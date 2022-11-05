Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Post Chicken & Beer - LoHi

review star

No reviews yet

1575 Boulder Street

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket -GF-
Half Bird -GF-
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich -GFO*-

Howdy Beer Cans!

This smooth, drinkable pils features a lovely American hop flavor and aroma which gives way to a delicate malt flavor that finishes crisp and clean.

6 Pack Howdy Beer Cans

$7.99

Cocktails

Cinnamon Vanilla Old Fashioned

$13.00+

Classic Old Fashioned with Four Roses Bourbon, Cinnamon Vanilla Syrup, and Angostura Bitters

Blackberry Smash

$11.00+

Old Forester Bourbon, Blackberry Liqueur, Blackberry Puree, Honey Sage Syrup, Lemon Juice

White Tiger

$11.00+

Spring 44 Gin, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Honey Sage Syrup, Lemon San Pellegrino

Berry Berry Quite Contrary

$9.00+

Srawberry Infused Vodka, Strawberry Puree, Basil Syrup, Lime Juice

Pick Your Mule

$10.00

spring 44 vodka, lunazul tequila, or captain morgan rum with lime juice, ginger shrub, and ginger beer

Post Margarita

$9.75+

Lunazul Blanco, Orange Liqueur, Agave, Lime Juice

Primo Cadillac Margarita

$12.75+

Our same delicious Margarita but with premium Tequila and Grand Marnier

New Day Sangria

$12.75+

Our famous house recipe & Vino Rojo

Boozy Slushies

$8.00

Red Wine Bottles

STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$34.00

DECOY BY DUCKHORN Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$60.00

ALAMOS Malbec BTL

$34.00

14 HANDS Merlot BTL

$34.00

ORIN SWIFT '8 YEARS IN THE DESERT Zinfandel Blend BTL

$92.00

RIDGE VINYARDS 'THREE VALLEYS' Zinfandel Blend BTL

$58.00

SEGHESIO 'ANGELA'S TABLE' Zinfandel BTL

$52.00

Rosé Wine Bottles

PROPHECY Rosé BTL

$34.00

MIRAVAL 'STUDIO' Rosé BTL

$44.00

White Wine Bottles

SONOMA CUTRER Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

MATUA Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

TENUTA SANT'ANNA Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

PAZO DE BRUXAS Albarino BTL

$50.00

LOOSEN BROS 'DR. L' Riesling BTL

$42.00

Sparkling Wine Bottles

J. ROGET Sparkling BTL

$20.00

TAITTINGER Champagne BTL

$65.00

NICOLAS FEUILLATTE Champagne (Split)

$16.00

NICOLAS FEUILLATTE Champagne BTL

$45.00

LA MARCA Prosecco (Split)

$11.00

LA MARCA Prosecco BTL

$30.00

Cans

STEM Real Dry cider (12oz) -GF-

$8.50

6.8% ABV (GF)

STEM Hibiscus Session Cider (12oz) -GF-

$8.50

4.3% ABV (GF)

UPSLOPE SNOWMELT Tangerine & Hops Seltzer (12oz) -GF-

$6.50

5% ABV (GF)

HOLIDAILY Favorite Blonde Gluten Free (12oz)

$10.25

5% ABV (GF)

HOLIDAILY Fat Randy IPA Gluten Free (12oz)

$10.25

7% ABV (GF)

To-Go NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Boylan's Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Need Utensils?

Please add utensils to my order

Starters

Deviled Eggs -GF-VO*-

Deviled Eggs -GF-VO*-

$10.45

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives

Crispy Brussels Sprouts -GF-V-

Crispy Brussels Sprouts -GF-V-

$10.45

sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese

Howdy Peel n Eat Shrimp

Howdy Peel n Eat Shrimp

$12.75+

el corn beer mustard, cocktail sauce, lemon

The Post Hummus

The Post Hummus

$6.00

pinto bean hummus, roasted poblano, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast

Crispy Thigh Fries -GFO*-

Crispy Thigh Fries -GFO*-

$10.45

buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh strips, el corn beer mustard, curry ketchup

Salads

The Post Salad LG -VO*-

The Post Salad LG -VO*-

$14.95

romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apple, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seed, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette

The Post Salad SM -VO*-

The Post Salad SM -VO*-

$8.95

romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apple, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seed, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette

Yoga Pants -GF-V-

Yoga Pants -GF-V-

$13.95

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Sweat Pants -GF-VO*-

Sweat Pants -GF-VO*-

$15.95

crispy thigh fries, knife and fork romaine, bacon, biscuit croutons, chopped pickle, red onion, cheddar, egg, hot cherry peppers, ranch dressing

Susan Sarandon -GF-VO*-

Susan Sarandon -GF-VO*-

$14.95

pulled chicken, marinated chiles, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, mixed greens, goat cheese vinaigrette

Some Greens -GF-V-

Some Greens -GF-V-

$7.25

tomato, cucumber, mixed greens with choice of dressing

Chicken

Half Bird -GF-

Half Bird -GF-

$16.95

breast, thigh, wing, leg with pickles and chorizo country gravy

Chicken Tender Basket -GF-

Chicken Tender Basket -GF-

$16.95

Choice of fries or slaw ***tenders contain dairy

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

pumpkin seed butter, chorizo country gravy, chile-cherry chutney, maple syrup

Roasted Chicken -GF-

Roasted Chicken -GF-

$18.95Out of stock

half a bird, garlic mojo, arugula and tomato salad. Available starting at 4pm

10 Piece Plate -GF-

10 Piece Plate -GF-

$39.95

whole bird plus 2 pieces with chorizo country gravy and pickles

Sandwiches

Post Fried Chicken Sandwich -GFO*-

Post Fried Chicken Sandwich -GFO*-

$14.95

pickled pepper relish, dijonaise

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT -GFO*-

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT -GFO*-

$15.45

bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch

Boom Boom Sandy -GFO*-V-

Boom Boom Sandy -GFO*-V-

$14.95

roasted and fried portobello, slaw, arugula, hot cherry peppers, dijonaise. Served with french fries

Not Chicken

Pan Seared Salmon -GF-

Pan Seared Salmon -GF-

$24.95

quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

$21.95

rocky mountain bison, ground beef, tomatillo glaze, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, pickled red onion

Post Cheeseburger

Post Cheeseburger

$15.45

american cheese, bacon-onion marmalade, special sauce, griddled english muffin, served with french fries

Sides

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4) -V-

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4) -V-

$6.95

four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter

Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)

Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)

$1.95

with honey butter

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy -GF-V-

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy -GF-V-

$4.50+

mashed potatoes with brown gravy

Green Chili Mac & Cheese -V-

Green Chili Mac & Cheese -V-

$5.50+

topped with biscuit breadcrumbs

Plain Mac & Cheese -V-

Plain Mac & Cheese -V-

$5.50+

shell noodles, cream, cheddar

Post Fries -GF-V-

Post Fries -GF-V-

$5.50+
Deli Slaw -GF-V-

Deli Slaw -GF-V-

$4.50+

house creamy slaw

Beets & Sweets -GF-V-

Beets & Sweets -GF-V-

$5.50+

roasted beets and sweet potatoes with arugula pesto and whipped goat cheese

Collard Greens -GF-

Collard Greens -GF-

$5.50+

slow cooked with bacon and roasted tomato

Quinoa & Kale -GF-V-

Quinoa & Kale -GF-V-

$5.50+

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Buttermilk Waffles -V-

Buttermilk Waffles -V-

$6.50+

pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

Family Meals

10 Piece Plate -GF-

10 Piece Plate -GF-

$39.95

whole bird plus 2 pieces with chorizo country gravy and pickles

Family Love -GF-

Family Love -GF-

$56.95

whole bird fried (8 pc), 2 large sides and 4 biscuits, feeds 3-4

Roasted Chicken Family Love -GF-

$56.95

whole bird roasted (8 pc), 2 large sides & 4 biscuits, feeds 3-4

Big Bubba Family Love -GF-

Big Bubba Family Love -GF-

$98.95

2 birds fried (16 pc), 4 large sides and 8 biscuits, feeds 6-8

Desserts

Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

$6.25

Kids

Kids Waffles

$10.00

Kids waffle, syrup, and choice of side

Kids Chicken Biscuit

$10.00

Chicken tender on a biscuit and choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

2 fried chicken tenders with choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Delicious cheddar mac and cheese with choice of side

Frozen, Take and Bake Pot Pies

These family feeding favorites fresh made and prepped to go from our fridge to yours. Bake em later this week for an easy dinner - or freeze for a delicious day down the road...
Post Chicken Pot Pie

Post Chicken Pot Pie

$35.95

in proud partnership with Hinman's Bakery, frozen 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. Post chicken, rich chicken broth, potato, root vegetable

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

Website

Location

1575 Boulder Street, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Post Chicken & Beer image
The Post Chicken & Beer image
The Post Chicken & Beer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Denver Poke Company
orange star4.5 • 150
1550 Platte St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
The Bindery
orange star4.3 • 1,070
1817 Central Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Del Mar by Rooted
orange starNo Reviews
3200 N Pecos St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Knockabout Burgers
orange star5.0 • 1
3200 N. Pecos Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
JBK Lohi Catering - JBK Lohi Catering
orange starNo Reviews
2364 15th Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
SUSHI RONIN
orange star4.4 • 830
2930 Umatilla St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Maine Shack
orange star4.6 • 2,907
1535 Central St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Uncle - Highlands
orange star4.4 • 2,119
2215 W 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
el Camino Community Tavern
orange star4.4 • 2,114
3628 W. 32nd Ave. Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
SUSHI RONIN
orange star4.4 • 830
2930 Umatilla St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
orange star4.5 • 804
2715 17th St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston