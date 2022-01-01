The Prickly Pear Cantina imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Prickly Pear Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

3421 Blackhawk Plaza Circle

Danville, CA 94506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Carnitas Bean Dip

$9.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Salad Ceasar

$8.00+

Salad Taco

$16.00

Salad Spicy Southwest

$16.00

House Salad

$6.00+

Burritos/Platters

The “Famoso” Burrito

$16.00

Cali Burrito

$17.00

Burrito

$13.00

El Jefe Burrito Challenge

$45.00

The Classico

$16.00

Las Diablo Enchiladas

$16.00

The Mexican Flag Enchilada Platter

$18.00

Combo Platters

Combo Platter

$6.00

Combo Platters Ala Carte

Ala Carte

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Refried beans and Rice

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Black Beans and Rice

$6.00

Side Whole Beans

$3.00

Side Whole Beans and Rice

$6.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side 4oz. Green Sauce

$2.00

Side 4oz. Cheese Fondue

$3.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Fajita Chicken

$6.00

Side Beef

$5.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Side 4oz. Red Sauce

$2.00

Side Habanero Sauce

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Desserts

Seasonal Sorbet

$5.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Churro Fritters

$8.00Out of stock

"Fried” Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Birthday Churro's

$3.00

Churro's (1)

$3.00

Churro's (2)

$6.00

Cake Cutting

$3.50

Taco Bar

Taco Bar

$10.00

Wine

GL Avissi Prosecco

$10.00

GL Raymond

$10.00

GL Napa Cellars

$10.00

GL Sonoma-Cutrer

$12.00

GL Rose

$10.00

BTL Avissi

$40.00

BTL Raymond

$40.00

BTL Napa Cellars

$40.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer

$44.00

BTL Rose

$40.00

GL Higher Ground PN

$10.00

GL Deloach Merlot

$10.00

GL Joel Gott Cab

$11.00

BTL Higher Ground PN

$40.00

BTL Deloach Merlot

$40.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$40.00

Corkage

$15.00

Beer

Beck’s Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premiere

$6.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

805 Firestone

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Michelob Prickly Pear

$6.00

16oz Pacifico

$7.00

16oz Modelo Especial

$7.00

16oz Negra Modelo

$7.00

23oz Pacifico

$9.00

23oz Modelo Especial

$9.00

23oz Negra Modelo

$9.00

Pitcher Pacifico

$24.00

Pitcher Especial

$24.00

PItcher Negra

$24.00

Margarita Pitchers

House Pitcher

$36.00

Prickly Pear Pitcher

$44.00

Cadillac Pitcher

$48.00

Strawberry Slushie Pitcher

$44.00

Strawberry Banana Slushie Pitcher

$44.00Out of stock

40 Bubbles PItcher

$52.00

Mango Tango Pitcher

$56.00

Godfather PItcher

$56.00

Escalade Pitcher

$60.00

Watermelon Pitcher

$44.00

Tropical Cocktails

Baja Sunset

$10.00Out of stock

Mango El Burro

$11.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Red Wine Sangria

$8.00

Rum Punch

$12.00Out of stock

Watermelon Refresher w/Bacardi Lime

$10.00Out of stock

Tequila

1-2-3 (Uno, Dos, Tres)

