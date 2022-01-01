Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Preacher's Son

2,035 Reviews

$$

201 NW A Street

Bentonville, AR 72712

Order Again

Prix Fixe $95

PF Croquettes

PF Cheese and Charcuterie

PF Butter Lettuce Salad

PF Half Chicken

$95.00

PF Strip Steak

$95.00Out of stock

PF Salmon

$95.00

PF TOFU

$95.00

PF Panna Cotta

PF Mousse

PF Gnocchi

$95.00Out of stock

PF Rigatoni

$95.00

PF Short Rib

$95.00

PF Gulf Shrimp

$95.00

Prix Fixe $125

Salmon

$125.00

PF Pannacotta

Short Rib

$125.00

Salad

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Happy to be serving the community!

Website

Location

201 NW A Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

