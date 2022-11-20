The Port on Lake Panorama
5405 Chimra Rd
Panora, IA 50216
SUNDAY BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST ALA CARTE
APPETIZERS
SANDWICHES/SALADS
2022 **ALL AMERICAN BURGER
1/2 pound of American beef patty. Served with a brioche bun and sided with FF.
FRIED FISH SANDWICH
Choice of Grilled or Breaded. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF. Optional Choice: ADD- Cheese $1.00 EXTRA
**STEAK SANDWICH
6 oz. Prime sirloin broiled to perfection. Topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF.
2022 **BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)
THE CAPRESE
Classic corned beef sandwich topped with melted cheese, sauerkraut and don’t forget 1000 Island dressing grilled on rye bread. Sided with FF.
2022 **PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Chef Mike is from Philly and knows “Philly” need we say more? Served with a hoagie bun. Sided with FF.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
5 oz. Grilled chicken breast. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF. OPTIONS: ADD- CHEESE $1.00 ADD- SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS/ONIONS $1.75 EACH
**JUMBO SALAD
Choice of meat: Almond Encrusted Chicken Fingers, Grilled Chicken breast, Salmon or Sirloin steak. A mixture of tossed greens and iceberg lettuce rimmed with shredded cheese, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli and croutons. Dressing choice.
SPINACH SALAD
ASAIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
WEDGE SALAD
Lobster Roll
PORK ENTRÉES
BEEF ENTRÉES
SEAFOOD ENTRÉES
CHICKEN/PASTA ENTRÉES
MANICOTTI BOLOGNESE
6oz. New York strip broiled and sliced. Mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter, with cajun spices, white wine with a touch of cream over fettuccine pasta. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.
**BROCCOLI ALFREDO
Broccoli sautéed in butter, garlic, a pinch of red pepper flakes with a touch of cream sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Choice of meat: Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp Served with potato or vegetable du jour.
2022 PORT ASIAN STIR FRY
Choice of meat: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Salmon. Choice of: Fettuccine or Wild Rice. Sautéed with garden vegetables. Finished with a sweet Thai chili sauce and teriyaki glaze. Served with choice of potato or vegetable du jour.
2022 **SHREVEPORT PASTA
Choice of meat: Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon. Fettuccine pasta sautéed with mushrooms, zucchini, roasted red peppers and wilted spinach. Topped with cajun spices and Romano cheese.
2022 **SUN DRIED TOMATO PESTO TORTELLINI
Choice of meat: Chicken or Shrimp. Cheese tortellini pasta tossed with a creamy tomato pesto sauce. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.
*ALA CARTE SIDES
2022 TIKI MENU
2022 PRETZEL BITES
Deep fried to perfection. Sided with cheese sauce.
2022 CHEESE CURDS
Breaded white cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown. Sided with marinara or ranch.
2022 BASKET OF FRIES
A heaping basket of seasoned fries. Sided with cheese sauce.
2022 JALAPEÑO POPPERS
Hand breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese fried to a golden brown. Sided with ranch.
2022 BREADED MUSHROOMS
Hand breaded and fried medium sized button mushrooms. Sided with ranch.
2022 ALMOND ENCRUSTED CHICKEN FINGERS
Plump chicken tenders dipped in flour and crispy corn flakes fried to a golden brown. Sided with ranch or honey mustard.
2022 NY CRAB CAKES
4 large hand breaded crab cakes. Served with a remoulade sauce.
2022 GRILL MENU
2022 KIDDIE MENU
LIMITED 4TH MENU
**ATLANTIC SALMON
Center cut salmon available Grilled, Teriyaki glazed, Cajun or with Jack Daniel’s sauce. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.
**TILAPIA
**8PC. SHRIMP
**CAVATELLI
Florentine
**10oz. TOP SIRLOIN
12 oz. RIBEYE
12 oz. Ribeye broiled over an open flame to enhance its natural flavors.
**TOMAHAWK CHOP
10oz. Pork chop grilled on an open flame and finished with a deep “rich” Juliette sauce.
**JACK DANIEL’S BOURBON CHOPS
2 Grilled boneless pork chops smothered with our own “House Jack Sauce”. Served with potato or vegetable choice.
LESLIE WALLS PARTY
CRAB CAKES
ALMOND FINGERS
ONION RINGS
12oz. NY STRIP
2022 **CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA
Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, sautéed in olive oil. Finished with mozzarella cheese and our homemade marinara sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.
ADULT PIZZA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
5405 Chimra Rd, Panora, IA 50216