$13.00+

1800 Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Cabo Wabo

$13.00+

Casa Noble

$14.00+

Casa Noble Single Barrel

$20.00Out of stock

Casamigos

$14.00+

Cazadores

$14.00+

Cazadores Extra Anejo

$18.00

Centenario

$11.00+

Chinaco

$11.00+

Clase Azul

$21.00+

Corralejo

$11.00+

Cruz

$13.00+

Cuervo Reseve Familia

$25.00Out of stock

Don Julio

$14.00+

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Pilar

$25.00

E. Cuarenta (E 40)

$12.00+Out of stock

El Jimador

$7.00

Fortaleza

$14.00+

Herradura

$13.00+

Meloza Extra Anejo

$19.00

Milargro

$11.00+

Milargro Reserve

$14.00+

Pasote

$14.00+

Patrón

$13.00+

Patrón Roca

$17.00+

Semetal Reposado

$23.00Out of stock

Tequila Ocho

$17.00+

Weekly Events

Taco Tuesday - Chicken

$3.00

Taco Tuesday - Carnitas

$3.00

Taco Tuesday - Ground Beef

$3.00

Taco Tuesday - Pacifico Draft

$3.00

Happy Hour - Drinks

$4.00

Happy Hour - Small Appetizers

$4.00

Happy Hour - Large Appetizers

$6.00

Liquor

Shot special

$5.00

$10.00 shot special

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hangar One

$10.00

Hangar One Chipotle

$8.00Out of stock

Prickly Pear Vodka

$7.00Out of stock

Tito's

$10.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Grapefruit/Rose

$11.50

Ketel One Cucumber/Mint

$11.50

Ketel One Peach/Orange Blossom

$11.50

Prickly Pear Cosmo

$7.00Out of stock

Special prickly shot

$3.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00Out of stock

Beefeaters

$8.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$9.00Out of stock

Empress

$13.00

Bullett Bourbon

$11.00Out of stock

Bullett Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00Out of stock

Early Times

$7.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Slane

$5.00

Dewers

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$8.50Out of stock

Bacardi Banana

$8.50Out of stock

Bacardi Oakheart

$9.00

Bacardi Anejo

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Bols Triple Sec

$6.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$12.00Out of stock

Cointreau Noir

$13.00Out of stock

De Kuypers Blue Curacao

$2.00

De Kuypers Cre'me Curacao

Diasarrano

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$14.00Out of stock

Hennessey

$10.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$9.00

Martini Dry Vermouth

$2.00

Martini Rossi Sweet Vermouth

$2.00

Midori

$7.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Tennessee Mule

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Strawberry Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

NA Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

NA Margarita

$5.00

NA Strawberry Slush

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.75

water

$0.01

Watermelon refresher

$6.00

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry lemonade

$5.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Taquitos

$6.00

Kids Taco

$6.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Kids Chicken & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Strawberry Slushie

$5.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Fries

$3.00

Plated Dinner

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Cup Pozole

Small House Salad

Taco Salad

$32.00

Tacos

$19.00+

Enchiladas

$19.00+

Famoso

$19.00+

Veggie Quesadilla

$19.00+

Bread Pudding

Flan

Sorbet

0 Coke

$32.00

0 Diet Coke

$32.00

0 Sprite

$32.00

0 Iced Tea

$32.00

0 Lemonade

$32.00

0 Arnold Palmer

$32.00

0 Shirley Temple

$32.00

0 Soda Water

$32.00

Plated Lunch

Taco Salad

$32.00

Tacos

$19.00+

Enchiladas

$19.00+

Veggie Quesadilla

$19.00+

Famoso

$19.00+

0 Coke

$19.00

0 Diet Coke

$19.00

0 Sprite

$19.00

0 Iced Tea

$19.00

0 Lemonade

$19.00

0 Arnold Palmer

$19.00

0 Shirley Temple

$19.00

0 Soda Water

$19.00

Buffet

Buffet Nacho Bar

$14.00+

Buffet Taco Bar

$19.00+

Buffet Enchilada Bar

$19.00+

Buffet Taco Salad Bar

$19.00+

Buffet Fajita Bar

Buffet Enchilada & Taco Bar

$41.00

Bqt Beverage

Appetizers

Carnitas Bean Dip

$9.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Jalapeño Chimichangas

$11.00

Chicken Taquitos

Quesadilla

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00

Veggie Quesadilla

Out of stock

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Fiesta Platter

$18.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday - Pacifico Draft

$3.00

Taco Tuesday - Tall Pacifico Draft

$6.00

Taco Tuesday Taco's

Happy Hour

HH House Margarita

$6.00

HH Prickly Pear Margarita

$7.00

HH House White

$6.00

HH House Red

$6.00

HH Pacifico Draft

$4.00

HH Well Drinks

$6.00

HH Guacamole

$6.00

HH Chicken Taquitos

$6.00

HH Jalapeno Chimichangas

$6.00

HH Nachos

$6.00

HH Quesadilla

$6.00

HH Street Style Tacos

$2.50

BBQ Sauces

BBQ Red

$6.00

BBQ Gold

$6.00

2 for $10

$10.00

Holiday Sauce 2 for $6

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3421 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville, CA 94506

Directions

Gallery
The Prickly Pear Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Delarosa - San Ramon
orange starNo Reviews
6000 BOLLINGER CANYON ROAD SAN RAMON, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Bishop Ranch
orange star4.1 • 381
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Provence Pizza
orange star4.3 • 126
345 Railroad ave B Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Norm's Place
orange star3.9 • 634
356 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Revel Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.8 • 4,887
331 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
The Peasant & The Pear
orange star4.1 • 1,920
111 West Prospect Avenue Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Danville

Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville
orange star4.7 • 8,416
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Revel Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.8 • 4,887
331 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza - (Danville)
orange star4.7 • 3,888
550 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Danville Harvest
orange star4.3 • 2,224
500 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Cielito Cocina Mexicana - Danville, CA
orange star4.3 • 2,089
445 Railroad Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
The Peasant & The Pear
orange star4.1 • 1,920
111 West Prospect Avenue Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Danville
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston