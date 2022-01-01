Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Press Box - Lincoln

review star

No reviews yet

5601 South 56th Street Northeast

Lincoln, NE 68516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(12) Chicken Wings
Wing Fries
Boneless Wing Salad

Takeout Special

4 Pack and a Pound

4 Pack and a Pound

$15.00

4 beers of your choice and one pound of boneless wings in whatever sauce or rub you choose served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Signature Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.00

John Daly

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.00

Press Box Cooler

$6.00

Press Box Punch

$6.00

Watermelon Spritzer

$6.00

Appetizers

(6) Chicken Wings

$7.00

(12) Chicken Wings

$14.00

(18) Chicken Wings

$20.00

1/2Lb Boneless Wings

$6.50

1Lb Boneless Wings

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Chips & Dip, Full Size

Corn Nuggets

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Nachos Deluxe

$12.00

Nachos Nebraska

$12.00

Nachos Pulled Pork

$10.00

Nachos Queso

$9.00

Onion Petal App

$8.00

Pretzel Bite Small Order

$7.50

Pretzel Bite Large Order

$13.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

SW Egg Rolls

$9.00

Wing Fries

$12.00

Wings & Things

$12.00

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

Bleu & Bacon Burger

$12.50

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Firehouse Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$9.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Pears Burger

$12.00

Press Box Special

$14.00

Sour Dough Melt

$12.00

Steak House Burger

$13.00

Swiss/Mush/Onion Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

1/2 Sand Combo

$11.00

BLT

$10.00

Box Cuban

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

California Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Chicken Salad BLT

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$9.50

Chipotle Turkey BLT Melt

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$11.00

Firehouse Chicken

$11.00

French Dip

$13.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00Out of stock

Moreno Club

$12.00

Nebraska Cheese Steak

$13.00

Prime Rib Philly

$13.00

Pub club

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Reuben

$11.00

Lunch Special

$10.00

Bowls

Teryiaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$8.50

Cilantro lime rice topped with a vegetable blend and diced grilled chicken all covered in sweet teriyaki sauce.

Return Of the Mac Bowl(Mac&Chz Bowl)

$8.50

Cavatappi pasta in cheese sauce, diced chicken, diced white onion, mushrooms, diced bacon, covered with a drizzle of BBQ sauce and diced green onion.

Mac Daddy Bowl(Mac&Chz Bowl)

$8.50

Cavatappi pasta in cheese sauce, diced bacon, red onion, BBQ pulled pork topped with onion strings, drizzle of ranch and diced green onion.

Bowl of Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Press Box delicious house-made mac and cheese.

Salads

Add Side Salad

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Boneless Wing Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Cran Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Gr Salmon Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Zesty Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Baskets/Tacos

3 Tender Basket

$10.00

5 Tender Basket

$13.00

Beef Taco

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Fish Basket

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

N/A Drinks

24 Oz Fountain Drink

24 Oz Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bar Drinks

Bottle Bucket

$16.00

BTL Bud Lt

$3.50

BTL Bud Lt Lime

$4.00

BTL Bud Select

$3.25

BTL Bud Sel 55

$3.25Out of stock

BTL Budweiser

$3.25Out of stock

BTL Busch Lt

$3.50

BTL Orig Coors

$3.25

BTL Coors Lt

$3.50

BTL MGD 64

$3.25Out of stock

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Genuine Draft

$3.25

BTL Miller High Life

$3.25

BTL Miller Lt

$3.50

BTL Odouls

$3.25

BTL Angry Orchard

$3.75

BTL Boulevard Wheat

$3.75

BTL Corona Extra

$4.50

BTL Corona Lt

$4.50

BTL Corona Premiere

$4.50

BTL Fat Tire

$3.75Out of stock

BTL Goose 312

$3.75Out of stock

BTL Mikes Black Cherry

$3.75Out of stock

BTL Redds Apple

$3.75

BTL Sam Adams

$3.75

BTL Mango Cart

$3.75

BTL Woodchuck

$3.75Out of stock

BTL XX Amber

$4.00

BTL XX Lager

$4.00

BTL Summer Shandy

$3.75

BTL Zipline Oatmeal Porter

$3.75Out of stock

BTL Black Butte

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Fresh Squeezed I.P.A.

$4.00

BTL Goose I.P.A.

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$4.00

BTL Lagunitas I.P.A.

$4.00

BTL Modelo esp

$4.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$4.50

BTL Newcastle

$4.00

BTL Pacifico

$4.50

BTL Smithwicks

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Stella Artois

$4.00

Can Curveball Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Can Glacial Till Cider

$4.00

Can Natural lt Seltzer

$4.00Out of stock

Can Seltzer Bud lt Black Cherry

$3.75

Can Seltzer Bud lt Mango

$3.75

Can White Claw Mango

$4.00

TL Boy Budweiser

$3.00

TL Boy Busch Lt

$3.00

TL Boy Busch NA

$2.50Out of stock

TL Boy Clamato

$4.50

TL Boy Coors

$3.00

TL Boy Guiness

$5.00

TL Boy Hamms

$2.50

TL Boy Miller Lt

$3.00

TL Boy Naturdays

$2.50Out of stock

TL Boy P.B.R.

$3.00

TL Boy Rolling Rock

$2.50Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$5.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$5.00

Caribou Lou

$5.00

Colorado Bulldog

$5.00

Half Time Punch

$5.00Out of stock

Margarita

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Nanna Booty

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Royal Flush

$5.00

Ruby Relaxer

$5.00

Sex On the Beach

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Mule: Apple Bourbon

$6.00

Mule: Orange

$6.00

Mule: Cucumber

$6.00

Mule: Irish

$6.50

Mule: Kentucky

$6.00

Mule: Mexican

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Mule: Texan

$6.00

Mule: Hendricks

$6.50

Mule: Mango

$6.00

16oz Bud Lt

$4.00

16oz Coors Lt

$4.00

16oz Mich Ultra

$4.50

16oz Blue Moon

$4.50

16oz Grapefruit Radler

$5.50

16oz Busch Lt

$4.00

16oz Zipline IPA

$5.50

16oz Copper Alt

$5.50

22oz Bud Lt

$4.00

22oz Coors Lt

$4.00

22oz Mich Ultra

$5.50

22oz Blue Moon

$5.50

22oz Grapefruit Radler

$6.50

22oz Busch Light

$4.00

22oz Zipline IPA

$6.50

22oz Copper Alt

$6.50

Coors Light Cup

$5.00Out of stock

PTR Bud Lt

$13.00

PTR Coors Lt

$13.00

PTR Mich Ultra

$14.00

PTR Blue Moon

$14.00

PTR Mango Cart

$15.00

PTR Busch Light

$13.00

PTR Zipline IPA

$16.00

PTR Copper Alt

$16.00

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Firefly

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.50

New Am. Grapefruit

$5.00

New Am. Mango

$5.00

New Am. Orange

$5.00

New Am. Peach

$5.00

New Am. Pineapple

$5.00

New Am. Rasberry

$5.00

Prarie Cucumber

$4.50

Stoli

$5.50

Stoli Blueberry

$5.50

Stoli Citrus

$5.50Out of stock

Stoli Cucumber

$5.50

Stoli Lime

$5.50

Stoli Orange

$5.50

Stoli Peach

$5.50Out of stock

Stoli Rasberry

$5.50

Stoli Strawberry

$5.50

Stoli Vanilla

$5.50

Titos

$5.00

UV Blue

$4.75

UV Red

$4.75

Well Vodka

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$4.50

Malibu

$4.75

Sailor Jerry

$4.75

Well Rum

$4.50

Santa Cruz Dark Rum

$4.50

Meyers Dark

$4.50

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Hendricks

$6.50

Canadian Club

$4.75

Crown Royal

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Glenfiddich

$6.50

Glenlivet

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jack Fire

$5.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$6.00

Jameson Cask I.P.A.

$5.50

Jameson Cask Stout

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$5.50

Jim Beam Fire

$5.00Out of stock

Jim Beam Vanilla

$4.75Out of stock

Knobb Creek

$6.50

Larceny

$5.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$6.00

Screwball

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.75

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Whistler Double Oaked

$6.00Out of stock

Whistler Honey

$6.00Out of stock

Whistler Irish Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00

Windsor

$4.75

Don Julio Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Tequila Rose

$4.00Out of stock

Well Tequila

$4.50

Adds/Extras

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.40

Side of Dorthy Lynch Dressing

$0.40

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.40

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.40

Side or Sweet Potato Wedges

$3.00

Side of French Fries

$2.50

Cup Of Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Press Box delicious house-made mac & cheese.

kids Meals

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$5.00

Fish Fillet Kids Meal

$5.00Out of stock

Shrimp Kids Meal

$5.00

Mini Corn Dog Kids Meal

$5.00

Jr Burger Kids Meal

$5.00

Chicken Bites Kids Meal

$5.00

Chicken Strip Kids Meal

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5601 South 56th Street Northeast, Lincoln, NE 68516

Directions

Gallery
The Press Box image
The Press Box image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill - 5560 South 48th Street
orange starNo Reviews
5560 South 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Brewsky's East - 2840 S. 70th St.
orange starNo Reviews
2840 S. 70th St. Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Charred Burger + Bar - SouthPointe Pavilions
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen - SouthPointe Pavilions
orange starNo Reviews
2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
YIA YIA'S Pizza - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1423 O St Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lincoln

PepperJax Grill - 15 - Lincoln 48th
orange starNo Reviews
2511 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 2,644
1320 P St,Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 984
211 N 70th Street Lincoln, NE 68505
View restaurantnext
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 944
7701 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 35 - Lincoln Cornhusker
orange star4.0 • 910
3200 N 27th Street Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincoln
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston