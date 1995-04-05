Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

The Post

review star

No reviews yet

129 S 30th St

L1

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Chicken Fingers
Waffle Fries

The Post

burgers. beers. an american beer hall and sports bar
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

breaded, fried, tossed in buffalo

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

ranch, buffalo, bbq

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$8.00

smoked pepper mayo

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$9.00

ketchup, mustard, + cheese 2.00

The Post Burger

The Post Burger

$14.00

bacon, muenster cheese, caramelized onion mayo, fried onions

Wings

Wings

$9.00+

Buttermilk Fried, Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Mango Habenero

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$14.00

cocktail sauce and old bay tartar sauce w/ buffalo sauce +1

The CBR Sandwich

The CBR Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken thigh, bacon, + ranch

Cheesesteak Jawn

Cheesesteak Jawn

$16.00

seeded roll, sliced beef, cooper sharp, cherry pepper, mushroom + onion

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

w/ buffalo sauce +1

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, buffalo sauce + ranch

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

seeded roll, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, creole mustard

Bacon BBQ Burger

Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.00

our house burger topped w/bacon, muenster cheese + bbq sauce

Post Veggie Burger

Post Veggie Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, pickle + special sauce

Nacho

Nacho

$9.00

cooper sharp cheese sauce, lettuce, jalapeno, pickled onion + sour cream w/ popcorn chicken, popcorn shrimp or buffalo cauliflower + 3

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$9.00

croutons, caesar dressing, choice of: popcorn chicken or shrimp, or buffalo cauliflower

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, pickle + special sauce served with pickles

Pulled BBQ Pork

Pulled BBQ Pork

$14.00Out of stock

slaw, bbq chicken, potato bun

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sports bar and game hall!

Website

Location

129 S 30th St, L1, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SALLY
orange starNo Reviews
2229 Spruce St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Walnut Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,194
2929 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
World Cafe Live - 3025 Walnut St
orange starNo Reviews
3025 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,029
123 S. 18th Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Condesa
orange star4.5 • 1,759
1830 Ludlow St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Good Dog Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,274
224 S 15th St Philadelphia, PA 19102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

honeygrow - UPenn
orange star4.3 • 5,411
3731 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Walnut Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,194
2929 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4506-University City
orange star4.6 • 360
3816 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
orange star4.5 • 95
3200 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
orange star4.7 • 48
3401 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Northern Liberties
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Washington Square West
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Rittenhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston