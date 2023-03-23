The Proper Restaurant & Bar

Restaurant info

Where our passion is simple: an approachable menu using the highest quality, best tasting ingredients in a comfortable and elegant neighborhood bar and grill. We are committed to bringing the best customer experience to La Canada Flintridge. Whether it’s our signature Proper martini, a perfectly seasoned ribeye with Cajun butter, or crispy truffled Brussels that make the mouth water, you’ll savor the quality that our chefs and bartenders bring to every meal. Come bring your friends and family to an unforgettable dining experience in an elegant and contemporary atmosphere designed to invite and excite.