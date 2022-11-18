Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Pourhouse - Uptown 2923 Girard Ave. S.

review star

No reviews yet

2923 Girard Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
The Pourhouse - Uptown image
The Pourhouse - Uptown image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Cow - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
2626 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Uptown Lobby
orange starNo Reviews
3022 Hennepin Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Morrissey's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 677
913 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Up Down Minneapolis - LynLake
orange starNo Reviews
3012 Lyndale Ave S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Taberna
orange star4.2 • 249
3126 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55416
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston