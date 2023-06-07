American
The Poynt
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Poynt owners John & Laura Wolfe owned a landmark restaurant in La Jolla, California, for 25 years. Their love for fresh cuisine followed them to the East Coast, where Culinary Director and Chef Andrew Swanson have given new life to the classic New England dishes. These modern flavors perfectly blend casual date night and a night on the town. The traditional roadside lobster roll might be jealous of this menu.
31 Water Street, Newburyport, MA 01950
