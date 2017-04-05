  • Home
  • /
  • Springfield
  • /
  • The Press Coffee & Juice Bar - 2710 South Glenstone Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Press Coffee & Juice Bar 2710 South Glenstone Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2710 South Glenstone Avenue

Springfield, MO 65804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Doppio

$2.95

Traditional Espresso Macchiato

$3.45

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.95

Americano

$3.50+

Cafe Latte

$4.95+

Flavored Latte

$5.60+

House Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Pour Over

$4.95

Signature Drinks

Salted Cold Brew

$5.55+

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.35+

Cafe Saigon

$5.55+

Matcha Latte

$5.55+

Chai Latte

$5.55+

Yin Yang Latte

$5.55+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Seasonal Drinks

Peppermint Bark Mocha

$5.35+

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa

$5.35+

Caramel Creme Brulee Latte

$5.35+

Shaken Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.65+

Red Velvet Latte

$5.35+

German Chocolate Mocha

$5.35+

Non-menu Drinks

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Steeped-to-Order Tea

$2.50+

Iced Organic Black Tea

$2.75+

London Fog

$5.50+

Just Milk (Cold)

$2.75+

Steamer

$3.00+

Smoothie Bowls

Beauty Bowl

Beauty Bowl

$11.50

Acai, Mixed Berries, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Raw Local Honey

Blue-Ella Bowl

$11.50

Butterfly Pea, Pineapple, Chai Seed, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Granola Raw Local Honey

Dragonfly Bowl

$11.50

Pitaya, Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Granola, Raw Local Honey

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$11.50

Plant Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Almont Butter, Chia Seeds, Granola, Maple Syrup

Dali-Mango Bowl

$11.50

Turmeric, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Chai Seeds, Granola, Raw Local Honey

Cosmic Matcha Bowl

$11.99

Matcha, Pineapple, Kiwi, Kale, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Granola, Raw Local Honey

Smoothies

Strawnana

$7.50

Pacific Berry

$7.50

Mango Peach

$7.50

Zen Greens

$8.50

Avocado, Spinach, Peach,Pineapple, Banana

Golden Eye

$7.50

Pineapple, Mango, Banana

PB Cup Protein

$8.50

Made With Plan Protein

Fresh Juice

Fresh Juice

Fresh Juice

$8.85

Made to Order

On Tap

Kombucha

$4.95+

Cold Case

Liquid Death Water

$2.95

Perrier

$2.95

La Croix

$2.65

Coke

$1.20

Diet Coke

$1.20

Dr. Pepper

$1.20

Sprite

$1.20

Tea

Ice Organic Black Tea

$2.75+

Steeped-To-Order Sachet

$2.50+

Pastries

GF/V Espresso Brownie

$2.75

GF Apple Bread

$3.50

GF Energy Bite

$1.95

GF Pumpkin Butter Cake Bar

$3.25

GF Vanilla Butter Cake Bar

$2.25

GF Chocolate Banana Muffin

$3.95

Other+ Whole Bean

L-2Go Water

$0.50

Soaked Oats

$5.95

Banana

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Microgreens

Kimchi Jar

$5.95

Organic House Beans 12 oz

$16.00

Single Origin Bean

$23.00

Organic Espresso Beans

$18.00

Elixirs

Immunity Shot

$3.50

Aloe Shot 2 oz

$3.50

Ginger Shot 2 oz

$3.50

Breakfast

#1 BRKFST OMELET

#1 BRKFST OMELET

$11.95

2 Egg Omelet With Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Pico De Gallo

#2 BRKFST QUESADILLA

$10.50

Egg,Cheese, Pico De Gallo

#3 BRKFST BURRITO

$7.50

Egg, Cheese, Pico De Gallo

#4 THE PRESS CLASSIC

#4 THE PRESS CLASSIC

$12.50

2 Eggs, 3 Slices Of Bacon, Green Mix And A Croissant.

#5 BRKFST CROISSANT

$5.95

Bacon, Fried Egg And Cheese

#7 BRKFST TACO

$4.95

Cheese, Scrambled Egg, Pico De Gallo

Lunch

Available until 11am
#8 KIMCHI FRIED RICE

#8 KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$13.50

Quinoa Rice, Over Easy Egg

#9 SPFD'S CASHEW CHICKEN

$7.95

Fried Chichen, Cashew Sause, Spring Onios, Steam Quinoa Rice

#10 ALICE'S VEGAN SALAD

#10 ALICE'S VEGAN SALAD

$14.95

Spring Mix, Avocado, Carrots, Red Onios, Green Mix, Dried Crumberries,Almonds, Cucumbers, Spring Onions, Sesame Ginger Sauce

#11 BUDDHA BOWL

#11 BUDDHA BOWL

$14.50

Spring Mix, Roasted Chickpeas, Quinoa, Kimchi, Carrots, Cucumber, Onions, Green Mix, Kale, Avocado,

#12 NOURISH BOWL

#12 NOURISH BOWL

$14.50

Quinoa Rice, Green Mix, Onion, Cucumber, Caot, Kale, Avaocado, Kimchi, Over Easy Egg Spicy Goji Sauce

#13 GOGI NACHOS

$13.75

Tortilla, Chips, Cheese, Green Mix, Pico De Gallo

#14 GOGI QUESADILLA

#14 GOGI QUESADILLA

$13.75

Kimchi, Green Mix, Cheese, Pico De Gallo

#15 KIMCHI WAFFLE FRIES (PAPAS)

$14.25

Waffle Fries, Kimchi, Spring Onios

#16 WEST 32ND ST BURRITO

$12.95

Rice, Corn, Black Beans, Green Mix, Cheese, Pico De Gallo

#17 TACO SALAD

$13.50

Fried Tortilla Shell, Green Mix, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo

Korean Street Tacos

Korean Tacos

$3.75

Green Mix, Pico De Gallo, Lime

3/$10 Tacos

$10.00

TACO TUESDAY

Tacos

$2.50

Taco Salad

$6.75

Tapas

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Korean Rainbow Wrap

$3.95

Bulgogi, Vegan

Kids Menu

Fried Chicken Bites

$6.20

Fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Sweet Soy Chicken Bowl

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2710 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill - 3044 S. Fremont ave
orange starNo Reviews
3044 S. Fremont ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Beale
orange starNo Reviews
2639 South Glenstone Avenue Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Taco Habitat - Springfield
orange star4.5 • 17
3325 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South
orange star4.3 • 1,119
900 E Battlefield Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2931 E Battlefield St Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Hard Knox BBQ
orange star4.7 • 209
2931 E. Battlefield Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston