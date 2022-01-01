The Presley Liberty Station

Restaurant info

The Presley is a dynamic outdoor restaurant located in Liberty Station. A great place to gather, The Presley features classic American fare and unique shareable options, as well as an extensive cocktail list that includes frozen drinks, dole whip mimosas and more! You can always take advantage of the beautiful San Diego weather on our expansive patios complete with lush greenery, fire pits and swinging benches. It's always good to see you at The Presley!

Website