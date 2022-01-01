The Porch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Porch will be an artist owned music venue, restaurant & bar dedicated to serving Sugar Hill. COMING SOON!
Location
750A St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Casa D'La Pasta - 1792 Amsterdam Ave.
No Reviews
1792 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10031
View restaurant