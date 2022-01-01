Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille 1014 PA-390

review star

No reviews yet

1014 PA-390

MOUNTAINHOME, PA 18342

Popular Items

Dozen Traditional Wings
Classic Burger
Chicken Finger Basket

Starters

Appetizer Sampler

$19.00

Perfect for Sharing. Choose four of your favorites and delight your tables's taste buds. Onion Rings, Mac n Cheese Bites, Chicken Fingers, Sweet Potato Fries, Traditional Wings, Mozzarella Moons, and Potato Skins

Bacon and Corn Quesadilla

$11.00

Melted Together with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, it comes out Crisp. With Salsa and Sour Cream

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Skillet-Baked artichoke Hearts, Spinach, cheeseblend, and Tortilla Chips.

Beef Quesadilla

$14.00

Melted Together with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, it comes out Crisp. With Salsa and Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Melted Together with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, it comes out Crisp. With Salsa and Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Melted Together with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, it comes out Crisp. With Salsa and Sour Cream

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Crab Fondue

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked Gouda, Lump Crab, French Bread

Crisp Onion Rings

$9.00

A Basket of Onion Rings Served with Ranch Dressing

Double Guacamole

$18.00

As fresh as it gets, Made to your Taste, Served with Warm Tortilla Chips

French Fry App

$4.00

Fresh Mozzarella Moons

$11.00

Mozzerlla Fried to a Golden Brown and Served with Marinara Sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

Cheddar, Jack, Bacon, Green Onions, Sour Cream.

Mac n Cheese Bites

$10.00

Creamy Mac n Cheese Fried to a Golden Crisp Served with Marinara or Ranch

Macho Tater Tots

$12.00

Golden-fried Tater Tots Smothered with our Homemade Chili, Three-cheese blend, and Scallions

Nacho Platter

$10.00

Frsh Fried Chips toppd with Three Cheeses, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Sour Cream, and Salsa, add Beef or Chicken for $3

PourHouse Fries

$9.50

Fries Smotherd with Cheddar, Jack, Bacon, and Cheese Sause

PourHouse Pretzels

$10.00

Three Baked Soft Pretzels with Cheese Dipping Sauce

Rustic Fries

$10.00

Our Version of the Classic Canadian Poutine. French Fries with Gravy and Cheese Curds

Single Guacamole

$12.00

As fresh as it gets, Made to your Taste, Served with Warm Tortilla Chips

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

A Basket of Crispy Sweet Potato Fries, Served with a side of Ranch

Soups

Soup of The Day

Roasted Mushroom & Spinach Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.50

A Crock of French Onion Sop Topped with Croutons, Provolone and Swiss

Chili

$7.50

A Crock of our Homemade Chili Topped wih Redions and Cheddar Cheese

Salads

Black Bean Salad

$13.00

Homemade Black Bean Burger Served on a Bed of Romaine Lettuce, Topped with our Signature Spicy Mexican Slaw and Pico de Gallo

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Traditional Caesar Salad Topped with Croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fajita Salad

Chicken or Beef Fajitas over Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Cheddar and Jack Cheeses, peppers, Pico de Gallo, and Onions. Served with a Line Cilantro Ranch Dressing

Large Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens Served with Cucumbers, Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, with your Choice of Dressing

Pourhouse Cobb Salad

$18.00

Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Turkey, Bacon, Avacodo, Tomato, Scallions, Roasted Corn, and Jack Cheese, Served with your Choice of Dressing

Sweet Pourhouse Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens with Dried Cranberries, Madarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds, and Blue Cheese, with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00

A Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce Coverd in Blue Cheese Dressing, Sprinkled with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese, and Crumbled Bacon

Wings

Dozen Traditional Wings

$14.50

Everyday Sauces Include: Buffalo, Mchale's, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Buffalo

Dozen Smoked Wings

$16.00

Tossed with our Original Dry Rub and Smoked to Infuse Applewood Flavor

20 Smoked Wings

$23.00

Tossed with our Original Dry Rub and Smoked to Infuse Applewood Flavor

************

Wraps

Beef Taco Wrap

$13.00

Ground Beef, Druken Beans, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, and Onion. Seved with Salsa and Sour Cream.

California Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avacodo, Lettuce, Tomato, with Line Cilantro Ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Parmesan, and Classic Caesar Dressing

Crunchy, Spicy Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Tortilla Encrusted Chicken with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato with Blue Cheese Dressing

Vegetarian Delight Wrap

$12.00

Chef's Selection of Fresh Seasonal Veggitables drizzed with a Unique Balsmaic Vinaigrette

Baskets

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Rum Battered Shrimp Caked with coconut Flakes, Served with a Raspberry Melba Sauce

Fish and Chips Platter

$15.00

Fried White Fish and Homemade Pineapple Cole Slaw

Honey Dipped Chicken Basket

$15.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Served with your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Straight Shooters

BBQ Lover's Flatbread

$13.00

Tenderloin, Ribeye, Grilled Peppers and Onions, BBQ, and Bang Bang Sauce

Brisket Melt

$16.00

In-house Slow-roasted with Caramelized Onons, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce, Served on Texas Toast

California Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Topped With Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and a Lime Cilantro Ranch on a Kaiser Roll

Cheesy Steak

$15.00

We Take Thinly Sliced Steak and Place it on the Griddle with Carmelized Onions, Topped with American Cheese on a Long Roll.

