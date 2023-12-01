The Pour House American Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3341 Pricetown Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alebrije Mexican Restaurant - 3225 North 5th Street Highway
No Reviews
3225 North 5th Street Highway Reading, PA 19605
View restaurant