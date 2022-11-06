Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Post Brewing Co - Rosedale

review star

No reviews yet

2200 South Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket
Half Bird
Family Love

Crowlers

Top Rope Mexican Style Lager Crowler

$12.00

Howdy Pilsner Crowler

$12.00

Townie IPA Crowler

$12.00

#Knowfilter IPA Crowler

$12.00

El Corn Amber Lager Crowler

$12.00

Otter Pop Crowler

$12.00

Back On My B.S. Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest

$12.00Out of stock

Rooster Crowler

$12.00

Cocktails

Housemade Bloody Mary Crowler (4 Cocktails)

$22.95

32oz ready to drink bloody Mary. Vodka and house bloody mix

Housemade Spicy Bloody Mary Crowler (4 Cocktails)

$24.95

32oz ready to drink Bloody Mary. House-infused chili pepper Vodka, POST Red Hot Sauce, & House Bloody Mix

Housemade Bloody Maria Crowler (4 Cocktails)

$22.95

32oz ready to drink bloody Maria. Tequila and house bloody mix

Housemade Spicy Bloody Maria Crowler (4 Cocktails)

$24.95

32oz ready to drink Bloody Mary. House-infused chili pepper Tequila POST Red Hot Sauce, & House Bloody Mix

Big Ol' Margarita Can

$30.95

Perfect for those who enjoy a great margarita without all of the work. 100% blue agave tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice

Berry Berry Quite Contrary Crowler (4 Cocktails)

$30.95

32oz. of House-Infused Strawberry Vodka with Basil Syrup, Strawberry Puree, & Lime Juice. A deliciously refreshing summer cocktail.

Moscow Mule Crowler (5 Cocktails)

$30.95

Our spin on a traditional Moscow Mule with our homemade ginger shrub, lime juice and vodka. Comes with two cans of Ginger Beer on the side.

Cans

STEM Real Dry cider

$8.25

STEM Hibiscus Session Cider

$8.25Out of stock

UPSLOPE SNOWMELT Tangerine & Hops Seltzer

$6.25Out of stock

Holidaily Favorite Blonde (Gluten Free) (16oz Can)

$9.00

Holidaily Fat Randy IPA (Gluten Free) (16oz Can)

$9.00

6 Pack Howdy Cans

$7.99

Can Howdy Beer

$4.00

Red Wine Bottles

PROVERB Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$30.00

MACMURRAY Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

ALAMOS Malbec BTL

$34.00

STORYPOINT Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$36.00

Rosé Wine Bottles

Prophecy French Rosé BTL

$27.95

White Wine Bottles

HESS Chardonnay BTL

$27.95

SONOMA CUTRER Chardonnay BTL

$38.95

TENUTA SANT'ANNA Pinot Grigio BTL

$23.95Out of stock

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$27.95

Sparkling Wine Bottles

LA MARCA Prosecco (187 ml)

$11.95

LA MARCA Prosecco (750ml - Full Bottle)

$30.00

To-Go Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Post Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry

$2.50

Mexi-Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Mexi-Sprite

$3.00

Boylan’s Soda

$4.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.75Out of stock

Need Utensils?

Please add utensils to my order

Starters

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.45

pickled pepper relish, crispy chicken skin, chives

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.45

sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese

Howdy Peel n Eat Shrimp

Howdy Peel n Eat Shrimp

$12.75+

el corn beer mustard, cocktail sauce, lemon

POST Hummus

POST Hummus

$10.50

pinto bean hummus, roasted poblano, garlic mojo, crisp veggies, texas toast

Crispy Thigh Fries

Crispy Thigh Fries

$10.45

buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh strips, el corn beer mustard, curry ketchup

Salads

The Post Salad SM

$8.95

The POST Salad LG

$14.95

Yoga Pants

$13.95

Sweat Pants

$15.95

Susan Sarandon

$14.95
Some Greens

Some Greens

$7.25

tomato, cucumber, mixed greens with choice of dressing

Chicken

Half Bird

Half Bird

$17.45

breast, thigh, wing, leg with pickles and chorizo country gravy

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$16.95

Choice of fries or slaw ***tenders now contain dairy

OG Chicken & Waffles

OG Chicken & Waffles

$17.45
Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$18.95

half a bird, garlic mojo, arugula and tomato salad. Available starting at 4pm

10 Piece Plate

10 Piece Plate

$39.95

whole bird plus 2 pieces with chorizo country gravy and pickles

Sandwiches

Post Fried Chicken Sandwich

Post Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

pickled pepper relish, dijonaise

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT

Fried Chicken Ranch BLT

$16.45

bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch

Boom Boom Sandy

$14.95

roasted and fried portobello, slaw, arugula, hot cherry peppers, dijonaise. Served with french fries

Not Chicken

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.95

quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon

Not Your Mom's Meatloaf

$21.95

rocky mountain bison, townie ale, tomatillo glaze, mashed potatoes, brown gravy

Sides

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)

$6.95

four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter

Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)

Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)

$2.00

with honey butter

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.50+

mashed potatoes with brown gravy

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$5.50+

topped with biscuit breadcrumbs

Plain Mac

Plain Mac

$5.50+

shell noodles, cream, cheddar

Post Fries

$5.50+
Deli Slaw

Deli Slaw

$4.50+

house creamy slaw

Beets & Sweets

Beets & Sweets

$5.50+

roasted beets and sweet potatoes with arugula pesto and whipped goat cheese

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.50+

slow cooked with bacon and roasted tomato

Quinoa & Kale

Quinoa & Kale

$5.50+

quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$5.50+

pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup

ALL DIPPING SAUCES

$3.75

Family Meals

10 Piece Plate

10 Piece Plate

$39.95

whole bird plus 2 pieces with chorizo country gravy and pickles

Family Love

Family Love

$56.95

whole bird fried (8 pc), 2 large sides and 4 biscuits, feeds 3-4

Big Bubba Family Love

Big Bubba Family Love

$98.95

2 birds fried (16 pc), 4 large sides and 8 biscuits, feeds 6-8

Roasted Chicken Family Love

$49.95Out of stock

whole bird roasted (8pc), 2 large sides & 4 biscuits, feeds 3-4. Available starting at 4pm

Desserts

Hand Pie of The Day

$8.50
Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)

$6.25

Blueberry Cheesecake Jar

$7.50Out of stock

toasted oat crumble & lemon

Chocolate Smore Pudding Jar

$8.25Out of stock

graham cracker, fired marshmallows, dark chocolate shavings

Kids

Kids Waffles

$10.00

Kids waffle, syrup, and choice of side

Kids Chicken Biscuit

$10.00

Chicken tender on a biscuit and choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

2 fried chicken tenders with choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Delicious cheddar mac and cheese with choice of side

Frozen, Take and Bake Pot Pies

These family feeding favorites fresh made and prepped to go from our fridge to yours. Bake em later this week for an easy dinner - or freeze for a delicious day down the road...
Post Chicken Pot Pie

Post Chicken Pot Pie

$35.95

in proud partnership with Hinman's Bakery, frozen 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4. Post chicken, rich chicken broth, potato, root vegetable

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

Website

Location

2200 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

Directions

Gallery
The Post Chicken & Beer image
The Post Chicken & Beer image
The Post Chicken & Beer image
The Post Chicken & Beer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacon Social House - S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
2160 S. Broadway St. Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
AJ's Pit Bar B Q - Denver
orange starNo Reviews
2180 S Delaware Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Chook Charcoal Chicken - Platt Park
orange starNo Reviews
1300 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Etc. Eatery - Denver
orange star4.1 • 204
1472 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop - SOBO Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
3150 South Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Uncle - West Wash Park
orange star4.8 • 1,266
95 S Pennsylvania St. Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Hi-Dive
orange star4.4 • 935
7 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston