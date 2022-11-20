Main picView gallery
American
Italian
Seafood

The Port on Lake Panorama

163 Reviews

$$$

5405 Chimra Rd

Panora, IA 50216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SUNDAY BREAKFAST

1/2 ORDER-FRENCH TOAST

$6.95

FULL ORDER-FRENCH TOAST

$9.95

SHORT STACK

$9.95

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.95

CREATE OMELET

$14.95

MORNING RISE

$9.95

EARLY MORNING

$10.95

KING OF LAKE

$14.95

LAKE FRONT

$13.95

INLAND 5

$12.95

PORT SANDWICH

$9.95

1/2 ORDER-BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.95

FULL ORDER-BISCUITS & GRAVY

$9.95

BREAKFAST ALA CARTE

2 Eggs Scrambled

$2.50

Mixed Fruit

$2.50

Hashbrown

$2.25

Add Cheese

$1.00

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Biscuit

$1.25

English Muffin

$1.25

Toast

$1.25

Bacon

$3.95

4 oz. Sausage Patty

$3.95

4 oz Ham Steak

$4.50

Pancake

$3.00

APPETIZERS

2022 NY CRAB CAKES

$16.00

2022 CALAMARI

$15.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

2022 ALMOND ENCRUSTED CHICKEN FINGERS

$15.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

SANDWICHES/SALADS

2022 **ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$13.00

1/2 pound of American beef patty. Served with a brioche bun and sided with FF.

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$13.00

Choice of Grilled or Breaded. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF. Optional Choice: ADD- Cheese $1.00 EXTRA

**STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

6 oz. Prime sirloin broiled to perfection. Topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF.

2022 **BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)

$14.00

THE CAPRESE

$14.00

Classic corned beef sandwich topped with melted cheese, sauerkraut and don’t forget 1000 Island dressing grilled on rye bread. Sided with FF.

2022 **PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

Chef Mike is from Philly and knows “Philly” need we say more? Served with a hoagie bun. Sided with FF.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

5 oz. Grilled chicken breast. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF. OPTIONS: ADD- CHEESE $1.00 ADD- SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS/ONIONS $1.75 EACH

**JUMBO SALAD

$15.00

Choice of meat: Almond Encrusted Chicken Fingers, Grilled Chicken breast, Salmon or Sirloin steak. A mixture of tossed greens and iceberg lettuce rimmed with shredded cheese, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli and croutons. Dressing choice.

SPINACH SALAD

$15.00

ASAIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

Lobster Roll

$16.00

PORK ENTRÉES

**JACK DANIEL’S BOURBON CHOPS

$23.00

2 Grilled boneless pork chops smothered with our own “House Jack Sauce”. Served with potato or vegetable choice.

BEEF ENTRÉES

12 oz. RIBEYE

$32.00

12 oz. Ribeye broiled over an open flame to enhance its natural flavors.

12 oz. NY STRIP

$29.00

12 oz. New York strip grilled to perfection.

6oz. SURF & TURF

$27.00

6oz. New York strip served with a choice of Grilled Salmon, Grilled or Fried Shrimp.

SEAFOOD ENTRÉES

**ATLANTIC SALMON

$26.00

Center cut salmon available Grilled, Teriyaki glazed, Cajun or with Jack Daniel’s sauce. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.

CHICKEN/PASTA ENTRÉES

MANICOTTI BOLOGNESE

$22.00

6oz. New York strip broiled and sliced. Mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter, with cajun spices, white wine with a touch of cream over fettuccine pasta. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.

**BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$21.00

Broccoli sautéed in butter, garlic, a pinch of red pepper flakes with a touch of cream sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Choice of meat: Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp Served with potato or vegetable du jour.

2022 PORT ASIAN STIR FRY

$24.00

Choice of meat: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Salmon. Choice of: Fettuccine or Wild Rice. Sautéed with garden vegetables. Finished with a sweet Thai chili sauce and teriyaki glaze. Served with choice of potato or vegetable du jour.

2022 **SHREVEPORT PASTA

$22.00

Choice of meat: Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon. Fettuccine pasta sautéed with mushrooms, zucchini, roasted red peppers and wilted spinach. Topped with cajun spices and Romano cheese.

2022 **SUN DRIED TOMATO PESTO TORTELLINI

$22.00

Choice of meat: Chicken or Shrimp. Cheese tortellini pasta tossed with a creamy tomato pesto sauce. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.

SPECIALS

Florentine

$27.00

Fish Fry

$14.95

REFILL

*ALA CARTE SIDES

POTATO DU JOUR

$2.95

VEGETABLE DU JOUR

$2.95

WILD RICE

$2.95

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.95

FF

$2.95

BAKE POTATO

$2.95

LOADED BAKE

$3.95

SIDE ALFREDO PASTA

$4.95

SIDE MARINARA PASTA

$4.95

SIDE SALAD

$2.95

CUP OF SOUP

$3.95

BOWL OF SOUP

$4.95

PROTEIN ADD ON

ONION RING

$3.95

COLESLAW

$1.95

2022 TIKI MENU

2022 PRETZEL BITES

$9.00

Deep fried to perfection. Sided with cheese sauce.

2022 CHEESE CURDS

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded white cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown. Sided with marinara or ranch.

2022 BASKET OF FRIES

$8.00

A heaping basket of seasoned fries. Sided with cheese sauce.

2022 JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$9.00Out of stock

Hand breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese fried to a golden brown. Sided with ranch.

2022 BREADED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Hand breaded and fried medium sized button mushrooms. Sided with ranch.

2022 ALMOND ENCRUSTED CHICKEN FINGERS

$15.00

Plump chicken tenders dipped in flour and crispy corn flakes fried to a golden brown. Sided with ranch or honey mustard.

2022 NY CRAB CAKES

$16.00

4 large hand breaded crab cakes. Served with a remoulade sauce.

2022 **ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$13.00

1/2 pound of American beef patty. Served with a brioche bun and sided with FF.

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$13.00

Choice of Grilled or Breaded. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF. Optional Choice: ADD- Cheese $1.00 EXTRA

THE CAPRESE

$14.00

Classic corned beef sandwich topped with melted cheese, sauerkraut and don’t forget 1000 Island dressing grilled on rye bread. Sided with FF.

2022 **BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)

$14.00

**STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

6 oz. Prime sirloin broiled to perfection. Topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF.

2022 GRILL MENU

SHRIMP TACO

$12.00Out of stock

QUESADILLA

$10.00

BURGER

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN

$10.00

HOT DOG

$10.00

BROT DOG

$10.00

2022 KIDDIE MENU

KIDDIE CORN DOGS

$5.95

KIDDIE CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

KIDDIE GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95Out of stock

KIDDIE PASTA MARINARA

$5.95

KIDDIE ALFREDO PASTA

$5.95

KIDDIE BUTTER NOODLES

$5.95

FREE KIDDIE DRINK

KIDDIE BURGER

$5.95

KIDDIE MAC&CHEESE

$5.95Out of stock

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$5.95Out of stock

KIDDIE CHEESE PIZZA

$5.95

LIMITED 4TH MENU

**ATLANTIC SALMON

$26.00

Center cut salmon available Grilled, Teriyaki glazed, Cajun or with Jack Daniel’s sauce. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.

**TILAPIA

$26.00

**8PC. SHRIMP

$24.95

**CAVATELLI

$19.00

**BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$21.00

Broccoli sautéed in butter, garlic, a pinch of red pepper flakes with a touch of cream sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Choice of meat: Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp Served with potato or vegetable du jour.

Florentine

$27.00

**10oz. TOP SIRLOIN

$21.95

12 oz. RIBEYE

$32.00

12 oz. Ribeye broiled over an open flame to enhance its natural flavors.

**TOMAHAWK CHOP

$22.00Out of stock

10oz. Pork chop grilled on an open flame and finished with a deep “rich” Juliette sauce.

**JACK DANIEL’S BOURBON CHOPS

$23.00

2 Grilled boneless pork chops smothered with our own “House Jack Sauce”. Served with potato or vegetable choice.

**JUMBO SALAD

$15.00

Choice of meat: Almond Encrusted Chicken Fingers, Grilled Chicken breast, Salmon or Sirloin steak. A mixture of tossed greens and iceberg lettuce rimmed with shredded cheese, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli and croutons. Dressing choice.

**ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$13.00

1/2 lb. of American Beef. Served with one side choice.

**STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

6 oz. Prime sirloin broiled to perfection. Topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Served with a brioche bun. Sided with FF.

LESLIE WALLS PARTY

CRAB CAKES

$16.00

ALMOND FINGERS

$15.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

12oz. NY STRIP

$32.95

2022 **ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$13.00

1/2 pound of American beef patty. Served with a brioche bun and sided with FF.

2022 **SUN DRIED TOMATO PESTO TORTELLINI

$22.00

Choice of meat: Chicken or Shrimp. Cheese tortellini pasta tossed with a creamy tomato pesto sauce. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.

2022 **CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$21.00

Boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, sautéed in olive oil. Finished with mozzarella cheese and our homemade marinara sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Served with potato or vegetable du jour.

ADULT PIZZA

CRACK PIZZA

$11.00

CHEEZE PIZZA

$10.00

DESSERTS

Death by Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Matlida Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Italian Wedding Cake

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

French Silk

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$7.00

WHOLE CAKE

$42.00

FREE/B.DAY DESSERT

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5405 Chimra Rd, Panora, IA 50216

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Menlo Cafe - 502 Sherman St
orange starNo Reviews
502 Sherman St Menlo, IA 50164
View restaurantnext
Tin Pig Tavern - 1201 2nd St
orange starNo Reviews
1201 2nd Street Perry, IA 50220
View restaurantnext
The HandleBar - Dallas Center, IA
orange star4.7 • 148
1607 Sugar Grove Dallas Center, IA 50063
View restaurantnext
Chuckwagon Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,043
113 S 5th St Adair, IA 50002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Panora

Los Altos - Panora
orange star4.8 • 27
108 W MAIN ST PANORA, IA 50216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Panora
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston