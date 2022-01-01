- Home
The Pow-Wow
No reviews yet
12650 Hwy 16 W
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Breakfast
Sausage Biscuit
Sausage patties grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked biscuit.
Bacon Biscuit
Thick hickory smoked bacon grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked biscuit.
Chicken Biscuit
The Pow Wow's famous deep fried chicken tenders served on a fresh baked biscuit.
Salt Meat Biscuit
Crisp Salt Meat served on a fresh baked biscuit.
Ham Biscuit
Fresh sliced ham grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked biscuit.
Smoked Sausage Biscuit
Mosby's smoked sausage cut and grilled then served on a fresh baked biscuit.
Smoke On A Bun
Mosby's smoked sausage served on bun.
Blueberry Muffin
Loaded with fresh blueberries, baked fresh and served straight out of the oven.
Banana Nut Muffin
The perfect combination of nuts and bananas.
Egg Biscuit
Plain Biscuit
Cinnamon Roll
Burgers
Large Hamburger
7 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun.
Large Hamburger Basket
Our Large Hamburger Basket is a 7 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun and comes with your choice of sides.
Small Hamburger
5 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun.
Small Hamburger Basket
Our Small Hamburger Basket is a 5 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun and comes with your choice of sides.
Large Cheeseburger
Our Large Cheeseburger is a 7 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with american cheese and served any way you want it on a toasted bun.
Large Cheeseburger Basket
Our Large Hamburger Basket is a 7 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection and served any way you want it on a toasted bun and comes with your choice of sides.
Small Cheeseburger
Our Small Cheeseburger is a 5 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with american cheese and served any way you want it on a toasted bun.
Small Cheeseburger Basket
Our Small Cheeseburger Basket is a 5 oz of freshly patted ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with melted american cheese and served any way you want it on a toasted bun and comes with your choice of sides.
Wilson Burger
This signature double burger was inspired by our very own legend, "Coach Wilson." Bring your appetite when ordering this
Wilson Burger Basket
Two 7 oz. of ground chuck patties, melted american cheese, topped with your choice of toppings and sides.
Hamburger Patty
7 oz. ground chuck grilled to perfection
Hotbox
Apple Pie
Deep fried, served hot and ready to eat. Apples and cinnamon rolled in a pie crust and fried.
Burrito
Beef, bean and cheese burrito, deep fried for just the right amount of crunch.
Chicken On A Stick
Fresh white meat chicken, potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and pickles assembled on a stick, breaded in our seasoned batter.
Chicken Tender
Fresh all white meat chicken tenders hand-dipped in eggs then double breaded with just the right amount of seasoning and fried to perfection.
Chicken Tender Snack
Three of our fresh all white meat chicken tenders, your choice of sides, and a roll.
Corn Dog
America's favorite... a plump juicy hot dog dipped in a sweet corn batter and deep fried to a crisp golden brown.
Corn Nuggets
Sweet golden corn and cheese surrounded by a sweet corn meal mix deep fried.
Crispito
Crispitos are a comfort food, made with Sriracha chicken and cheese rolled up in a pastry and deep fried.
Egg Roll
An egg roll is shredded cabbage, veggies and chopped pork inside a thickly-wrapped wheat flour skin, which is then deep fried.
Fish Sandwich
This superb fried catfish sandwich is hand dipped and battered in a seasoned corn meal mix then deep fried, topped with whatever toppings you desire served on your choice of bread
Fish Sandwich Basket
Our superb fried catfish sandwich comes with your choice of sides and a roll
Fish Snackbox
Our seasoned deep fried catfish comes with your choice of sides and a roll
Fried Pickles
They’re hand dipped and battered then deep fried for a perfect crispy crunch. They are loaded with that dill pickle flavor we all love so much!
Gizzard Snack
This southern favorite comes with six gizzards, your choice of sides, and a roll.
Gizzards
A crispy southern favorite and we have perfected our chicken gizzards with a deep, rich, meaty flavor that are breaded then fried to perfection.
Hot Pocket
Ham & Cheddar Crispy Buttery Crust. ... Pepperoni Pizza Crispy Crust.... Steak n Philly cheese seasoned crust.
Hot Wing Snack
Five of our delicious hot n spicy chicken wings, your choice of sides and a roll.
Hot Wings
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wings are exactly what they claim to be..crispy and spicy. Great tasting alone or dipped in your favorite dipping sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos and cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried for the perfect spicy satisfying taste.
Liver Snack
Six fresh, crispy livers served with your choice of side and a roll.
Livers
Chicken livers are breaded seasoned flour, and deep fried to a golden, crispy brown for an old-time Southern treat.
Okra
A Southern classic... Okra is tossed in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden.
Piece Of Fish
Crispy fried catfish fillets coated in a seasoned cornmeal crust then deep fried to perfection
Pizza Stick
cheesy pepperoni n' mozzarella cheese stuffed pizza sticks
Pork Chop
Our Southern Fried Pork Chops are sprinkled with seasoned salt, pepper, hand dipped and breaded in flour and pan fried until perfectly golden.
Pork Chop Snackbox
Our Southern fried pork chop, your choice of sides, and a roll.
Shrimp Snack
12- 15 pieces of shrimp are breaded and fried until golden and crispy. Dip them in some cocktail sauce for a wonderful treat.
Tater Babies
Mini potato wedges are deep fried until they are golden and crisp, add to any meal or snack box or eat them by themselves.
Sandwiches
Pork Chop Sandwich
Our delicious southern fried pork chop comes on your choice of bread or bun, topped any way you want it.
Chicken Sandwich
Our crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders comes on your choice of bread or bun, topped any way you want it.
Chicken Sandwich Basket
Our crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders comes on your choice of bread or bun, topped any way you want it, your choice of sides and a roll.
Blt
The BLT (bacon, lettuce, tomato) is a true classic, comes on your choice of bread or toast topped with mayo is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
BLT Basket
Our delicious BLT comes with your choice of sides and a roll,
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Two pieces of buttered texas toast filled with cheese then grilled until a light golden color.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Basket
Our cheesy grilled cheese sandwich comes with your choice of sides and a roll.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Two pieces of buttered texas toast filled with cheese and grilled ham then grilled until a light golden color.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich Basket
Our scrumptious grilled ham n cheese sandwich, comes with your choice of sides and a roll.
Pork Chop Sandwich Basket
Our southern deep fried pork chop comes with your choice of sides and a roll.
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Fried Bologna Sandwich Basket
Dinner Plates
Fish Dinner
Crispy fried catfish fillets coated in a seasoned cornmeal crust then deep fried to perfection. served with your choice of sides, a salad, your choice of salad dressing, grilled texas toast .
Shrimp Dinner
Succulent breaded shrimp fried to a golden crisp comes with fries, salad, your choice of salad dressing and grilled texas toast.
Hamburger Steak Plate
We have the best hamburger steak in town! 12 oz of 100% ground chuck grilled with onions, smothered in a delicious brown gravy served with a salad, fries and grilled texas toast.
Pork Chop Dinner
Salads
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken tenders, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes tossed on chopped Iceberg lettuces
Chef Salad
Grilled ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheese ,hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes on top of chopped Iceberg lettuce
Garden Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with cheese and tomato
Sides
French Fries
French fries are pieces of potato that have been deep-fried. ... These are deep-fried, very thin, salted slices of potato that are served hot and ready to eat.
Tater babies
Mini seasoned potato wedges, deep fried to perfection.
Okra
Delicious chunks of okra dipped with cornmeal and flour batter and fried until golden brown
Corn Nuggets
A blend of sweet yellow corn and a rich, slightly sweet sauce, rolled in a golden batter for a big sweet corn flavor.
Onion Rings
They're rich and crisp and delicious, surprisingly sweet.
Tater Tots
Tater tots are made from potato that had been grated and then deep-fried.
French Fries With Gravy
Cheesy Fries
Chicken Tender Platters
Hot Wing Platters
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
Home of the Wilson Burger - Come in and enjoy!
12650 Hwy 16 W, Philadelphia, MS 39350