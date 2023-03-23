Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Proper Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

464 Foothill Boulevard

La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Starters & Shared Plates

Chicken Tortilla Soup cup

$8.00

made Fresh Daily

Chicken Tortilla Soup bowl

$10.00

made Fresh Daily

House Made Guacamole

$14.00

made to order, housemade chip

Truffle Deviled Eggs

$12.00

truffle oil, dijon mustard, herbs, crispy bacon

Crispy Truffle Brussels

$11.00

blistered capers, truffle oil, sea salb

Charred Cauliflower Hummus

$16.00

chick peas, roasted caulifower, curry

Avocado Rolls

$17.00

avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, cilantro

Hibachi Tuna App

$18.00

Salads

Burrata Salad

$20.00

burrata, arugula, pears, flat bread, basil, balsamic reduction

Caesar Salad

$16.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, ceasar dressing

Chopped Salad

$18.00

romaine, tomatoes, salami, olives, mozzarella, corn, pesto vin.

JPL Rocket Salad

$17.00

rocket arugula, frisee, tomatoes, white cheddar, bacon, balsamic vin

Proper Market Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar, bacon, croutons, egg, ranch

House Favorites

Angel Hair Checca

$20.00

tomato sauce, olives, tomatoes, basil, parmesan

Carbonara Pasta

$25.00

fettuccini, bacon, green peas, garlic parmesan sauce

Jambalya Pasta

$33.00

fettuccini, shrimp, chicken, tomatoes, omions, peppers, cajun broth

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

angel hair, chicken, spinach, capers, lemon picatta sauce

Honey Truffle Fried Chicken

$29.00

chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, truffle honey drizzle

Miso Salmon

$34.00

salmon, miso glaze, asparagus, white rice, miso butter sauce

Scottish Salmon

$33.00

salmon, asparagus, mashed potatoes, lemon butter sauce

Salmon Picatta

$33.00

salmon, lemon mushroom picatta sauce, angel hair pasta, broccolini

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

shrimp, cabbage, cilantro, mango salsa, avacado cream, chips, soup

Short Rib Tacos

$24.00

short rib, jicama relish, horseradish crème fresh, chips, soup

Braised Short Rib

$31.00

short rib, mashed potatoes, natural au jus, root vegetables

Steak Frites

$37.00

rib eye, parmesan truffle fries, arugula, peppercorn sauce

Cajun Rib Eye

$37.00

rib eye, cajun compound butter, red skin mashed potatoes, broccolini

Taco Tuesday

$15.00

Prime Rib

$35.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Proper Burger

$20.00

white cheddar, tomato, leaf lettuce, garlic aoili, brioche bun, french fries

Beyond Burger

$21.00

beyond burger, tomato, leaf lettuce, garlic aoili, brioche bun, french fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.00

pork, spicy slaw, brioche bun, french fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

fried chicken, creamy slaw, spicy aiola, brioche bun, french fries

Prime Rib Dip

$23.00

prime rib, french roll, au jus, horshe crème fraiche

Short Rib Melt

$21.00

short rib, whiote cheddar, carmelized onions, garlic aioli, sourdough

Sides

House Salad

$9.00

greens, tomatoe, cucumbers, balsamic vinagrette

House Caesar

$9.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

spincah, garlic

Broccolini

$12.00

broccolini

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

asparagus

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

red skin potatoes, cream, butter

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

root vegetables

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Large Regular Fries

$10.00

Half Flat bread

$3.00

Whole Flat bread

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Large Parm Truffle Fries

$12.00

Side Sourdough Bread

$4.00

Side Mushrooms

$6.00

Sweets

Molten Chocolate Cake

$17.00

vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream

Proper Key Lime

$18.00

key limes, whipped cream

Warm Butter Cake

$14.00

vanilla bean ice cream, whipper cream

Raspberry Sorbet

$7.00

orange liqueur, fresh berries

Vanilla Ice cream

$7.00

Cake Charge

$1.00

Brunch Menu

Lite Breakfast Fare

Oatmeal & Honey

$14.00

steel cut oatmeal, honey, brown sugar, dried cranberries

Avocado Toast

$15.00

honey wheat bread, smashed citrus avocado, watermelon radishes, cilantro, lemon zest

Bagels & Lox

$17.00

bagel slices, salmon lox, red onion,capers, arugula, herbed cream cheese

Proper Breakfast

$18.00

two eggs, applewood smoked bacon or chicken sausage, toast, coffee or orange juice

Morning Favorites

Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

two eggs scrambled, applewood smoked bacon, grilled tomato, arugula, avocado, croissant

California Omlette

$17.00

tomato, white cheddar, bacon, topped with avocado, chives, créme fraîche, toast

Spinach & Mushroom Omlette

$16.00

sautéed spinach, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, toast

Descanso Benedict

$20.00

heirloom tomatos, spinach, bacon, hollandaise served over a croissant topped with basil ribbons

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$24.00

smoked salmon, capers, red onion, arugula, hollandaise over a croissant

Short Rib Chilaquiles

$22.00

tortila chips, scrambled eggs, short rib, green and red chile sauce, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado cream

Griddle & Waffles

Golden Belgian Waffle

$16.00

melted butter, powdered sugar, Chantilly cream, side bacon

Berry & Walnut Belgian Waffle

$18.00

candied walnuts, macerated berries, Chantilly cream, powdered sugar

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Belgian waffle, crispy buttermilk fried chicken, rosemary truffle syrup, powdered sugar

Proper French Toast

$17.00

rustic french batard bread, citrus zest butter, powdered sugar, side bacon

Cornflake French Toast

$21.00

crispy cornflakes, french batard bread, citrus zest batter, grand marinier raspberries, Chantilly cream, powdered sugar

On The Side

Wheat Toast

$5.00

Sourdough Toast

$5.00

Bagel

$5.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$6.00

One Egg any style

$7.00

Applwood Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$6.00

Potatoes O'Brien

$5.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruits

$9.00

Brunch Lunch items

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaiine hearts, house made ceasar dressing, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, croutons

B.L.T.A Sandwich

$15.00

smoked bacon, sliced tomato, avocado, lettuce, garlic aioli, grilled sourdough, french fries

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

crisp cabbage, cilantro, mango salsa, avocado crema, housemade chips, tortilla soup

Proper Burger

$19.00

white cheddar, tomato, leaf lettuce, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Kids

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Cheese Burger

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Cheesy Flatbread

$7.95

Angel Hair

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Iced Tea

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

NA Beverages

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Pellegrino Sparkling

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Soda water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

single shot

DBL Espresso

$5.00

double shot

Cappuccino

$4.50

single shot

DBL Cappuccino

$6.00

double shot

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

espresso, vanilla syrup,

Caramel Latte

$5.00

espresso, caramel sauce

Mocktails

NA Virgin Mojito

$10.00

NA Strawberry Basil Cooler

$10.00

NA Cucumber Elferflower Spritz

$10.00

Wine GLS

Red GLS

Carpe Diem Pinot Noir

$16.00

Tolentino Malbec

$14.00

Pierazzouli Chianti

$14.00

Aviary Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Austin Hope Cab Sauv

$20.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape Red Blend

$22.00

Big Easy Red Blend

$20.00

White GLS

Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignan Blanc

$15.00

Talbot Chardonnay

$14.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$16.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$20.00

Rose/Bubbles GLS

Angels & Cowboys Rosé

$9.00

Domaine de Cala Rosé

$16.00

House Sparkling

$9.00

La Marca Split

$12.00

Wine BTL

Red BTL

BTL Carpe Diem Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Tolentino Malbec

$46.00

BTL Pierazzoulli Chianti

$48.00

BTL Aviary Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Austin Hope Cab Sauv

$70.00

BTL Chateauneuf-du-Pape Red Blend

$84.00

BTL Big Easy Red Blend

$77.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend

$110.00

BTL Isosceles Justin Red Blend

$120.00

Corkage fee

$20.00

White BTL

BTL Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignan Blanc

$55.00

BTL Talbot Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$55.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$86.00

BTL Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

BTL Franks Family Chardonnay

$80.00

Corkage fee

$20.00

White/Rose BTL

BTL Angels & Cowboys Rosé

$40.00

BTL Domaine de Cala Rosé

$48.00

BTL House Sparkling

$36.00

BTL La Marca Presecco

$42.00

BTL Schramsberg Sparkling Wine

$60.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot yellow label

$110.00

Corkage fee

$20.00

Beer

Drafts

Craftsman 1903 Lager

$10.00

Boomtown IPA

$10.00

805 Honey Blonde

$10.00

Gigil Pilsner

$10.00

Sculpin IPA

$10.00

Craftsman Heavenly Hef

$10.00

Bottled

Bitburger

$6.00

Guiness

$9.00

Modelo

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors lite

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Honey Blonde 805

$8.00

Liquor-Cocktails

Vodka

Lvov (well)

$11.00

Absolut

$13.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Titos

$13.00

Stoli

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Strawberry vodka

$13.00

Van Gogh

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

DBLLvov (well)

$15.00

DBLAbsolut

$17.00

DBLBelvedere

$18.00

DBLChopin

$18.00

DBLTitos

$17.00

DBLStoli

$17.00

DBLGrey Goose

$19.00

DBLStrawberry vodka

$16.00

DBLVan Gogh

$17.00

DBLKetel One

$17.00

Gin

Barton Gin (well)

