The Prime Cut At Latigo 13710 Halleluiah Trail
13710 Halleluiah Trail
Elbert, CO 80106
Appetizers
Breakfast
1 Biscuit and Gravy
One Biscuit With Homemade Gravy. No Sides included
2 Biscuits and Gravy
Two fluffy buttermilk biscuits topped with our signature sausage gravy. Comes with Sausage or Bacon.
Avocado and Toast
Thick cut multi-grain toast topped with beautifully seasoned slices of avocado, two eggs any style with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, sausage, ham, bacon and cheese with home fries
Breakfast Quesadilla
Chorizo, eggs, cheese and a side of green chili
Cheese Omelet
Three egg omelet with Cheese
Chicken Fried Steak
Two eggs any style with biscuits and gravy and home fries.
Chorizo Skillet
Scrambled eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, green chili, toasted flour tortilla and home fried potatoes
Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll
Denver Omelet
Three egg omelet with cheese, ham, bell peppers and onion
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of toasted English muffins with Canadian bacon topped with home made hollandaise sauce. With choice of home fries or tossed green salad.
Farmhouse Breakfast
French Toast
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Hamburger Steak and Eggs
your choice of two eggs any style, home fries and toast.
One Meat Breakfast Burrito
Choice of one meant(sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo) with Cheese
Pancake Breakfast
Four buttermilk pancakes with choice of bacon or sausage.
Prime Rib & Eggs
Sirloin Steak and Eggs
your choice of two eggs any style, home fries and toast
The Carnivore
Three eggs any style with three servings of meat of choice
The Latigo Omelet
Three egg omelet with ham, bacon ,sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese
Three Farm Fresh Eggs
Three Eggs Any Style With Bacon or Sausage Home Fries,Biscuits and Gravy
Two Farm Fresh Eggs
Two eggs any style with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham steak accompanied by home fries and choice of toast.
Two Meat Omelet
Omelet with your choice of two meats
Vegetarian Burrito
Vegetarian Omelet
Wrangler Skillet
Scrambled Eggs, cheese ,Ham, bacon, sausage peppers, onions, mushrooms, fried potatoes biscuits and gravy.
Lunch
1/3 Pound Burger
Comes With Chips or Potato Salad
1/4 Pound Hamburger/Cheese Burger
Blackened Chicken Salad
Chips and Salsa
Cobb Salad
Chicken,Bacon,Olives,Tomatoes,Eggs Artichokes and Cheese
Green Chili Smothered Burritto
Beef Chicken Or Pork With Tortilla Chips Salsa and Sour Cream
Mexican Beef Taco Salad
Prime Cut Green Goddess Salad
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
Chipolte Ranch Dressing,Tortilla Chips Salsa and Sour Cream
The All American CheeseBurger
A half pound burger with, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles with choice of cheese
Vegetarian Burger
Sandwiches
Salad
Dinner Entrees
1/3 Pound Burger
Comes With Chips or Potato Salad
1/4 Pound Cheeseburger
10oz NY Strip and Shrimp
8oz American Wagyu
8oz Center Cut Sirloin
Comes with soup or salad, sauteed green beans and a baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes
American Wagyu 8oz Center Cut Sirloin & Sauteed Garlic Shrimp
Braised Short RIbs
Chicken and Wine
Chicken Tenders
Filet Mignon
Filet Mignon And Lobster Tail
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Green Chili Smothered Burritto
Beef Chicken Or Pork With Tortilla Chips Salsa and Sour Cream
Half Roasted Chicken
Lemon Shrimp and Pasta
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Ribeye Steak
Grilled thick cut rib eye topped with garlic sauteed mushrooms. Comes with choice of soup or salad, sauteed green beans & baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib
The best prime rib in town. Slow roasted and served with our homemade Au Jus. Comes with soup or salad, sauteed green beans & baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes. Served Fridays and Saturdays only.
The All American CheeseBurger
A half pound burger with, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles with choice of cheese
Two Lobster Tails
Vegetarian Burger
Lobster Roll With Fries
Desserts
Side
Special Show Menu
Bratwurst
Grilled Peppers and Onions with a bag of chips or potato salad
Build Your Own
Home Fries B&G
Candy/Chips
Cheesy Jalapeno Nachos
Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll
Cobb Salad
Chicken,Bacon,Olives,Tomatoes,Eggs Artichokes and Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Ham And Cheese Omelet
Home Fries Biscuits and Gravy
Latigo Special Works Combo
Ham,Bacon,Sausage,Mushrooms, Onions,Peppers Cheese,Home Fries,B&G
Nathans All Beef Hotdog
Comes With Chips or Potato Salad
Quesedilla
Chicken, Beef Or Pork Quesadilla With Sour Cream and Salsa
Sides
Three Egg Omelet
Home Fries Biscuits and Gravy
Two Egg Breakfast
VODKA
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
Angels Envy
Axe and Oak
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson Irish
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Seagrams 7
Well Whiskey
Woodford Reserve
Five Trail
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Axe and Oak
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek Rye
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Crown Royal
Pendleton
DBL Five Trail
SCOTCH | BOURBON
COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Candy Cane Shot
Chocolate Cake Shot
Green Tea Shot
House Marg On Rocks
Irish Cream and Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rum Punch
Whiskey Sour
White Russian/Bulldog
Baily's
DOMESTIC BOTTLED
IMPORTED BOTTLED
NA BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
