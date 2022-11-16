Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Chicken
American

The Post Chicken & Beer - Boulder

499 Reviews

$$

2027 13th St

Boulder, CO 80302

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Basket
Fried Half Bird
Post Fried Chicken

Crowlers

32oz Crowler

32oz Crowler

Crowler 4-pack

Crowler 4-pack

$35.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Big Ol' Margarita Can

$30.00

Just pour over ice in a salt rimmed glass and boom!

Cans

HOLIDAILY Gluten Free IPA
$11.00

HOLIDAILY Gluten Free IPA

$11.00
STEM CIDER Real Dry Apple
$8.00

STEM CIDER Real Dry Apple

$8.00
SNOW MELT Pomegranate & Acai
$6.00

SNOW MELT Pomegranate & Acai

$6.00
SNOW MELT Juniper & Lime
$6.00

SNOW MELT Juniper & Lime

$6.00

Sparkling Wine Bottles

187mL LAMARCA Prosecco
$8.00

187mL LAMARCA Prosecco

$8.00
187mL Chandon BRUT RESERVE Champagne
$16.00

187mL Chandon BRUT RESERVE Champagne

$16.00
Btl WYCLIFF Brut

Btl WYCLIFF Brut

$21.00

Ripe apple and pear are layered with hints of honey and citrus in Wycliff Brut. The fresh cool, fresh stone and tree fruit flavors are balanced with a light body and mouthfeel.

White Wine Bottles

Btl TENUTA Pinot Grigio

Btl TENUTA Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Yielding a color of straw yellow with golden highlights, this wine is full-bodied and pleasantly soft on the palate

Btl MATUA VALLEY Sauvignon Blanc

Btl MATUA VALLEY Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

We use some of the oldest vines on our estate (planted in 1983) to make up the blend in this wine which gives us fruit with very good intensity and weight. Located on the northern side of the wairau valley the flavours produced from this vineyard are in the tropical spectrum with notes of pink grapefruit passionfruit and gooseberry. Planting on the alluvial soil of old riverbeds gives the wine a fine mineral acidity. This sauvignon blanc is produced in a dry style with around 2 -3 grams of residual sugar and a tightly wound ph to give a longer cellaring life of 2-3 years from bottling. – wairau river

Btl HESS SELECT Chardonnay

Btl HESS SELECT Chardonnay

$34.00

”hess select wines crafted by our winemakers best known for their artistry with mountain vineyards in napa valley hess select wines are sourced from our family-owned estate vineyards and from grower families who share our sustainable farming philosophy. Monterey chardonnay monterey’s cooling fog and pacific coastal breezes drawn across the gabilan mountains into the salinas valley create an ideal climate for growing chardonnay yielding wines with tantalizing tropical notes and crisp acidity. Moderate temperatures lengthen the growing season allowing fruit to evolve with layers of distinct central coast flavors. This wine comes from our 352-acre shirtail creek estate vineyard in monterey. Taste with the winemaker one of the things i enjoy when i’m visiting with wine drinkers at festivals all around the country is the obvious pleasure people have when they tell me ‘i really love the green label chardonnay it’s our house white’.

Btl LAGUNA Chardonnay

Btl LAGUNA Chardonnay

$26.00

Laguna Chardonnay features delicate flavors of crisp apple, ripe pear and juicy tangerine, framed by notes of quince and Asian spice.

Btl APERTURE Chenin Blanc

Btl APERTURE Chenin Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Coming from the rich clay loam soils of an old vine California Chenin Blanc site, planted in the 1940s.

Red Wine Bottles

Btl PROVERB Cabernet Sauvignon

Btl PROVERB Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon boasts rich blackberry notes with a hint of blended mocha, vanilla, and oak. An early harvest produced perfectly ripe berries with lush flavor and fruity aromatics.

Btl MACMURRAY Pinot Noir

Btl MACMURRAY Pinot Noir

$42.00

The third in a string of outstanding vintages in the russian river valley 2014 got off to an early start with a short bloom season and desirable fruit set. The absence of significant weather events meant grapes ripened evenly in a mild growing season that remained temperate for its duration apart from cooler occasionally damp weather in september which allowed flavors to catch up in what was still a historically early harvest. Throughout the season the valley’s hallmark fog intrusion allowed grapes in our estate vineyards to retain vibrancy and bright flavors. Our macmurray estate vineyards russian river valley pinot noir opens with aromas of lavender and boysenberry giving way to flavors of dark cherry pomegranate and vanilla. This luscious wine has a silky mouthfeel framed by subtle hints of oak from barrel aging. – macmurray ranch

Btl ALAMOS Malbec

Btl ALAMOS Malbec

$34.00Out of stock

”our flagship wine the rich and flavorful argentinian malbec thrives in mendoza’s uco valley where our unique growing conditions give our malbec incredibly concentrated fruit flavors of plum and blackberry.” – alamos

Btl 14 HANDS Merlot

Btl 14 HANDS Merlot

$34.00

The vintage the 2015 vintage was one of the warmest growing seasons on record in washington. Warm temperatures continued through the spring and summer moderating slightly into fall and extending an early harvest. Overall 2015 saw very favorable growing conditions producing optimal ripening across varieties and yielding outstanding wines throughout the region. Winemaking grapes were sourced from vineyards throughout eastern washington including the horse heaven hills wahluke slope and other parts of the columbia valley. The wine was aged for approximately 12 months in a combination of american and french oak barrels to build structure and soften the blend. Each variety was fermented and aged separately with blending occurring just weeks before bottling. Flavor profile this round structured merlot is packed with rich flavors and aromas of blackberry plum cherry and mocha. Balanced in style the wine is soft approachable and food friendly. – keith kenison winema

Btl STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon

Btl STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

California - Opens with expressive notes of dark fruit and fragrant baking spices. Our robust Cabernet Sauvignon reveals rich layers of blackberry, dark cherry, mint, sage and black tea and finishes with unique oak signatures of cocoa, molasses and gingerbread.

Rose Wine Bottles

Btl PROPHECY Rose

Btl PROPHECY Rose

$38.00

Prophecy Rosé Wine is delicate and bright with notes of strawberries and raspberries

Starters

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

sweet and spicy peppers, garlic mojo, cotija cheese

Post Hummus

$10.50

pinto bean hummus, roasted poblano, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast

Howdy Steamed Peel N Eat Shrimp

Howdy Steamed Peel N Eat Shrimp

$12.25+

el corn beer mustard, cocktail sauce, lemon

Crispy Thigh Fries

Crispy Thigh Fries

$9.95

buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh strips, el corn beer mustard, curry ketchup

Salads

Yoga Pants

Yoga Pants

$13.95

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Sweat Pants

Sweat Pants

$15.95

crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, red onion, cheddar, egg, hot cherry peppers, ranch dressing

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon

$14.95

pulled chicken, marinated chiles, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, mixed greens, goat cheese vinaigrette

Some Greens

Some Greens

$7.25

tomato, cucumber, mixed greens with choice of dressing

The Post Salad

The Post Salad

$8.95+

romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apples, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette

Chicken

Fried Half Bird

Fried Half Bird

$16.95

breast, thigh, wing, leg, pickles, chorizo country gravy

Post Original Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

hot and sticky fried jumbo bone-in thigh and leg, honey butter, buttermilk waffles

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$15.95

Choice of fries or slaw*, ranch *tenders now contain dairy *upcharge may apply to other sides

10 Piece Plate

10 Piece Plate

$39.95

whole bird plus two pieces

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$18.95Out of stock

half a bird, garlic mojo, arugula & tomato salad

Family Meals

10 Piece Plate

10 Piece Plate

$39.95

whole bird plus two pieces

Roasted Chicken Family Love

Roasted Chicken Family Love

$54.95

8pc roasted chicken, served with two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4

Family Love

Family Love

$54.95

whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4

Big Bubba Family Love

Big Bubba Family Love

$98.95

two birds fried, four large sides & eight biscuits, feeds 6-8

Sandwiches

Post Fried Chicken

Post Fried Chicken

$14.95

pickled pepper relish, dijonaise

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT

$15.45

bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch

The Post Original Cheeseburger

The Post Original Cheeseburger

$13.25

american cheese, bacon-onion marmalade, special sauce, griddled english muffin

Boom Boom Sandy

$14.45

roasted and fried portobello, slaw, arugula, hot cherry peppers, dijonaise. Served with french fries

Not Chicken

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.95

quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

$21.95

rocky mountain bison, townie ale, tomatillo glaze, mashed potatoes, brown gravy

Sides

Post Cheddar Biscuits

Post Cheddar Biscuits

$2.00

whipped honey butter

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

$6.95

with whipped honey butter

Red Skin Hand Mashed Potatoes

Red Skin Hand Mashed Potatoes

$4.25+

with brown gravy

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

poblano, shell noodle, biscuit breadcrumbs

Post Fries

Post Fries

$5.25+
Deli Slaw

Deli Slaw

$4.25+

creamy house slaw

Beets & Sweets

Beets & Sweets

$5.25+

roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.25+

bacon, roasted tomato braise

Quinoa & Kale

Quinoa & Kale

$5.25+

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Plain Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

shell noodles, cheddar, cream

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$5.25+

pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

Sauces

ALL DIPPING SAUCES

$3.75

Side Curry Ketchup

$0.60

Side Beer Mustard

$0.60

Side Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side Herb Pesto Aioli

$0.60

Side Black Pepper BBQ

$0.60

Side Hot Honey Chili

$0.60

Side Ranch

$0.60

Frozen, Take and Bake Pot Pies

Post Chicken Pot Pie

Post Chicken Pot Pie

$35.95

in partnership with Hinman's Bakery, 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. Post chicken, rich broth, potatoes, root vegetables

Pork Green Chile Pot Pie

Pork Green Chile Pot Pie

$35.95

in partnership with Hinman's Bakery, 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. slow cooked pork, green chile broth

Winter Vegetable Pot Pie

Winter Vegetable Pot Pie

$35.95

in partnership with Hinman's Bakery, 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. mushroom, carrot, celery, potato, vegetarian broth

Desserts

Hand Pie of the Day
$7.25

Hand Pie of the Day

$7.25
Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)
$6.25

Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

$6.25

Blueberry Cheesecake Jar

$7.50

toasted oat crumble & lemon

Chocolate Smore Pudding Jar

$8.25

graham cracker, fired marshmallows, dark chocolate shavings

KIDS Menu

Kids Drumstick & Wing

$10.00

Post fried wing and drumstick with choice of side

Kids Buttermilk Waffle

$9.00

Kids waffle and maple syrup with choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Delicious cheddar Mac and Cheese with choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

2 ea fried chicken tenders with choice of side

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

2027 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302

