The Post At River East

review star

No reviews yet

2925 Race Street

Fort Worth, TX 76111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Order Again

1/2 Off Red Wine

HH Red Sangria

$5.00

HH Bonterra - Merlot

$4.50

HH Joel Gott - Cab

$5.00

HH La Posta - Malbec

$5.00

HH Rancho Loma - Temparnillo

$7.00

HH Oxford Landing- Cab

$3.50

1/2 Off Btl - Bonterra

$16.00

1/2 Off Btl - Joel Gott

$20.00

1/2 Off Btl - La Posta

$20.00

1/2 Off Btl - Rancho Loma

$28.00

1/2 Off Btl - Sycamore Lane

$15.00

1/2 Off White Wine

HH White Sangria

$5.00

HH Oxford Landing - Chard

$3.50

HH Matua - Sauv Blanc

$4.50

HH Seaglass - Pinot Grigio

$4.50

1/2 Off Btl - La Terra

$16.00

1/2 Off Btl - Matua

$16.00

1/2 Off Btl - Seaglass

$16.00

1/2 Off Bubbles & Rose

HH Prosecco - Btl

$18.00

HH Prosecco - G

$2.50

HH Paul Chevalier Brut - Btl

$14.00

HH Paul Chevalier Brut - G

$3.50

HH Miraval - Btl

$40.00

HH Miraval - Gl

$8.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Guava Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Gingerbeer

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Apps

Chips And Queso

$12.00

Chips And Salsa

$8.00

Refill Chips

Hummus

$10.00

Jalapeno Bacon Brie

$14.00

Refill Queso

$6.00

Refill Salsa

Refill Hummus

$2.00

Pickled Veggies

$5.00

Pork Slider App

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Nachos

$14.00

1/2 Pork Nachos

$8.00

$5 Half Nachos

$5.00

$10 Nachos

$10.00

Pastrami Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 Pastrami Sliders

$6.00Out of stock

Soup/Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Green Pozole - Cup

$6.00

Green Pozole Bowl

$9.00

House Caesar

$9.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Summer Salad

Out of stock

Large Caesar

$12.00

French Onion Soup - Cup

$6.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup - Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cuban

$13.00

Turkey & Swiss

$12.00

The Grateful Veg

$10.00

Riverside Club

$12.00

Ham And Brie

$13.00

Pastrami Reuben

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Pasrami And Swiss

$13.00

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Kid Pep Flatbread

$6.00

Kids Turkey & Swiss

$8.00

Kids PB & Honey

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Bockslider Beans Cup

$6.00

Bockslider Beans Bowl

$9.00

Cup Of Queso

$4.00

Cup Of Salsa

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Jap Slaw

$1.50

Toast

$2.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Open Food

$4.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$4.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Ferrero Rocher Brownie

$8.00

Specialties

$3 Nachos

$3.00Out of stock

$5 Pork Nachos

$5.00Out of stock

Box Lunch

$12.00

Peteys Chicken Dinner

$0.01

Bacon Jam

$8.00

Slider Special

$2.00Out of stock

Party Enchilada

$15.00Out of stock

Party Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Party Cuban

$15.00Out of stock

Party Rueben

$15.00Out of stock

Hummus Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Beans And Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Pozole Breakfast

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Pineapple Salsa

$8.00Out of stock

Bananas Foster

$8.00Out of stock

Pizzas

BBQ Pork

$13.00Out of stock

Greek

$13.00Out of stock

Hawaiian

$13.00Out of stock

Margherita

$13.00Out of stock

Pepperoni & Green Chile

$13.00Out of stock

Pitchers

Mojito

$25.00

Pineapple Mojito

$25.00

32 Oz Margarita

$25.00

Lemon Basil Blossom

$25.00

Peach Please

$25.00

Whiskey Smash

$25.00

Whiskey Shandy

$25.00

Dilly Dally

$25.00Out of stock

Mix Match

$12.00

Honeysuckle Muscavado

$25.00

Gin Fitzgerald

$25.00

Bottle Wine

$20.00

Bag Of Ice

$3.00

32oz Watermelon Jubilee

Open $

Open Event

$1.00

Open Event Deposit

$1.00

Afallon Sound

$400.00

Box Lunch

$14.00

Band Buyout

$1.00

Brunch Entrees

Beans And Toast

$13.00

Pozole Breakfast

$13.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Breakfast

$12.00Out of stock

Country Benedict

$13.00Out of stock

Hummus Toast

$13.00

Brunch Sides

Biscuit And Gravy

$6.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Country Ham

$4.00Out of stock

Bacon

$3.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Bacon Jam

$2.00

Pork Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Pozole

Cup Pozole

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Pozole

$8.00Out of stock

32oz Pozole To Go

$12.00

Beans

Cup Beans

$6.00

Bowl Beans

$8.00

32 Oz Beans To Go

$12.00

$2 Domestic Can

Lone Star

$2.00

Lone Star Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Coors Original

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Dos xx

$2.00

$2 Well

Well Vodka

$2.00

Well Gin

$2.00

Well Rum

$2.00

Well Tequilla

$2.00

Well Whiskey

$2.00

$2 Domestic Draft

Draft Lone Star

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2925 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111

Directions

