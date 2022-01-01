Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Presley Liberty Station

312 Reviews

$$

2855 Perry Road

San Diego, CA 92106

FOR THE TABLE

PARKER HOUSE ROLLS

$7.00

SHRIMP LETTUCE WRAPS

$18.00

CHARCUTERIE

$26.50

KARAAGE WINGS

$18.75

BUFFALO WINGS

$17.75

CALAMARI & SHISHITOs

$17.50

SEAFOOD SLIDERS

$18.75

CHARRED STREET CAULIFLOWER

$15.50

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

Potato Leek Soup

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.50

FLATBREADS

ROASTED GARLIC

$16.50

PANCETTA

$17.50

SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM

$16.50

PEPPERONI

$15.50

BUILD YOUR OWN FLATBREAD

$15.50

CHICKEN PESTO

$16.50

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$16.50

GREENS

LIBERTY GREENS

$13.00

BRUSSEL

$13.00

EVERYTHING CRUSTED SEARED AHI

$19.50

MAINS

GRILLED CHX SANDWICH

$17.75

FLAT TOP BURGER

$18.50

GRILLED TURKEY WRAP

$17.75

BACON & SHRIMP TACOS

$17.75

SKIRT STEAK

$29.50

HORSERADISH CRUSTED SALMON

$27.00

FISH & CHIPS

$18.75

PRESLEY BOWL

$15.75

GRILLED PORK PRIME RIB

$25.75

VEGGIE SKEWERS

$19.75

SAUSAGE AND MUSHROOM PENNE

$20.00

AFTER

ROAST YOUR OWN S’MORES

$9.75

PRESLEY MADE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

$6.75

BIRTHDAY ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$6.75

CUP OF ICE CREAM

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Mac n' Cheese

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.50

SAUCES TO ADD

PICO

$1.00

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

MUSTARD

KETCHUP

MAYO

RANCH

$0.50

LEMON MAYO

$0.50

LIME CREMA

$0.50

LEMON THYME AIOLI

$0.50

CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$0.50

HONEY BALSAMIC

$0.50

MEYER LEMON VINGRT.

$0.50

PONZU WASABI VINGRT.

$0.50

PESTO AIOLI

$0.50

HOUSE AIOLI

$0.50

SPICY REMOULADE

$0.50

APRICOT MUSTARD GLAZE

$0.50

SIDE TORTILLAS

$3.00

Horseradish

$0.25

BBQ SAUCE

XTRA TRUFFLE BUTTER

$1.00

XTRA CHIMICHURRI

$0.75

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA HOLLANDAISE

$1.00

BALSAMIC REDUCTION

$0.50

SIDES TO ADD

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

HEIRLOOM CARROT

$4.00

POLENTA SIDE

$4.00

POTATO PUREE

$4.00

FINGERLING POTATO

$4.00

EXTRA CHARCUTERIE BREAD

$3.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE TORTILLAS

$3.00

DOG PATTY

$6.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

SWISS CHARD

$4.00

GRILLED SALMON

$8.00

SIDE FRUIT

$4.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.00

XTRA CELERY/CARROTS

$2.00

SIDE GOAT CHEESE

$1.50

Side Ahi

$8.00

Side Shishito Peppers

$6.00

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

GLUTEN FREE BUN

$4.00

Shrimp

$7.00

BRUNCH DRINK SPECIALS East

HOOCH BLOODY MARY

$8.00

MIMOSA SPECIAL

$18.00

SHIRTS

XS SHIRT

$25.00

SMALL SHIRT

$25.00

MEDIUM SHIRT

$25.00

LARGE SHIRT

$25.00

XL SHIRT

$25.00

XXL SHIRT

$25.00

HATS

PRESLEY HAT

$25.00

EMPLOYEE SHIRT

XS SHIRT

$15.00

SMALL SHIRT

$15.00

MEDIUM SHIRT

$15.00

LARGE SHIRT

$15.00

XL SHIRT

$15.00

XXL SHIRT

$15.00

EMPLOYEE HAT

EMPLOYEE HAT

$15.00

DOG BANDANA

Dog Bandana

$12.00

COFFEE MUG

COFFEE MUG

$12.00

EMPLOYEE COFFEE MUG

EMPLOYEE COFFEE MUG

$6.00

EMPLOYEE FACE COVERING

EMPLOYEE FACE COVERING

$4.00

EMPLOYEE 1/4 ZIP UP PULLOVER

EMPLOYEE ZIP UP

$30.00

Raffle Tickets

1 Ticket

$2.00

3 Tickets

$5.00

7 Tickets

$10.00

15 Tickets

$20.00

RESTAURANT WEEK COURSES

RW CAULIFLOWER

$30.00

RW CALAMARI

$30.00

RW GARLIC FLATBREAD

$30.00

RW FISH AND CHIPS

RW TURKEY WRAP

RW PRESLEY BOWL

RW ICE CREAM SANDWICH

RW BURGER

RW BRUSSELS

$30.00

DOGGY MENU

DOG PATTY

$6.00

DOG CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

PRESLEY PAWTNER BOWL

$6.00

DOG BACON

$3.00

PUPPACCINO

$2.00
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Presley is a dynamic outdoor restaurant located in Liberty Station. A great place to gather, The Presley features classic American fare and unique shareable options, as well as an extensive cocktail list that includes frozen drinks, dole whip mimosas and more! You can always take advantage of the beautiful San Diego weather on our expansive patios complete with lush greenery, fire pits and swinging benches. It's always good to see you at The Presley!

Website

Location

2855 Perry Road, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

Gallery
The Presley image
The Presley image
The Presley image

