00

Blood Punch

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Porch will be an artist owned music venue, restaurant & bar dedicated to serving Sugar Hill. COMING SOON!

Website

Location

750A St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10031

Directions

