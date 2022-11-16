The Post Chicken & Beer - Boulder

Btl HESS SELECT Chardonnay

$34.00

”hess select wines crafted by our winemakers best known for their artistry with mountain vineyards in napa valley hess select wines are sourced from our family-owned estate vineyards and from grower families who share our sustainable farming philosophy. Monterey chardonnay monterey’s cooling fog and pacific coastal breezes drawn across the gabilan mountains into the salinas valley create an ideal climate for growing chardonnay yielding wines with tantalizing tropical notes and crisp acidity. Moderate temperatures lengthen the growing season allowing fruit to evolve with layers of distinct central coast flavors. This wine comes from our 352-acre shirtail creek estate vineyard in monterey. Taste with the winemaker one of the things i enjoy when i’m visiting with wine drinkers at festivals all around the country is the obvious pleasure people have when they tell me ‘i really love the green label chardonnay it’s our house white’.