The Prime Rib Baltimore, MD

1101 North Calvert Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Popular Items

Classic Mashed
Lobster Tails (2)
Fried Shrimp

Appetizers

Artichoke Appetizer

$18.00

Caviar - Beluga

$330.00

Clams On The Half Shell

$22.00

Crab Cake App

$30.00

Crabmeat Cocktail

$28.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Greenberg Potato Skins

$16.00

Imperial Crab App

$30.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$27.00

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Mussells

$24.00

Onion Rings Appetizer

$16.00

Sliced Smoked Salmon

$29.00

Salad

Buzz's

$20.00

Caesar

$19.00

House

$18.00

Wedge

$20.00

Meat Entreés

The Prime Rib Steak

$100.00

USDA Prime NY Strip

$74.00

Filet Mignon

$70.00

Signature Cut PR

$68.00

Roasted Local Chicken Breast

$42.00

Chopped Steak

$44.00

Rack of Lamb

$70.00

Pork Chop

$45.00

Veal Chop

$90.00

Seafood

Chilean Sea Bass

$50.00

Crab Cake Entree

$60.00

Salmon

$45.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$56.00

Lobster Tails (2)

$98.00

$0 HDS UP ON STUFF SHRMP

Potatoes

Au Gratin

$18.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Classic Mashed

$13.00

Greenberg Potato Skins

$16.00

Steak Fries

$12.00

Shoestring Fries

$12.00

Vegetables

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$20.00

Asparagus - Grilled

$16.00

Asparagus - Steamed

$16.00

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Corn

$17.00

Creamed Spinach

$16.00

Sherry Roasted Mushrooms

$18.00

Onion Rings

$16.00

Sauteéd Spinach

$16.00

Steamed Spinach

$16.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Family-owned and operated steakhouse serving Baltimore since 1965!

1101 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

