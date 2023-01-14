  • Home
The Prime Cut At Latigo 13710 Halleluiah Trail

13710 Halleluiah Trail

Elbert, CO 80106

Appetizers

Chicken Wings and Dip

$14.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Cake App

$20.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00Out of stock

Super Nachos

$17.00

Breakfast

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$7.00

One Biscuit With Homemade Gravy. No Sides included

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

 Two fluffy buttermilk biscuits topped with our signature sausage gravy. Comes with Sausage or Bacon.

Avocado and Toast

$12.00

Thick cut multi-grain toast topped with beautifully seasoned slices of avocado, two eggs any style with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Egg, sausage, ham, bacon and cheese with home fries

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

 Chorizo, eggs, cheese and a side of green chili

Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Three egg omelet with Cheese

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.50

Two eggs any style with biscuits and gravy and home fries.

Chorizo Skillet

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, green chili, toasted flour tortilla and home fried potatoes

Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

$6.75

Denver Omelet

$13.00

 Three egg omelet with cheese, ham, bell peppers and onion

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Two poached eggs on top of toasted English muffins with Canadian bacon topped with home made hollandaise sauce. With choice of home fries or tossed green salad.

Farmhouse Breakfast

$12.50

French Toast

$11.00

Choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Hamburger Steak and Eggs

$16.00

your choice of two eggs any style, home fries and toast.

One Meat Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Choice of one meant(sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo) with Cheese

Pancake Breakfast

$10.00

Four buttermilk pancakes with choice of bacon or sausage.

Prime Rib & Eggs

$19.00

Sirloin Steak and Eggs

$16.00

 your choice of two eggs any style, home fries and toast

The Carnivore

$12.50

Three eggs any style with three servings of meat of choice

The Latigo Omelet

$13.50

Three egg omelet with ham, bacon ,sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese

Three Farm Fresh Eggs

$12.50

Three Eggs Any Style With Bacon or Sausage Home Fries,Biscuits and Gravy

Two Farm Fresh Eggs

$11.00

 Two eggs any style with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham steak accompanied by home fries and choice of toast.

Two Meat Omelet

$11.00

Omelet with your choice of two meats

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.00

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.00

Wrangler Skillet

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs, cheese ,Ham, bacon, sausage peppers, onions, mushrooms, fried potatoes biscuits and gravy.

Lunch

1/3 Pound Burger

$10.00

Comes With Chips or Potato Salad

1/4 Pound Hamburger/Cheese Burger

$6.50

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chicken,Bacon,Olives,Tomatoes,Eggs Artichokes and Cheese

Green Chili Smothered Burritto

$17.00

Beef Chicken Or Pork With Tortilla Chips Salsa and Sour Cream

Mexican Beef Taco Salad

$15.00

Prime Cut Green Goddess Salad

$18.00

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$15.25

Chipolte Ranch Dressing,Tortilla Chips Salsa and Sour Cream

The All American CheeseBurger

$14.00

A half pound burger with, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles with choice of cheese

Vegetarian Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

The Brooklyn Prime Cut Hoagie

$15.50

Turkey Club

$13.00

Salad

House Salad

$4.50

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mexican Beef Taco Salad

$15.00

Prime Cut Green Goddess Salad

$18.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.50

Dinner Entrees

1/3 Pound Burger

$10.00

Comes With Chips or Potato Salad

1/4 Pound Cheeseburger

$8.00

10oz NY Strip and Shrimp

$39.00

8oz American Wagyu

$24.00

8oz Center Cut Sirloin

$21.00Out of stock

Comes with soup or salad, sauteed green beans and a baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes

American Wagyu 8oz Center Cut Sirloin & Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

$30.00

Braised Short RIbs

$19.00

Chicken and Wine

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Filet Mignon

$34.00

Filet Mignon And Lobster Tail

$60.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Green Chili Smothered Burritto

$17.00

Beef Chicken Or Pork With Tortilla Chips Salsa and Sour Cream

Half Roasted Chicken

$21.00

Lemon Shrimp and Pasta

$23.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Ribeye Steak

$33.00

Grilled thick cut rib eye topped with garlic sauteed mushrooms. Comes with choice of soup or salad, sauteed green beans & baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes.

Slow Roasted Prime Rib

The best prime rib in town. Slow roasted and served with our homemade Au Jus. Comes with soup or salad, sauteed green beans & baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes. Served Fridays and Saturdays only.

The All American CheeseBurger

$14.00

A half pound burger with, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles with choice of cheese

Two Lobster Tails

$69.00

Vegetarian Burger

$12.00

Lobster Roll With Fries

$26.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.00

Brownie Sunday

$4.00

Chocolate Cake W/ Ice Cream

Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

$6.75

Ice Cream(ala mode)

$2.00

Lemon Cherry Marscapone Cake

$7.00

Lemon Tres Leche Cake

$6.50

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Tiramisu

$6.50

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Tuxedo Bombe

$7.00

Side

Asparagus

$5.00

Sauteed In Lemon Garlic Butter

Baked Potato

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Green Beans

Honey Glazed Carrots

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Wild Rice

$2.00

Special Show Menu

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$7.00

One Biscuit With Homemade Gravy. No Sides included

1/2 Pound Angus Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$15.75

Comes With Home Fries and Biscuits and Gravy

1/3 Pound Burger

$10.00

Comes With Chips or Potato Salad

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

 Two fluffy buttermilk biscuits topped with our signature sausage gravy. Comes with Sausage or Bacon.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.50

Choice Of Dressing

Bratwurst

$8.00

Grilled Peppers and Onions with a bag of chips or potato salad

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Egg, sausage, ham, bacon and cheese with home fries

Build Your Own

$13.00

Home Fries B&G

Candy/Chips

$2.00

Cheesy Jalapeno Nachos

$8.00

Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

$6.75

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chicken,Bacon,Olives,Tomatoes,Eggs Artichokes and Cheese

Denver Omelet

$13.00

Ham,Peppers,Onions,Cheese,Home Fries , Biscuits and Gravy

French Toast

$11.00

Choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Green Chili Smothered Burritto

$17.00

Beef Chicken Or Pork With Tortilla Chips Salsa and Sour Cream

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Ham And Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Home Fries Biscuits and Gravy

Latigo Special Works Combo

$14.00

Ham,Bacon,Sausage,Mushrooms, Onions,Peppers Cheese,Home Fries,B&G

Nathans All Beef Hotdog

$7.00

Comes With Chips or Potato Salad

Pancake Breakfast

$10.00

Four buttermilk pancakes with choice of bacon or sausage.

Quesedilla

$14.00

Chicken, Beef Or Pork Quesadilla With Sour Cream and Salsa

Sides

Taco Salad

$15.25

Chipolte Ranch Dressing,Tortilla Chips Salsa and Sour Cream

Three Egg Omelet

$13.00

Home Fries Biscuits and Gravy

Three Farm Fresh Eggs

$12.50

Three Eggs Any Style With Bacon or Sausage Home Fries,Biscuits and Gravy

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.00

VODKA

Absolut

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Sky

$9.00

Western Son

$9.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$13.00

DBL Absolut

$13.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Stoli

DBL Ketel One

DBL Sky

$15.00

GIN

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Bombay

$17.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

RUM

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Baccardi

DBL Meyers

DBL Mount Gay

TEQUILA

Hornitos

$9.00

Jose Quervo

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Patron Anejo

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron Xo Café

WHISKEY

Angels Envy

$10.00

Axe and Oak

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson Irish

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Makers 46

Makers Mark

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Five Trail

$13.00

DBL Angels Envy

$18.00

DBL Axe and Oak

$19.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$17.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

DBL Makers 46

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

Pendleton

$16.00

DBL Five Trail

$24.00

SCOTCH | BOURBON

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$11.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$11.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Candy Cane Shot

$4.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

House Marg On Rocks

$8.00

Irish Cream and Coffee

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rum Punch

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian/Bulldog

$9.00

Baily's

$3.00

DRAFT

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.50

Fat Tire

$6.00

Jaks Brewery Kastoff Irish Red

$6.00

DOMESTIC BOTTLED

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Light

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

IMPORTED BOTTLED

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

BTL Corona Extra

$6.00

BTL Corona Light

$6.00

BTL Dos Equis XX AMber

$6.00

BTL Dos Equis XX Lager

$6.00

BTL Guinness

$6.00

BTL Guinness Extra Stout

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Modelo Negra

$6.00

BTL Shiner

$6.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

BY THE GLASS

Cabernet

$8.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

White Zifandel

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Glass Of Water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pelligrino arancia

$4.00

Snapple

$3.25

Tap Water

V8 Vegetable Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert, CO 80106

