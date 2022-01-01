Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Pow-Wow

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

12650 Hwy 16 W

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Popular Items

Large Cheeseburger Basket
Hamburger Steak Plate
Wilson Burger Basket

Breakfast

We have breakfast biscuits ready to grab and go and we also do specialty breakfast orders.
Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$2.79

Sausage patties grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked biscuit.

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$4.99

Thick hickory smoked bacon grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked biscuit.

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$4.99

The Pow Wow's famous deep fried chicken tenders served on a fresh baked biscuit.

Salt Meat Biscuit

$2.79

Crisp Salt Meat served on a fresh baked biscuit.

Ham Biscuit

Ham Biscuit

$2.79

Fresh sliced ham grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked biscuit.

Smoked Sausage Biscuit

Smoked Sausage Biscuit

$3.49

Mosby's smoked sausage cut and grilled then served on a fresh baked biscuit.

Smoke On A Bun

Smoke On A Bun

$3.99

Mosby's smoked sausage served on bun.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Loaded with fresh blueberries, baked fresh and served straight out of the oven.

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.99

The perfect combination of nuts and bananas.

Egg Biscuit

Egg Biscuit

$1.99
Plain Biscuit

Plain Biscuit

$0.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Burgers

Our Pow Wow burgers made from 100% fresh ground chuck and patted out by hand daily was a tradition started by Jr. and Ms. Joyce Pew over fifty years ago; and we are proudly still following their tradion.
Large Hamburger

Large Hamburger

$7.59

7 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun.

Large Hamburger Basket

Large Hamburger Basket

$8.99

Our Large Hamburger Basket is a 7 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun and comes with your choice of sides.

Small Hamburger

Small Hamburger

$6.59

5 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun.

Small Hamburger Basket

Small Hamburger Basket

$7.99

Our Small Hamburger Basket is a 5 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun and comes with your choice of sides.

Large Cheeseburger

Large Cheeseburger

$8.59

Our Large Cheeseburger is a 7 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with american cheese and served any way you want it on a toasted bun.

Large Cheeseburger Basket

Large Cheeseburger Basket

$9.99

Our Large Hamburger Basket is a 7 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun and comes with your choice of sides.

Small Cheeseburger

Small Cheeseburger

$7.59

Our Small Cheeseburger is a 5 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with american cheese and served any way you want it on a toasted bun.

Small Cheeseburger Basket

Small Cheeseburger Basket

$8.99

Our Small Cheeseburger Basket is a 5 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with melted american cheese and served any way you want it on a toasted bun and comes with your choice of sides.

Wilson Burger

Wilson Burger

$10.99

This signature double burger was inspired by our very own legend, "Coach Wilson." Bring your appetite when ordering this

Wilson Burger Basket

Wilson Burger Basket

$12.99

Two 7 oz. of ground chuck patties, melted american cheese, topped with your choice of toppings and sides.

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

7 oz. ground chuck grilled to perfection

Hotbox

Our Hotbox has food hot and ready to go. We have delicious food items ready for you to grab and go!
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$1.99

Deep fried, served hot and ready to eat. Apples and cinnamon rolled in a pie crust and fried.

Burrito

Burrito

$2.99

Beef, bean and cheese burrito, deep fried for just the right amount of crunch.

Chicken On A Stick

Chicken On A Stick

$10.99

Fresh white meat chicken, potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and pickles assembled on a stick, breaded in our seasoned batter.

Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$3.59

Fresh all white meat chicken tenders hand-dipped in eggs then double breaded with just the right amount of seasoning and fried to perfection.

Chicken Tender Snack

Chicken Tender Snack

$8.99

Three of our fresh all white meat chicken tenders, your choice of sides, and a roll.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$2.99

America's favorite... a plump juicy hot dog dipped in a sweet corn batter and deep fried to a crisp golden brown.

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$3.99

Sweet golden corn and cheese surrounded by a sweet corn meal mix deep fried.

Crispito

Crispito

$2.99

Crispitos are a comfort food, made with Sriracha chicken and cheese rolled up in a pastry and deep fried.

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$2.99

An egg roll is shredded cabbage, veggies and chopped pork inside a thickly-wrapped wheat flour skin, which is then deep fried.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

This superb fried catfish sandwich is hand dipped and battered in a seasoned corn meal mix then deep fried, topped with whatever toppings you desire served on your choice of bread

Fish Sandwich Basket

Fish Sandwich Basket

$10.29

Our superb fried catfish sandwich comes with your choice of sides and a roll

Fish Snackbox

Fish Snackbox

$10.99

Our seasoned deep fried catfish comes with your choice of sides and a roll

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.99

They’re hand dipped and battered then deep fried for a perfect crispy crunch. They are loaded with that dill pickle flavor we all love so much!

Gizzard Snack

Gizzard Snack

$6.99

This southern favorite comes with six gizzards, your choice of sides, and a roll.

Gizzards

Gizzards

$4.99

A crispy southern favorite and we have perfected our chicken gizzards with a deep, rich, meaty flavor that are breaded then fried to perfection.

Hot Pocket

Hot Pocket

$2.99

Ham & Cheddar Crispy Buttery Crust. ... Pepperoni Pizza Crispy Crust.... Steak n Philly cheese seasoned crust.

Hot Wing Snack

Hot Wing Snack

$8.99

Five of our delicious hot n spicy chicken wings, your choice of sides and a roll.

Hot Wings

$5.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wings are exactly what they claim to be..crispy and spicy. Great tasting alone or dipped in your favorite dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

Jalapenos and cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried for the perfect spicy satisfying taste.

Liver Snack

Liver Snack

$6.99

Six fresh, crispy livers served with your choice of side and a roll.

Livers

Livers

$4.99

Chicken livers are breaded seasoned flour, and deep fried to a golden, crispy brown for an old-time Southern treat.

Okra

Okra

$2.99

A Southern classic... Okra is tossed in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden.

Piece Of Fish

Piece Of Fish

$6.09

Crispy fried catfish fillets coated in a seasoned cornmeal crust then deep fried to perfection

Pizza Stick

Pizza Stick

$2.99

cheesy pepperoni n' mozzarella cheese stuffed pizza sticks

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$4.99

Our Southern Fried Pork Chops are sprinkled with seasoned salt, pepper, hand dipped and breaded in flour and pan fried until perfectly golden.

Pork Chop Snackbox

$6.99

Our Southern fried pork chop, your choice of sides, and a roll.

Shrimp Snack

$8.99

12- 15 pieces of shrimp are breaded and fried until golden and crispy. Dip them in some cocktail sauce for a wonderful treat.

Tater Babies

Tater Babies

$2.99

Mini potato wedges are deep fried until they are golden and crisp, add to any meal or snack box or eat them by themselves.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are perfect for breakfast, lunch and even dinner. Whether you're looking for a healthy option or a tried and true classic sandwich, these delicious sandwiches don't disappoint.
Pork Chop Sandwich

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.99

Our delicious southern fried pork chop comes on your choice of bread or bun, topped any way you want it.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Our crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders comes on your choice of bread or bun, topped any way you want it.

Chicken Sandwich Basket

Chicken Sandwich Basket

$12.99

Our crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders comes on your choice of bread or bun, topped any way you want it, your choice of sides and a roll.

Blt

Blt

$5.99

The BLT (bacon, lettuce, tomato) is a true classic, comes on your choice of bread or toast topped with mayo is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

BLT Basket

BLT Basket

$7.29

Our delicious BLT comes with your choice of sides and a roll,

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Two pieces of buttered texas toast filled with cheese then grilled until a light golden color.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Basket

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Basket

$5.29

Our cheesy grilled cheese sandwich comes with your choice of sides and a roll.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Two pieces of buttered texas toast filled with cheese and grilled ham then grilled until a light golden color.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich Basket

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich Basket

$7.29

Our scrumptious grilled ham n cheese sandwich, comes with your choice of sides and a roll.

Pork Chop Sandwich Basket

$8.29

Our southern deep fried pork chop comes with your choice of sides and a roll.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

This superb fried catfish sandwich is hand dipped and battered in a seasoned corn meal mix then deep fried, topped with whatever toppings you desire served on your choice of bread

Fish Sandwich Basket

Fish Sandwich Basket

$10.29

Our superb fried catfish sandwich comes with your choice of sides and a roll

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$3.99

$3.99

Fried Bologna Sandwich Basket

$5.29

$5.29

Dinner Plates

Our dinner plates are delicious, freshly prepared food that you and your entire family will enjoy!
Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$14.99

Crispy fried catfish fillets coated in a seasoned cornmeal crust then deep fried to perfection. served with your choice of sides, a salad, your choice of salad dressing, grilled texas toast .

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Succulent breaded shrimp fried to a golden crisp comes with fries, salad, your choice of salad dressing and grilled texas toast.

Hamburger Steak Plate

Hamburger Steak Plate

$14.99

We have the best hamburger steak in town! 12 oz of 100% ground chuck grilled with onions, smothered in a delicious brown gravy served with a salad, fries and grilled texas toast.

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

Salads

Try one of our delicious salads, whether you're looking to eat light and healthy or a hearty meal, our salads are far from ordinary.
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken tenders, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes tossed on chopped Iceberg lettuces

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Grilled ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheese ,hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes on top of chopped Iceberg lettuce

Garden Salad

$5.29

Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with cheese and tomato

Sides

A side item accompanies your meal and we have several to choose from to satisfy your cravings.
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

French fries are pieces of potato that have been deep-fried. ... These are deep-fried, very thin, salted slices of potato that are served hot and ready to eat.

Tater babies

Tater babies

$2.99

Mini seasoned potato wedges, deep fried to perfection.

Okra

Okra

$2.99

Delicious chunks of okra dipped with cornmeal and flour batter and fried until golden brown

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$3.99

A blend of sweet yellow corn and a rich, slightly sweet sauce, rolled in a golden batter for a big sweet corn flavor.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.99

They're rich and crisp and delicious, surprisingly sweet.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.99

Tater tots are made from potato that had been grated and then deep-fried.

French Fries With Gravy

$4.29

Cheesy Fries

$4.29

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99
Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$11.99
Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99
Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$11.99
Bacon Pizza

Bacon Pizza

$11.99
Speciality Pizza

Speciality Pizza

$11.99
Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

$11.99
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Beef Pizza

$11.99

Chicken Tender Platters

25 Tenders

$74.99

35 Tenders

$99.00

50 Tenders

$149.99

X Tenders

$3.59

Hot Wing Platters

24 Hot Wings

24 Hot Wings

$24.99

50 Hot Wings

$48.99

Taterbabies

Tater Babies Small

$25.99

Tater Babies Med

$37.99

Tater Babies Large

$49.99

Okra

Small Okra

$21.99

Med Okra

Large Okra

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Restaurant info

Home of the Wilson Burger - Come in and enjoy!

Location

12650 Hwy 16 W, Philadelphia, MS 39350

Directions

Gallery
The Pow Wow image
The Pow Wow image
The Pow Wow image
Map
