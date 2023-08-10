- Home
- /
- Oklahoma City
- /
- The Press
The Press
No reviews yet
1610 N Gatewood Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Appetizers, Soups, Sides
Appetizers
Chips And Loaded Queso
Loaded Queso With Chorizo, Avocado, And Pico.
Chips And Salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Large Mozzarella Sticks Served With Ranch & Marinara.
Nachos
Chips Topped With Queso, Beef Chili, Black Bean Puree, Pinto Beans, Romaine, Tomato, Pickled Jalapenos, Avocado, Red Onion, Cilantro, And Sour Cream.
Oklahoma Caviar
Black Eyed Peas, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Served With Chips
Side Chips N' Queso
Tots, 2 Ways
Cheddar Stuffed Hashbrown Tots, Topped With Your Choice Of Gravy And Bacon, Or Chili, Queso & Green Onion.
Vegan Nachos
Chips Topped With Vegan Queso, Black Bean Puree, Pinto Beans, Romaine, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeno, Red Onion, Black Olives, Avocado, Cilantro.
Waffle Fry Bonanza
Waffle Fries, Queso, Cheddar, Diced Bacon, Red Onion, And Bbq
Mini Bonanza
Sides
Asparagus (Copy)
Grilled Asparagus
Biscuit (Copy)
Broccoli (Copy)
Deviled Eggs (Copy)
Fried Cauliflower (Copy)
Fried Chicken Strips (Copy)
3 Chicken Strips
Fried Potatoes (Copy)
Green Beans (Copy)
Green Beans
Grilled Chicken (Copy)
Mac Bowl (Copy)
Mac Cup (Copy)
Mash Potatoes (Copy)
Mash Potatoes (Copy)
Mash Potatoes With Gravy (Copy)
Mash Potatoes With Gravy
Mash Sweet Potatoes (Copy)
Mashed Sweet Potaotes
Okra (Copy)
Side Fried Potatoes (Copy)
Side Of Our Fried Potatoes.
Sweet Potato Tots (Copy)
Waffle Fries (Copy)
Soups
Chili Bowl
Beef Chili Topped With Cheddar, Sour Cream, And Green Onion. Served With Texas Toast
Chili Cup
Beef Chili Topped With Cheddar, Sour Cream, And Green Onion.
Green Chili Chowder Bowl
Creamy Green Chili Chowder. Topped With Cheese, Green Onion, And Bacon. Served With Texas Toast
Green Chili Chowder Cup
Creamy Green Chili Chowder. Topped With Cheese, Green Onion, And Bacon.
Soup & Salad
A Salad Of Choice And A Soup Of Choice. Served With Texas Toast
Vegan Chili Bowl
Vegetarian Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili Served With Toast
Vegan Chili Cup
Vegetarian Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili
Salads & Minis
Minis
Salads
Greens and Beans
Kale, Avocado, Black Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa. Lemon Tahini Dressing
Grilled Ceasar Salad
Grilled Romaine, Capers, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Crutons, Grilled Chicken. Served With Ceasar Dressing
Lunch special
Pork belly salad
Arugula, Strawberry, Watermelon, Beets, Goat Cheese, Fried Pork Belly. Ballsmaic Vinaigrette.
Press Cobb
Romaine, Fried Chicken Strips, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Deviled Eggs. Ranch Dressing
Side Salad
Romaine, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Crutons. Served With Your Choice Of Dressing
Southwest Salad
Romaine, Cilantro, Corn, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Pepitas, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, And Short Rib. Avocado Lime Vinaigrette.
Wraps
Brunch
Brunch
Avocado Toast
Baguette, Avocado, Sessame Seeds, Cherry Peppers,.
Biscuit
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits, Country Gravy, Eggs, Home Fries, Choice Of Meat.
Breakfast Bomb
Bed Of Fried Potatoes, Biscuits, Chicken Strips, White Gravy, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Eggs Over Easy.
Breakfast Hash
Fried Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Baby Kale, Mushroom, Reb Bells, Red Onion, Avocado, Green Chili Sauce. Eggs Served Over Easy
Breakfast Tacos
Corn Torillas, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Breakfast Potatoes, Queso Fresco, Avocado Crema.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla Chips, Red Chili, Green. Chili, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Eggs Over Easy, Chorizo. Topped With Queso Fresco.
Cream Cheese Toast
Baguette, Honey Maple Cream Cheese, Black Berry Compote, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blackberries, Sliced Almonds.
One Pancake
One Pancake
Pancakes
Pancakes Served With Bacon, Fruit, And Home Fries.
Pork Belly Biscuit
A Biscuit, Fried Pork Belly Over Easy Egg, Cheddar, Siracha Honey, Fresh Jalapeno. Served With Fried Potatoes.
Side Bacon
Side Bacon
Side Chicken Strips
Side Chicken Strips
Side Chorizo
Side Chorizo
Side Eggs
Side Eggs
Side Fried Potatoes
Side Of Our Fried Potatoes.
Side Fruit
Side Fruit Cup. Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries.
Side Grits
Cheddar Whipped Grits
Side Plain Tots
Hashbron Cheddar Tots
Side Press Bacon
Fried Pork Belly
Side Sausage
Side Sausage
Side Sourdough Toast
Sourdough Toast
Side Texas Toast
Side Of Texas Toast
Brunch Sides
Biscuit
One Pancake
One Pancake
Side Bacon
Side Bacon
Side Chicken Strips
Side Chicken Strips
Side Chorizo
Side Chorizo
Side Eggs
Side Eggs
Side Fried Potatoes
Side Of Our Fried Potatoes.
Side Fruit
Side Fruit Cup. Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries.
Side Grits
Cheddar Whipped Grits
Side Plain Tots
Hashbron Cheddar Tots
Side Press Bacon
Fried Pork Belly
Side Sausage
Side Sausage
Side Sourdough Toast
Sourdough Toast
Side Texas Toast
Side Of Texas Toast
Main Event
Main Thangs & Bowls & B.Tb
Bbq Mac
Radiatori Mac & Cheese, Chicken Strips, Bbq Sauce, Bleu Cheese, And Ranch
Buffalo Mac
Radiatori Mac & Cheese, Chicken Strips, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, And Ranch
BYO Burger
Chicken Fried Ribeye
Tenderized Ribeye, Battered & Fried. Served W Country Gravy
Chicken Sandwich
Texas Toast, Fried Chicken Breast, Dunk, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Chicken Strips Meal
Chicken Strips With Your Choice Of Sauce.
Chili Mac
Radiatori Mac & Cheese, Topped With Chili, Cornbread, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Green Onion.
Dagwood
Sourdough, Dijon, Mayo, Cheddar, Provolone, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles.
Fry Bread Taco
Fry Bread Taco, Black Bean Puree, Beef Chili, Red & Green Chile, Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Jalapeno, Diced Tomatoes, And Sour Cream.
Mash Potato Bowl
Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Strips, Corn, Country Gravy.
Meatloaf
Bacon Wrapped Black Angus Meatloaf Stuffed With Feta. Topped With Bbq Sauce
Pork Belly Bowl
Crispy Pork Belly, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Candy Apple Gravy.
Pot Roast
A Bed Of Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Squash Zuchini, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Tomatoes, And Onions, Topped With Brown Gravy. Served With Toast