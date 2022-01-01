- Home
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille 1014 PA-390
1014 PA-390
MOUNTAINHOME, PA 18342
Starters
Appetizer Sampler
Perfect for Sharing. Choose four of your favorites and delight your tables's taste buds. Onion Rings, Mac n Cheese Bites, Chicken Fingers, Sweet Potato Fries, Traditional Wings, Mozzarella Moons, and Potato Skins
Bacon and Corn Quesadilla
Melted Together with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, it comes out Crisp. With Salsa and Sour Cream
Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Skillet-Baked artichoke Hearts, Spinach, cheeseblend, and Tortilla Chips.
Beef Quesadilla
Melted Together with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, it comes out Crisp. With Salsa and Sour Cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted Together with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, it comes out Crisp. With Salsa and Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Melted Together with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, it comes out Crisp. With Salsa and Sour Cream
Chips & Salsa
Crab Fondue
Smoked Gouda, Lump Crab, French Bread
Crisp Onion Rings
A Basket of Onion Rings Served with Ranch Dressing
Double Guacamole
As fresh as it gets, Made to your Taste, Served with Warm Tortilla Chips
French Fry App
Fresh Mozzarella Moons
Mozzerlla Fried to a Golden Brown and Served with Marinara Sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Cheddar, Jack, Bacon, Green Onions, Sour Cream.
Mac n Cheese Bites
Creamy Mac n Cheese Fried to a Golden Crisp Served with Marinara or Ranch
Macho Tater Tots
Golden-fried Tater Tots Smothered with our Homemade Chili, Three-cheese blend, and Scallions
Nacho Platter
Frsh Fried Chips toppd with Three Cheeses, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Sour Cream, and Salsa, add Beef or Chicken for $3
PourHouse Fries
Fries Smotherd with Cheddar, Jack, Bacon, and Cheese Sause
PourHouse Pretzels
Three Baked Soft Pretzels with Cheese Dipping Sauce
Rustic Fries
Our Version of the Classic Canadian Poutine. French Fries with Gravy and Cheese Curds
Single Guacamole
As fresh as it gets, Made to your Taste, Served with Warm Tortilla Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
A Basket of Crispy Sweet Potato Fries, Served with a side of Ranch
Soups
Salads
Black Bean Salad
Homemade Black Bean Burger Served on a Bed of Romaine Lettuce, Topped with our Signature Spicy Mexican Slaw and Pico de Gallo
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar Salad Topped with Croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fajita Salad
Chicken or Beef Fajitas over Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Cheddar and Jack Cheeses, peppers, Pico de Gallo, and Onions. Served with a Line Cilantro Ranch Dressing
Large Garden Salad
Mixed Greens Served with Cucumbers, Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, with your Choice of Dressing
Pourhouse Cobb Salad
Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Turkey, Bacon, Avacodo, Tomato, Scallions, Roasted Corn, and Jack Cheese, Served with your Choice of Dressing
Sweet Pourhouse Salad
Mixed Greens with Dried Cranberries, Madarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds, and Blue Cheese, with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
A Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce Coverd in Blue Cheese Dressing, Sprinkled with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese, and Crumbled Bacon
Wings
Dozen Traditional Wings
Everyday Sauces Include: Buffalo, Mchale's, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Buffalo
Dozen Smoked Wings
Tossed with our Original Dry Rub and Smoked to Infuse Applewood Flavor
20 Smoked Wings
Tossed with our Original Dry Rub and Smoked to Infuse Applewood Flavor
Wraps
Beef Taco Wrap
Ground Beef, Druken Beans, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, and Onion. Seved with Salsa and Sour Cream.
California Turkey Wrap
Freshly Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avacodo, Lettuce, Tomato, with Line Cilantro Ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Parmesan, and Classic Caesar Dressing
Crunchy, Spicy Chicken Wrap
Tortilla Encrusted Chicken with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato with Blue Cheese Dressing
Vegetarian Delight Wrap
Chef's Selection of Fresh Seasonal Veggitables drizzed with a Unique Balsmaic Vinaigrette
Baskets
Straight Shooters
BBQ Lover's Flatbread
Tenderloin, Ribeye, Grilled Peppers and Onions, BBQ, and Bang Bang Sauce
Brisket Melt
In-house Slow-roasted with Caramelized Onons, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce, Served on Texas Toast
California Chicken Club
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Topped With Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and a Lime Cilantro Ranch on a Kaiser Roll
Cheesy Steak
We Take Thinly Sliced Steak and Place it on the Griddle with Carmelized Onions, Topped with American Cheese on a Long Roll.
Chicken Cheesy Steak
We Take Thinly Sliced Steak and Place it on the Griddle with Carmelized Onions, Topped with American Cheese on a Long Roll.
Crab Melt
Our Homemade Crab Cake Topped with Brie Cheese Spread, Provolone, Tomato, and Onion. On an English Muffin
French Dip
Juicy, Slow Cooked Roast Beef Topped with Melted Provolone Cheese on a Crispy Garlic Roll Served wiht Au Jus for Dipping
Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich
An 8oz Prime Rib Topped with Carmelized Onions, Saute'ed Mushrooms, and Crumbled Bacon. Served on a Toasted Hogie Roll. Add Cheese $1 Add Burbon Sause $1
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-Roasted Pork Cooked Until Fork Tender. Tossed with Sweet BBQ Sauce and Topped with Raw Onion. Served on a Bun with a Pickle
Burger Barn
Avocado Bacon Burger
Creamy Avocado, Crunchy Bacon, and Mayo make this the Greatest Thing Ever Consumed
Black Bean Burger
Homemade and Served on a bed of Lettuce Topped with our Signature Spicy Mexican Slaw and Pico De Gallo
Burger Special - Pizza Burger
Classic Burger
Just the Classic on a Bun. Add American, Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, or Jack for $1
French Onion Burger
Carmelized Onions, Swiss and Provolone with a French Onion Dipping Broth
Impossible Burger
Plant-based Patty loved by even the most Didicated Meat Lovers
PourBurger
After we Carmelze the Onions for an Hour, we Place Them Betweeen the Melted Swiss and Provolone and the Charred Burger. Comes topped with Mustard and Ketchup.
The Spicy One
This Burger is Dusted with Ancho Chili Powder and Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipolte Ketchup, and Jalapeno Rings
Western Burger
Our Crisp Onion Ringd are Featured with our Smokey BBQ Sauce on this Cheddar Burger fit for a Rodeo
Signature Dish
Bunkhouse Meatlof
A Comfort Food Classic Kicked uo a Notch. Serverd on a Toasted Brioche, Piled High with Gravy, Smashed Potatoes, and Fried Onions, with a side of Fire Roasted Corn Mix
Chicken Pot Pie
Traditional Style, with Green Peas and Carrots
Fajitas
Beef or Chicken Marinated in Mixicali Spices with Peppers and Onions, Chargrilled to Perfection, Sliced and Served Sizzling with Spanish Rice, Warm Flour Tortilas, Pico de Gallo, and Drunked Beans
Fish Tacos
Grilled Filet of Tilapia in a Fresh Flour Tortilla with Mexican Style Cole Slaw and Spanish Rice
Grilled Veggie Kabobs
Served over a Roasteed Corn and Black Bean Salad
Pulled Pork Tacos
From the Range
PourHouse Signature Steak
A 160z. Center Cut Ribeye to your Liking Topped with Carmelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Crumbled Bacon.
Prime Rib au Jus
A 14oz. Prime Rib Spiked with a Special Blend of Seasonings, then Slow-Roasted until Delectable
Surf and Turf
An 8oz. Bistro Filet Served with a Shrimp Skewer or our Homemade Crab Cake
Tenderloin
A Succulent 8oz. Beef Tenderloin Sliced into Medallioins, Grilled to Met-in-your-mouth Tenderness, and Served with Wild Mushroom and Bourbon Sauce.
Western Ribeye
Our Hand-cut Ribeye known for its Flavor
Kid's
Dessert
Fixin's
Apple Sauce
Baked Potato
Cucumber Salad
Drunken Beans
Fire-roasted Corn Mix
Loaded Baked Potato
Pineapple Cole Slaw
Seasonal Vegetable
Side of Fries
Side of Sweet Fries
Side Salad
Smashed Potatoes
Spanish Rice
Tater Tots
Side Onion Rings
Side Ceasar
Late Night
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Our burgers are as crafty as our beers!
