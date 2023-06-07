Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Sushi & Japanese

The Poynt

review star

No reviews yet

31 Water Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Popular Items

Kung Pao Roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp kung pao, peanuts, chili aioli

Teriyaki Beef Dumplings

$16.00

citrus ponzu, asian slaw

Avocado & Tuna Roll

$17.00

diced tuna & avocado, mango, eel sauce, sriracha aioli, wasabi aioli, cucumber


STARTERS

Teriyaki Beef Dumplings

$16.00

citrus ponzu, asian slaw

Oven Roasted Meatballs

$16.00

veal & pork meatballs, parmesan, san marzano tomato, baguette

Fried Calamari

$17.00

buttermilk batter, hot peppers, thai chili aioli, asian cauliflower slaw

Chicken Taquitos

$6.00

lime crema, wood fire roasted salsa

Parmesan Crusted Flatbread

$4.95

Arancini

$15.00

arrabiata sauce, herb oil

Rockefeller Oysters

$15.00

garlic-pernod cream, pancetta, gruyere, lemon

Raw Oysters

$1.00

SUSHI

Avocado & Tuna Roll

$17.00

diced tuna & avocado, mango, eel sauce, sriracha aioli, wasabi aioli, cucumber

Kung Pao Roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp kung pao, peanuts, chili aioli

Tuna Poke Stack

$17.00

seasoned sushi rice, szechuan marinated tuna, avocado vinaigrette, fried wontons

Temaki Sushi Special

$16.00Out of stock

tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, kaiware daikon, avocado, mango

GREENS

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, focaccia croutons, avocado, chopped egg, shaved parmesan +add chicken 7, shrimp, crab or salmon*

Ricotta Salad

$18.00

beets, nuts, oranges, greens, apples, citrus dressing, grilled toast

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

dried cranberries, blue cheese, bacon, hazelnuts, blood orange vinaigrette +add chicken 6, shrimp, crab or salmon*

House Green Salad

$10.00

Harvest Bowl

$16.00

greens, sweet potato, wild rice, brussels, walnuts, maple tahini vinaigrette

Avocado Salad

$14.00

cabbage, kohlrabi, cotija, creme fraiche, quinoa, chili lime vinaigrette

PIZZAS

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

san marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

veal & pork meatballs, tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic, local ricotta

Fig & Bacon

$17.00

our cheese, onion, rosemary & arugula, bourbon-fig sauce

Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

heirloom tomato, pesto, roasted garlic, onion, broccolini

Braised Short Rib Pizza

$16.00

fior di latte, parmesan crema, basil, crushed red pepper

HANDS

Classic Burger

$18.00

local grass fed beef, aged cheddar, LTO, brioche bun, house frites

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, green goddess dressing, brioche bun

La Jolla Tacos

$18.00

beer battered fresh cod, shredded cabbage, lime crema, pico de gallo, black beans

Short Rib Taco

$19.00

corn tortilla, braised short rib, cilantro lime slaw, cotija cheese, red onion jam, sliced avocado

PLATES

Seared Scallops

$36.00

lobster-tarragon risotto, melted leeks, saffron-vanilla cream

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

lemon buerre blanc, arugula, cherry tomato, fennel, orange, citrus vinaigrette

Steak Frites

$32.00

hanger steak, caramelized shallots, maître d’hôtel butter, French fries

Pork Chop

$31.00

dizzy pig spice rub, fig jam glaze, cauliflower puree

Pasta Primavera

$26.00

broccolini, spinach, cherry tomato, wild mushroom, zucchini

Rye Crusted Cod

$30.00

cauliflower au gratin, watercress salad, king oyster mushrooms, beurre noisette

Baja Chicken

$27.00

chicken breast, avocado salsa, stuffed green chiles, cilantro tahini sauce

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

tomato couscous, kohlrabi & pea shoot salad, arrabbiata sauce, mint, lemon

Angus Ribeye

$32.00

yukon gold potato gratin, red wine mushroom sauce

Chipotle Chicken & Chorizo

$28.00

green beans, halloumi & baked potato

Pork Chop Special

$31.00

pomegranate potato salad, pine nut relish, red wine sauce

SIDES

Side House Frites

$7.00

Side Salad

$10.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Sushi Rice

$7.00

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side Mashed

$7.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Of Fruit

$4.95

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Fried Potatoes

$7.00

Side Polenta

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS

Cheeseburger

$9.00

choice of side add cheese $0.50

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

white bread, cheddar cheese, choice of side

Grilled Chix

$9.00

choice of side

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

chocolate ganache, whipped cream

Cheesecake

$12.00

graham cracker crust, bourbon caramel, pretzel crumb

Apple Cider Donuts

$12.00

homemade apple cider donut bites, vanilla anglaise, cinnamon maple reduction

Smores Pizza

$12.00

chocolate chips, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker crumb, cinnamon sugar

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Poynt owners John & Laura Wolfe owned a landmark restaurant in La Jolla, California, for 25 years. Their love for fresh cuisine followed them to the East Coast, where Culinary Director and Chef Andrew Swanson have given new life to the classic New England dishes. These modern flavors perfectly blend casual date night and a night on the town. The traditional roadside lobster roll might be jealous of this menu.

Website

Location

31 Water Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