Chicken Cheesy Steak

$15.00

We Take Thinly Sliced Steak and Place it on the Griddle with Carmelized Onions, Topped with American Cheese on a Long Roll.

Crab Melt

$16.00

Our Homemade Crab Cake Topped with Brie Cheese Spread, Provolone, Tomato, and Onion. On an English Muffin

French Dip

$16.50

Juicy, Slow Cooked Roast Beef Topped with Melted Provolone Cheese on a Crispy Garlic Roll Served wiht Au Jus for Dipping

Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich

$22.00

An 8oz Prime Rib Topped with Carmelized Onions, Saute'ed Mushrooms, and Crumbled Bacon. Served on a Toasted Hogie Roll. Add Cheese $1 Add Burbon Sause $1

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Slow-Roasted Pork Cooked Until Fork Tender. Tossed with Sweet BBQ Sauce and Topped with Raw Onion. Served on a Bun with a Pickle

Burger Barn

Avocado Bacon Burger

$17.50

Creamy Avocado, Crunchy Bacon, and Mayo make this the Greatest Thing Ever Consumed

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Homemade and Served on a bed of Lettuce Topped with our Signature Spicy Mexican Slaw and Pico De Gallo

Burger Special - Pizza Burger

$16.95Out of stock

Classic Burger

$13.00

Just the Classic on a Bun. Add American, Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, or Jack for $1

French Onion Burger

$15.50

Carmelized Onions, Swiss and Provolone with a French Onion Dipping Broth

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant-based Patty loved by even the most Didicated Meat Lovers

PourBurger

$15.50

After we Carmelze the Onions for an Hour, we Place Them Betweeen the Melted Swiss and Provolone and the Charred Burger. Comes topped with Mustard and Ketchup.

The Spicy One

$14.00

This Burger is Dusted with Ancho Chili Powder and Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipolte Ketchup, and Jalapeno Rings

Western Burger

$17.00

Our Crisp Onion Ringd are Featured with our Smokey BBQ Sauce on this Cheddar Burger fit for a Rodeo

Signature Dish

Bunkhouse Meatlof

$16.00

A Comfort Food Classic Kicked uo a Notch. Serverd on a Toasted Brioche, Piled High with Gravy, Smashed Potatoes, and Fried Onions, with a side of Fire Roasted Corn Mix

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Traditional Style, with Green Peas and Carrots

Fajitas

Beef or Chicken Marinated in Mixicali Spices with Peppers and Onions, Chargrilled to Perfection, Sliced and Served Sizzling with Spanish Rice, Warm Flour Tortilas, Pico de Gallo, and Drunked Beans

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Filet of Tilapia in a Fresh Flour Tortilla with Mexican Style Cole Slaw and Spanish Rice

Grilled Veggie Kabobs

$14.00

Served over a Roasteed Corn and Black Bean Salad

Pulled Pork Tacos

$17.00

From the Range

PourHouse Signature Steak

$44.00

A 160z. Center Cut Ribeye to your Liking Topped with Carmelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Crumbled Bacon.

Prime Rib au Jus

$34.00

A 14oz. Prime Rib Spiked with a Special Blend of Seasonings, then Slow-Roasted until Delectable

Surf and Turf

$28.00

An 8oz. Bistro Filet Served with a Shrimp Skewer or our Homemade Crab Cake

Tenderloin

$23.00

A Succulent 8oz. Beef Tenderloin Sliced into Medallioins, Grilled to Met-in-your-mouth Tenderness, and Served with Wild Mushroom and Bourbon Sauce.

Western Ribeye

$32.00

Our Hand-cut Ribeye known for its Flavor

Kid's

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mini Burger

$9.00

Kids Mozzarella Moons

$9.00

Kids Personal Pizza

$9.00

Dessert

A La Mode

$1.50

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Creamy Cheesecake

$8.00

Dessert of the Week

$8.00

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cake Plate Charge

$1.50

Fixin's

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Drunken Beans

$3.00

Fire-roasted Corn Mix

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Pineapple Cole Slaw

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Smashed Potatoes

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Apparel

Camo Long Sleeve

$24.15

Hoodie

$31.50

Longsleeve T Shirt

$21.00

T Shirt

$13.65

Tank Top

$6.30

XXL Long sleeve

$26.25

XXL T-Shirt

$15.75

Late Night

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Our burgers are as crafty as our beers!

Location

1014 PA-390, MOUNTAINHOME, PA 18342

Directions

