Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Chicken

The Post Chicken & Beer - Lafayette

6,533 Reviews

$$

105 W Emma St

Lafayette, CO 80026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Half Bird
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich

Crowlers

Choose your vessel(s) and type of beer
Crowler- 32 oz. Can

Crowler- 32 oz. Can

$10.00
Crowler 4-pack

Crowler 4-pack

$42.00

Cocktails

Each cocktail container makes approximately 4-5 drinks.

Big Ol' Margarita Can

$35.00

A classic Post Coin Margarita, tart and refreshing!

Big Ol' Moscow Mule Can

$35.00

A Lafayette favorite! Our original recipe, all the ginger and flavor with a punch!

Cans

HOLIDAILY Gluten Free Favorite Blonde Ale

$9.00

12 oz. can

HOLIDAILY 4-Pack GF Favorite Blonde Ale

$32.00

4 - 12 oz. cans

HOLIDAILY Gluten Free Fat Randy IPA

$9.00

12 oz. can

HOLIDAILY 4-Pack GF Fat Randy IPA

$32.00

4 - 12 oz. cans

STEM Real Dry Cider

$8.25

STEM 4-Pack Real Dry Cider

$25.00

STEM Pear Cider

$8.25

STEM 4-Pack Pear Cider

$25.00

SNOW MELT Tangerine & Hops

$6.25

SNOW MELT Pomegranate & Acai

$6.25

SNOW MELT 6-Pack Tangerine & Hops

$32.00

SNOW MELT 6-Pack Pomegranate & Acai

$32.00

6-Pack Howdy

$7.99Out of stock

White Wine Bottles

SONOMA CUTRER Chardonnay BTL

SONOMA CUTRER Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Observation on a new vintage although 2016 saw seasonal rainfall closer to average california officially marked its fifth year of continued drought. As in year’s past we used deficit irrigation concepts and soil and plant moisture data to carefully manage our water resources. This year brought another classic california spring and summer without any weather extremes and throughout most of the growing season we paced about two weeks earlier than our average. Fog and cooler conditions returned in august slowing the pace of ripening closer to a normal harvest start. Our chardonnay harvest began with fruit from les pierres on august 26th. Throughout september the weather was picture perfect. Like clockwork each weekend brought a small warm push followed by cooling during the week. The weather variations gave us a steady stream of perfectly ripe fruit over the course of the total six-week harvest.

TENUTA Pinot Grigio BTL

TENUTA Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

Straw-colored yellow with golden tints. The bouquet is generous and pronounced with delicate aromas of pear. On the palate the flavor is resolute harmonious and fullbodied.

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

We use some of the oldest vines on our estate (planted in 1983) to make up the blend in this wine which gives us fruit with very good intensity and weight. Located on the northern side of the wairau valley the flavours produced from this vineyard are in the tropical spectrum with notes of pink grapefruit passionfruit and gooseberry. Planting on the alluvial soil of old riverbeds gives the wine a fine mineral acidity. This sauvignon blanc is produced in a dry style with around 2 -3 grams of residual sugar and a tightly wound ph to give a longer cellaring life of 2-3 years from bottling. – wairau river

BTL Sant'Anna Tenuta Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Prophecy Pinot Grigio

$34.00Out of stock

Sparkling and Rose Bottles

LA MARCA Prosecco (187ml)

LA MARCA Prosecco (187ml)

$11.00

Impromptu perfection the bubbly what is prosecco? In the heart of italy’s lush prosecco region the la marca trevigiana zone grows the revered glera grapes we use to make our delicately flavored wine. With delicate golden straw color and lively effervescence our prosecco opens with aromas of fresh citrus honey and white flowers. The palate is fresh and clean with flavors of ripe lemon green apple and grapefruit framed by mineral undertones. Make everyday sparkle itsy-bitsy that little something perfect sized for adding that special something to that special event-or for a tuesday night in. Keep la marca minis chilles and on hand for impromptu toasts and bubbly mixed drinks. Top of the pops because it’s fun-o’clock somewhere every day deserves its sparkling moment. La marca has a light flavor that pairs with all your favorite dishes plus a bubbly personality that fits any occasion. – la marca

NICOLAS FEUILLATE (187ml)

NICOLAS FEUILLATE (187ml)

$16.00

Though kosher this is a true champagne made in the traditional style & offering the classic flavors of citrus and mineral with a vivid structure & long finish. 90 points wine spectator

BTL Prophecy Rose

$34.00

Red Wine Bottles

PROVERB Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

PROVERB Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$30.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon boasts rich blackberry notes with a hint of blended mocha, vanilla, and oak. An early harvest produced perfectly ripe berries with lush flavor and fruity aromatics.

14 HANDS Merlot BTL

14 HANDS Merlot BTL

$34.00

The vintage the 2015 vintage was one of the warmest growing seasons on record in washington. Warm temperatures continued through the spring and summer moderating slightly into fall and extending an early harvest. Overall 2015 saw very favorable growing conditions producing optimal ripening across varieties and yielding outstanding wines throughout the region. Winemaking grapes were sourced from vineyards throughout eastern washington including the horse heaven hills wahluke slope and other parts of the columbia valley. The wine was aged for approximately 12 months in a combination of american and french oak barrels to build structure and soften the blend. Each variety was fermented and aged separately with blending occurring just weeks before bottling. Flavor profile this round structured merlot is packed with rich flavors and aromas of blackberry plum cherry and mocha. Balanced in style the wine is soft approachable and food friendly. – keith kenison winema

ALAMOS Malbec BTL

ALAMOS Malbec BTL

$34.00

”our flagship wine the rich and flavorful argentinian malbec thrives in mendoza’s uco valley where our unique growing conditions give our malbec incredibly concentrated fruit flavors of plum and blackberry.” – alamos

STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$36.00

California - Opens with expressive notes of dark fruit and fragrant baking spices. Our robust Cabernet Sauvignon reveals rich layers of blackberry, dark cherry, mint, sage and black tea and finishes with unique oak signatures of cocoa, molasses and gingerbread.

MACMURRAY Pinot Noir BTL

MACMURRAY Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

The third in a string of outstanding vintages in the russian river valley 2014 got off to an early start with a short bloom season and desirable fruit set. The absence of significant weather events meant grapes ripened evenly in a mild growing season that remained temperate for its duration apart from cooler occasionally damp weather in september which allowed flavors to catch up in what was still a historically early harvest. Throughout the season the valley’s hallmark fog intrusion allowed grapes in our estate vineyards to retain vibrancy and bright flavors. Our macmurray estate vineyards russian river valley pinot noir opens with aromas of lavender and boysenberry giving way to flavors of dark cherry pomegranate and vanilla. This luscious wine has a silky mouthfeel framed by subtle hints of oak from barrel aging. – macmurray ranch

Need Utensils?

Please add utensils to my order

Starters

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese

Howdy Steamed Peel N Eat Shrimp

Howdy Steamed Peel N Eat Shrimp

$12.25+

el corn beer mustard, cocktail sauce, lemon

Chicken Chicharrones

Chicken Chicharrones

$10.50

pinto bean hummus, roasted poblano, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast (As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives)

Thigh Fries

Thigh Fries

$9.95

buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh strips, el corn beer mustard, curry ketchup

Salads

The Post Salad

The Post Salad

$8.95+

romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apple, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette

Yoga Pants

Yoga Pants

$13.95

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Sweat Pants

Sweat Pants

$15.95

crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, cheddar, egg, hot cherry peppers, ranch dressing

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon

$14.95

pulled chicken, marinated chiles, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, mixed greens, goat cheese vinaigrette

Some Greens

Some Greens

$7.25

tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, herb pesto aioli, mixed greens with white balsamic dressing

Chicken

Half Bird

Half Bird

$16.95

4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

With ranch choose fries or slaw ***tenders now contain dairy

OG Chicken & Waffles

OG Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

fried boneless breast, cherry chutney, country gravy, buttermilk waffles, pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$18.95Out of stock

half a bird, garlic mojo, arugula and tomato salad

Family Meals

10 Piece Plate

10 Piece Plate

$39.95

whole bird plus two pieces

Fried Chicken Family Love

Fried Chicken Family Love

$54.95

8pc Gluten FREE Fried chicken, served with two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4

Fried Chicken Big Bubba Family Love

Fried Chicken Big Bubba Family Love

$98.95

16pc GF FRIED Chicken, served with four large sides & 8 biscuits, feeds 6-8

Dinner For Two

$36.00

Roasted Chicken Family Love

$54.95

Sandwiches

Post Fried Chicken Sandwich

Post Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT

$15.45

bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch

Boom Boom Sandy

$14.45

roasted and fried portobello, slaw, arugula, hot cherry peppers, dijonaise. Served with french fries

The Post Original Cheeseburger

The Post Original Cheeseburger

$13.25

American Cheese, bacon-onion marmelade, special sauce, griddled english muffin, served with fries

Not Chicken

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

$21.95

rocky mountain bison, townie ale, tomatillo glaze, mashed potatoes, brown gravy

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.95

quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon

Frozen, Take and Bake Pot Pies

Post Chicken Pot Pie

Post Chicken Pot Pie

$35.95Out of stock

in partnership with Hinman's Bakery, 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. Post chicken, rich broth, potato, root vegetables

Sides

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

$6.95

four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter

Post Fries

Post Fries

$5.25+
Deli Slaw

Deli Slaw

$4.25+

creamy house slaw

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.25+

topped with brown gravy

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

poblano, shell noodles, biscuit breadcrumb

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$5.25+

pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

Plain Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

shell noodles, cream, cheddar

Beets & Sweets

Beets & Sweets

$5.25+

roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.25+

bacon, roasted tomato braise

Quinoa & Kale

Quinoa & Kale

$5.25+

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Desserts

Blueberry Cheesecake Jar

$7.50

toasted oat crumble & lemon

Chocolate Smore Pudding Jar

$8.25

graham cracker, fired marshmallows, dark chocolate shavings

Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

$6.25

Pumpkin Hand Pie

$8.50

Kids

Kids Waffles

$10.00

Kids waffle, syrup and choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

2ea fried chicken tenders with choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Delicious cheddar mac and cheese with choice of side

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

Website

Location

105 W Emma St, Lafayette, CO 80026

Directions

Gallery
The Post Chicken & Beer image
The Post Chicken & Beer image
The Post Chicken & Beer image
The Post Chicken & Beer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Community Supper Club
orange starNo Reviews
206 S. PUBLIC RD Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery - Lafayette
orange star4.9 • 139
1280 Centaur Village Dr Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
The Huckleberry
orange star3.7 • 904
700 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Lazy Dog Bar and Grill - Erie
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Village Vista Dr Erie, CO 80516
View restaurantnext
Eatery - @The Sport Stable
orange starNo Reviews
1 Superior Dr. Superior, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Broomfield
orange star4.4 • 519
8851 Destination Way Broomfield, CO 80021
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

95a Bistro & Sushi - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 1,214
1381 Forest Park Circle Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Teocalli Cocina - 103 North Public Rd Unit C
orange star4.3 • 338
103 North Public Rd Unit C Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery - Lafayette
orange star4.9 • 139
1280 Centaur Village Dr Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Cugini Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 19
385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105 Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston