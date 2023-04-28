  • Home
A map showing the location of The Preserve Tavern & Grille 15745 H Hayden Rd suite 117View gallery

The Preserve Tavern & Grille 15745 H Hayden Rd suite 117

review star

No reviews yet

15745 H Hayden Rd suite 117

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Food

Appetizers

Diablo Eggs

Diablo Eggs

$12.00

Sweet Potato Deviled Eggs, Candied Bacon, Chiles, Sweet Potato Schmear, Chivesw

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00+

House Tortilla Chips, House Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Fresno Chiles, Smoked Corn Pico, Choice Smoked Chicken, Green Chile Sausage, or Smoked pulled pork

Dry Rub Wings

Dry Rub Wings

$16.50

1 Lb portion served Dry W/ Sauces on the side, Or Wet Joes Way(Ask Server) Ranch or blue Cheese on the side, Carrots and Celery Sticks

Artichoke & Roasted Poblano Dip

Artichoke & Roasted Poblano Dip

$14.00

Chopped Artichoke, Roasted Poblanos, Parmesan Cheese, Home made Fresh Tortilla Chips

Preserve Poblano Rings

Preserve Poblano Rings

$13.00

Beer Battered Poblano Rings, Chipotle Basil Honey, Apricot Garlic Aioli

Zucchini And Mushrooms

Zucchini And Mushrooms

$13.00+

Fried or Sautéed Zucchini, Mushrooms, House Made Boursin Ranch

Loaded Fries or Tots

Loaded Fries or Tots

$16.00+

Local Fries, N.N.S, Crema, Pickled Red Onion, Smoked Corn Pico, Pickled Fresno's, Cilantro, Choice of; Smoked Chicken, Green Chile Sausage, or Smoked pulled Pork

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.50

Soft Pretzel Bites, Stout Beer Mustard or House Slightly Spicy Queso

Preserve Meat Board

Preserve Meat Board

$38.00+

Chefs Variety of House Smoked Assorted Meats & Sausage, Served with House made Hatch Green Chili Cornbread, Coleslaw and Smoked BBQ Beans 2 People Portions $38.00 and $48.00 for 3

Handhelds

Poblano Burger

Poblano Burger

$19.25

Bacon, Cheese, Poblano Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun

Preserve Cuban

Preserve Cuban

$19.00

House Smoked Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickled Fresnos, Poblanos, Toasted Baguette, Pickles on the side

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.50+

Spinach or Flour Tortilla, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Corn Pico on the side

The House Smoked Sandwich

The House Smoked Sandwich

$17.50+

Pulled Pork or House Smoked Chicken, Apple Cider Slaw, Toasted Brioche Bun

Cornbeef Sandwich

$17.50

Brisket Sandwich

$17.50Out of stock

Fork & Knife

Roasted Smoked Chicken

Roasted Smoked Chicken

$19.50Out of stock

Half Smoked Chicken, Signature Dry Rub, Yukon Boursin Mashed, Thyme Gravy

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$18.50

10 oz. Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Served With Seasonal Veggies

Prime Flat Iron Steak & Frites

Prime Flat Iron Steak & Frites

$24.00

Grilled Flat Iron, Local Fries, Chimi or Gorgonzola Butter

Marinated Shrimp Skewers

Marinated Shrimp Skewers

$18.00

Marinated Shrimp Skewers with Fresh Seasonal Veggies and Boursin Mash

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer Battered Cod Served With House Fries or Tater Tots

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$19.00

House Smoked Pork Belly Slices Grilled, Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veggies

Smoked Pork Ribs "These Aren't No Baby Backs

Smoked Pork Ribs "These Aren't No Baby Backs

$26.50

Smoked In House Dry Rub, Tots or Fries, Coleslaw *Ribs Include The Riblets, Tell us If You Want Them Trimmed Off*

Brisket or Cornbeef Dinner (check availablity)

Brisket or Cornbeef Dinner (check availablity)

$22.50+

Brandt Beef Brisket (no preservatives or additives), Smoked In House (over 12hrs) Served With Fresh Seasonal Sauteed Vegetables & House Boursin Mash Potatoes

Soup & Salad

Fork & Knife Romaine Wedge

Fork & Knife Romaine Wedge

$12.50+

Romaine, Gorgonzola Cheese, Crisp Bacon, Green Chili Croutons, Choice Of Dressing * Add Chicken $5.50 or Steak $6.50

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00+

Chopped Romaine, Falafel, Sliced Cucumber, Red Peppers, Roasted Poblano Tzatziki, Tomato Confit * Add Chicken $5.50 or Steak $6.50

Taco Salad Bowl

Taco Salad Bowl

$14.00+

Spinach Tortilla Shell, Chopped Romaine, Chipotle Ranch, Roasted Corn Pico, House Pickled Red Onions, Sliced Avocado, Crema, Side of House Salsa * Add Chicken $5.50 or Steak $6.50

Soup Of The Week

Soup Of The Week

$5.00+

Chef Abbies Homemade Weekly Soup, Ask Server for Details

Preserve Chili

Preserve Chili

$15.00

Preserve Chili, Sour Cream, Chives, House Made Green Chili Cornbread

House Salad

House Salad

$3.50+

Sides

Boursin Mashed Potatoes

Boursin Mashed Potatoes

$6.50
Seasonal Veggies

Seasonal Veggies

$6.50
Apple Cider Coleslaw

Apple Cider Coleslaw

$4.50
Green Chili Cornbread

Green Chili Cornbread

$5.50
Fries

Fries

$5.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.50
Cobb Elote

Cobb Elote

$5.50
House Smoked BBQ Beans

House Smoked BBQ Beans

$5.50

Classic

$8.50

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00
House Chicken Tenders

House Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$7.00
American Grilled Cheese

American Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Mini Cheseburger

Mini Cheseburger

$7.00

All Beef Hot Dog

$7.00

Desserts

Doughnuts

Doughnuts

$8.00

Fresh Beignet Style Doughnuts, Carmel, Chocolate, Powered Sugar

Johnny Cakes

$9.00+

Warm Fried Sweet Cornbread Dusted with Cinnamon Sugar, Topped with Vailla Gellato and Fresh Cream or Rumchata

Ice Cream

$5.00

Thursday Special

Meatloaf

$20.00

Beer

Draft Beer

805

805

$7.00+
Black/Tan

Black/Tan

$8.00+
Budlight

Budlight

$4.00+
Coorslight

Coorslight

$4.00+
Ultra

Ultra

$4.00+
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00+
Dos XX Lager

Dos XX Lager

$6.75+
Modelo

Modelo

$6.75+
Sam Adams Seasonal

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.75+Out of stock
Kiltlifter

Kiltlifter

$6.75+
Red Trolley

Red Trolley

$7.50+
Peroni

Peroni

$7.50+
Church Music

Church Music

$6.50+
Hazy

Hazy

$6.75+
Space Dust

Space Dust

$7.50+
Revision Ipa

Revision Ipa

$7.00+
Tower Station

Tower Station

$6.50+
Wow

Wow

$6.75+
Scottsdale Blonde

Scottsdale Blonde

$6.75+
Guinness

Guinness

$8.50

Sun Bru

$6.50+

Bottle Beer/Cans

Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Platinum

$5.00

Budweiser Zero

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coorslight

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.50

Dos XX Amber

$5.50

Big Blue Van

$6.00

Hop Knot

$6.50

Shiner Boc

$6.00

Schilling Blackberry Pear

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.50

Twisted Can

$6.00

Seltzer

High Noon

$7.00+

Nutrl

$6.00

Wine

White Wine

White Monthly Feature

$13.50+

House Chard

$8.00+

Alexander/Chard

$17.50

Altano White Blend

$11.00+

Bar Dog/Chard

$11.50+

Golden/Chard

$10.00+

J Chard

$8.00+

Meiomi/Chard

$16.00+

Simple/Chard

$8.50+

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Earth/Pinot

$12.50+

House Sauv

$8.00+

Unshackled/Sauv

$12.50+

Walnut Block/Sauv

$9.50+

House Moscato

$8.00+

Kim Crawford Rose

$10.50+

Red Wine

Red Monthly Feature

$13.50+

House Cab

$8.00+

Boss/Cab

$13.50+

Purple Cowboy/Cab

$12.00+

Tribute Cab

$14.00+

Unshackled/Cab

$13.50+

House Merlot

$8.00+

House Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Anne Amie/Pinot

$15.50+

Anne Amie-Gamay/Pinot

$15.50+

J Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Pike Road/Pinot

$10.50+

Pinot Project

$10.50+

Alexander Red Blend

$13.00+

Altano Duoro Red Blend

$11.50+

Cocodrillo Corte

$75.35

Tapiz Malbec

$12.75+

Sparkling Wine

Foil

$10.00+

Wycliff

$8.00+

JP Chenet-Split

$8.00Out of stock

Ruffino Prosecco-Split

$8.50Out of stock

NA Beverage

Beverage

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic

$3.25

Redbull

$5.00+

Choco Milk

$4.00

Milk

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

Coffee

$3.25

CBD Sparkling Water

$4.00

CBD Water

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Grapefruit

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.25

Water

Retail

Clothes

Preserve T-Shirt

$25.00+

Preserve Hat

$30.00

Food

Baja Jerky

Baja Jerky

$6.50

N.N.S Sauce

$12.00

Head Country BBQ

$10.00

In House Games

Shuffle Board

Shuffle Board

$5.00+

Friday Special

All Fish and Chip

Fish and Chips Friday

$15.50

Extra Fish

Extra Fries

Extra Tots

Happy Hour Food

HH Food

Nachos HH

$6.00+

House Tortilla Chips, House Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Fresno Chile, Smoked Corn Pico

Pretzel Bites HH

$6.00

Soft Pretzel Bites served with Queso or Beer Mustard

Smoke House Sliders HH

$8.00+

2 Pulled Pork or House Smoked Chicken, Apple Cider Slaw on a toasted Brioche Bun

Mini Cheeseburger

$10.50

Preserve All Beef Dog

$10.50

Wedge Salad

$12.50+

Seasonal Veggies

$5.50

Wings

$16.50

Side fries

$5.50

Side Tots

$5.50

HH Drinks

Draft Beer

805

$5.00+

Black/Tan

$8.00+

Budlight

$4.00+

Coorslight

$4.00+

Ultra

$4.00+

Miller Light

$4.00+

Dos XX Lager

$5.00+

Modelo

$5.00+

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.00+

Kiltlifter

$5.00+

Red Trolley

$6.00+

Peroni

$6.00+

Church Music

$5.00+

Hazy

$5.00+

Space Dust

$6.00+

Revision IPA

$6.00+

Tower Station

$5.00+

Wow

$5.00+

Scottsdale Blonde

$6.00+

Sunbru

$5.00+

Guinness

$7.00

Liqour

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Scotch

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15745 H Hayden Rd suite 117, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

