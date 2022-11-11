Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Post Chicken & Beer - Estes Park

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

333 East Wonderview Avenue

Estes Park, CO 80517

Ciders, Seltzers, Cans

Stem Raspberry Cider

Stem Raspberry Cider

$8.50

4.3% ABV

Stem Off Dry

Stem Off Dry

$8.50

5.8% ABV

Snowmelt Pomegranate & Acai
$6.50
5% ABV

Snowmelt Pomegranate & Acai

$6.50

5% ABV

Holidaily Fat Randy IPA

Holidaily Fat Randy IPA

$9.75

7% ABV

Holidaily Favorite Blonde

Holidaily Favorite Blonde

$9.75

5% ABV

Holidaily BuckWit Belgian Wit
$9.75

Holidaily BuckWit Belgian Wit

$9.75
Holidaily Pumpkin Ale Patchy Waters
$9.75

Holidaily Pumpkin Ale Patchy Waters

$9.75
Holidaily Big Henry Hazy IPA
$9.75

Holidaily Big Henry Hazy IPA

$9.75

High Noon Mango
$7.25

$7.25
High Noon Peach
$7.25

High Noon Peach

$7.25
High Noon Pineapple
$7.25

High Noon Pineapple

$7.25
Howdy Can

Howdy Can

$5.00Out of stock
Howdy Can Bucket (6 beers)

Howdy Can Bucket (6 beers)

$20.00Out of stock
Lumpy Ridge New Zealand Pilsner Can
$8.00

Lumpy Ridge New Zealand Pilsner Can

$8.00

STARTERS

Post Hummus

Post Hummus

$10.50

pinto bean hummus, roasted poblano, crispy chicken skins, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (allergens: sesame, gluten in toast)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.45

sweet and spicy peppers, garlic mojo, cotija cheese Vegetarian & Gluten Free (allergens: dairy in cotija cheese)

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.45

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, fresh chives. Gluten Free (allergens: egg, soy)

Howdy Steamed Peel N Eat Shrimp

Howdy Steamed Peel N Eat Shrimp

$13.75+

half pound or full pound of steamed shrimp served chilled along with El Corn beer mustard, cocktail sauce, lemon (allergens: shellfish. beer mustard has egg, gluten, and soy)

Crispy Thighfries

Crispy Thighfries

$11.50

buttermilk marinated, fried chicken thigh strips, el corn beer mustard, curry ketchup (allergens: dairy, egg. beer mustard has egg, gluten, and soy)

SALADS

The Post Salad

The Post Salad

$8.95+

romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apple, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, white balsamic vinaigrette (allergens: egg, dairy, gluten)

Yoga Pants

Yoga Pants

$14.95

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette Vegetarian & Gluten Free (allergen: sesame)

Sweat Pants

Sweat Pants

$16.25

crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, cheddar, boiled egg, hot cherry peppers, red onion, ranch dressing (allergens: dairy, soy, gluten in the croutons)

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon

$15.95

pulled chicken, mixed greens, marinated chiles, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, goat cheese vinaigrette Gluten Free (allergens: dairy in pulled chicken and vinaigrette)

Some Greens

Some Greens

$9.25

mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, herb pesto aioli, white balsamic vinaigrette Vegetarian & Gluten Free (allergens: soy, egg)

CHICKEN

Half Bird

Half Bird

$18.95

4 pcs of spectacular gluten free fried chicken, pickles, chorizo country gravy Gluten Free (allergens: dairy)

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$17.95

all natural of course, with house ranch Gluten Free (allergens: dairy, soy, egg)

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$20.95Out of stock

half a bird, roasted garlic mojo, arugula and tomato salad Gluten Free (allergens: dairy/butter in brown gravy)

Post Original Chicken & Waffle

Post Original Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

fried boneless breast, cherry chutney, country gravy, buttermilk waffles, pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup (allergens: gluten, dairy, egg)

SANDWICHES

Post Fried Chicken Sandy

Post Fried Chicken Sandy

$15.95

all natural chicken breast, pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise (allergens: gluten, egg and dairy in bun, dairy and egg in chicken, soy in dijonnaise)

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT

$16.45

all natural chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch (allergens: gluten, egg and dairy in bun, dairy and egg in chicken, soy in dijonnaise)

The Post Original Cheeseburger

The Post Original Cheeseburger

$15.95

American cheese, bacon-onion marmalade, special sauce, griddled english muffin (allergens: dairy, gluten. soy and egg in special sauce) *Items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specifications, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness*

Boom Boom Sandy

Boom Boom Sandy

$14.95

roasted and fried portobello, slaw, arugula, hot cherry peppers, dijonnaise (allergens: gluten, dairy, egg)

Crowlers

Crowler- 32 oz. Can

Crowler- 32 oz. Can

Cocktails

Big Ol' Margarita Can

$35.00

A classic Post Coin Margarita, tart and refreshing!

Big Ol' Moscow Mule Can

$35.00

A Lafayette favorite! Our original recipe, all the ginger and flavor with a punch!

Berry Berry Quite Contrary (Crowler)
$35.00

$35.00

Cans

HOLIDAILY 4-Pack GF Favorite Blonde Ale

$42.00

4 - 12 oz. cans

HOLIDAILY 4-Pack GF Fat Randy IPA

$42.00

4 - 12 oz. cans

SNOW MELT 6-Pack Pomegranate & Acai
$25.00

$25.00

6-Pack Howdy

$7.99Out of stock

White Wine Bottles

HESS Chardonnay CROWLER
$40.00

$40.00
SONOMA CUTRER Chardonnay BTL

SONOMA CUTRER Chardonnay BTL

$47.00

Observation on a new vintage although 2016 saw seasonal rainfall closer to average california officially marked its fifth year of continued drought. As in year’s past we used deficit irrigation concepts and soil and plant moisture data to carefully manage our water resources. This year brought another classic california spring and summer without any weather extremes and throughout most of the growing season we paced about two weeks earlier than our average. Fog and cooler conditions returned in august slowing the pace of ripening closer to a normal harvest start. Our chardonnay harvest began with fruit from les pierres on august 26th. Throughout september the weather was picture perfect. Like clockwork each weekend brought a small warm push followed by cooling during the week. The weather variations gave us a steady stream of perfectly ripe fruit over the course of the total six-week harvest.

TENUTA Pinot Grigio BTL

TENUTA Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Straw-colored yellow with golden tints. The bouquet is generous and pronounced with delicate aromas of pear. On the palate the flavor is resolute harmonious and fullbodied.

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

We use some of the oldest vines on our estate (planted in 1983) to make up the blend in this wine which gives us fruit with very good intensity and weight. Located on the northern side of the wairau valley the flavours produced from this vineyard are in the tropical spectrum with notes of pink grapefruit passionfruit and gooseberry. Planting on the alluvial soil of old riverbeds gives the wine a fine mineral acidity. This sauvignon blanc is produced in a dry style with around 2 -3 grams of residual sugar and a tightly wound ph to give a longer cellaring life of 2-3 years from bottling. – wairau river

BTL Sant'Anna Tenuta Pinot Grigio
$34.00

$34.00

Riesling Loosen Bros
$45.00

$45.00

Albarino Pazo De Bruxas
$55.00

$55.00

Sparkling and Rose Bottles

LA MARCA Prosecco (187ml)

LA MARCA Prosecco (187ml)

$12.00

Impromptu perfection the bubbly what is prosecco? In the heart of italy’s lush prosecco region the la marca trevigiana zone grows the revered glera grapes we use to make our delicately flavored wine. With delicate golden straw color and lively effervescence our prosecco opens with aromas of fresh citrus honey and white flowers. The palate is fresh and clean with flavors of ripe lemon green apple and grapefruit framed by mineral undertones. Make everyday sparkle itsy-bitsy that little something perfect sized for adding that special something to that special event-or for a tuesday night in. Keep la marca minis chilles and on hand for impromptu toasts and bubbly mixed drinks. Top of the pops because it’s fun-o’clock somewhere every day deserves its sparkling moment. La marca has a light flavor that pairs with all your favorite dishes plus a bubbly personality that fits any occasion. – la marca

NICOLAS FEUILLATE (187ml)

NICOLAS FEUILLATE (187ml)

$17.00

Though kosher this is a true champagne made in the traditional style & offering the classic flavors of citrus and mineral with a vivid structure & long finish. 90 points wine spectator

BTL Taittinger Champagne
$65.00

BTL Taittinger Champagne

$65.00

BTL Prophecy Rose
$34.00

$34.00

Studio By Miraval Rose
$60.00

$60.00

J.Roget

$30.00

Red Wine Bottles

PROVERB Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

PROVERB Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$25.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon boasts rich blackberry notes with a hint of blended mocha, vanilla, and oak. An early harvest produced perfectly ripe berries with lush flavor and fruity aromatics.

14 HANDS Merlot BTL

14 HANDS Merlot BTL

$28.00

The vintage the 2015 vintage was one of the warmest growing seasons on record in washington. Warm temperatures continued through the spring and summer moderating slightly into fall and extending an early harvest. Overall 2015 saw very favorable growing conditions producing optimal ripening across varieties and yielding outstanding wines throughout the region. Winemaking grapes were sourced from vineyards throughout eastern washington including the horse heaven hills wahluke slope and other parts of the columbia valley. The wine was aged for approximately 12 months in a combination of american and french oak barrels to build structure and soften the blend. Each variety was fermented and aged separately with blending occurring just weeks before bottling. Flavor profile this round structured merlot is packed with rich flavors and aromas of blackberry plum cherry and mocha. Balanced in style the wine is soft approachable and food friendly. – keith kenison winema

ALAMOS Malbec BTL

ALAMOS Malbec BTL

$28.00

”our flagship wine the rich and flavorful argentinian malbec thrives in mendoza’s uco valley where our unique growing conditions give our malbec incredibly concentrated fruit flavors of plum and blackberry.” – alamos

STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$39.00

California - Opens with expressive notes of dark fruit and fragrant baking spices. Our robust Cabernet Sauvignon reveals rich layers of blackberry, dark cherry, mint, sage and black tea and finishes with unique oak signatures of cocoa, molasses and gingerbread.

MACMURRAY Pinot Noir BTL

MACMURRAY Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

The third in a string of outstanding vintages in the russian river valley 2014 got off to an early start with a short bloom season and desirable fruit set. The absence of significant weather events meant grapes ripened evenly in a mild growing season that remained temperate for its duration apart from cooler occasionally damp weather in september which allowed flavors to catch up in what was still a historically early harvest. Throughout the season the valley’s hallmark fog intrusion allowed grapes in our estate vineyards to retain vibrancy and bright flavors. Our macmurray estate vineyards russian river valley pinot noir opens with aromas of lavender and boysenberry giving way to flavors of dark cherry pomegranate and vanilla. This luscious wine has a silky mouthfeel framed by subtle hints of oak from barrel aging. – macmurray ranch

MACMURRAY Pinot Noir CROWLER
$40.00

$40.00

Decoy By Duckhorn
$60.00

$60.00

Ridge Vineyards Three Valleys
$60.00

$60.00
Sunday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Post Chicken & Beer serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

333 East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517