$11.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Bombay Dry

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

St George Dry

$15.00

St George Ter

$15.00

St George Bot

$15.00

Junipero

$13.00

Sipsmith

$15.00

Botanist

$13.00

Monkey 47

$21.00

Silent Pool

$14.00

Mulholland Drive

$13.00

Tanquerey 10

$14.00

Plymouth

$15.00

Nolets

$15.00

DBL Barton (well)

$15.00

DBL Beefeater

$17.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Bombay Dry

$17.00

DBL Hendricks

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Aviation

$17.00

DBL St George Dry

$19.00

DBL St George Ter

$19.00

DBL St George Bot

$19.00

DBL Junipero

$17.00

DBL Sipsmith

$19.00

DBL Botanist

$17.00

DBL Monkey 47

$25.00

DBL Silent Pool

$18.00

DBL Mulholland Drive

$16.00

DBL Tanquerey 10

$18.00

DBL Plymouth

$19.00

DBL Nolets

$19.00

Rum

Barton (well)

$11.00

Malibu

$13.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Meyers

$13.00

DBL Barton (well)

$15.00

DBL Malibu

$17.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$15.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Meyers

$17.00

Tequila

Torada (well)

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Partida Blanco

$16.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$15.00

Bozal Mezcal

$16.00

Casa noble

$13.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Anejo

$1,800.00

1800

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$16.00

Verde Mezcal

$15.00

Milagro Rep

$15.00

Herradura Ultra

$25.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$17.00

Corralejo Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Sauza Blue

$13.00

DBL Torada (well)

$15.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$23.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$21.00

DBL Partida Blanco

$20.00

DBL El Silencio Mezcal

$19.00

DBL Bozal Mezcal

$20.00

DBL Casa noble

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$19.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$21.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$22.00

DBL 1800

$19.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$17.00

DBL Verde Mezcal

$17.00

DBL Milagro Rep

$19.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$29.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$19.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$21.00

DBL Corralejo Blanco

$16.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$40.00

DBL Sauza Blue

$16.00

Whiskey

Concierge (well)

$10.00

well Bourbon

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden rye

$17.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Bushmills

$13.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Knobb Creek Maple

$15.00

Knobb Creek Rye

$15.00

Michters

$14.00

Michters Single Barrel

$16.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Four Roses

$13.00

Buffalo trace

$13.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

Crown royal

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Gentleman jack

$13.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jameson Caskmates

$14.00

Jameson Orange

$14.00

Jim beam

$13.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Makers Mark 46

$15.00

Blantons

$20.00

Templeton Rye

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$13.00

Proper 12

$14.00

Woodford

$15.00

Woodford Rye

$15.00

Whistle Pig

$15.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$19.00

Burning Chair

$19.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$15.00

DBL Concierge (well)

$15.00

DBL well Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$19.00

DBL Basil Hayden rye

$22.00

DBL Bulleit

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$18.00

DBL Bushmills

$17.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Knobb Creek Maple

$19.00

DBL Knobb Creek Rye

$19.00

DBL Michters

$18.00

DBL Michters Single Barrel

$20.00

DBL Angels Envy

$19.00

DBL Four Roses

$17.00

DBL Buffalo trace

$17.00

DBL Canadian Club

$17.00

DBL Crown royal

$19.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Gentleman jack

$17.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jameson Caskmates

$18.00

DBL Jameson Orange

$18.00

DBL Jim beam

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Makers Mark 46

$19.00

DBL Blantons

$25.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$19.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$17.00

DBL Proper 12

$18.00

DBL Woodford

$18.00

DBL Woodford Rye

$18.00

DBL Whistle Pig

$17.00

DBL Whistle Pig Rye

$23.00

DBL Burning Chair

$23.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$18.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Concierge Scotch (well)

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Cutty Sark

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

JW black

$12.00

JW red

$11.00

Laphroaig 10

$19.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 18

$38.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

DBL Concierge Scotch (well)

$14.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$16.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

DBL JW black

$16.00

DBL JW red

$17.00

DBL Laphroaig 10

$23.00

DBL Macallan 12

$24.00

DBL Macallan 18

$42.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Luxardo

$10.00

St george apple

$18.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Irishmist

$9.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Baileys

$11.00

Pimms

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Mr black

$10.00

Courvosisier VSOP

$13.00

Courvosisier VS

$15.00

Hennessey VS

$16.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Bitter Truth Violet

$10.00

Bubbas Brown spice

$10.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Dry vermouth

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

St Germaine

$10.00

Montenegro

$12.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Luxardo

$14.00

DBL St george apple

$22.00

DBL Drambuie

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

DBL Fernet

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Irishmist

$13.00

DBL Sambuca

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Baileys

$15.00

DBL Pimms

$14.00

DBL Midori

$14.00

DBL Mr black

$14.00

DBL Courvosisier VSOP

$17.00

DBL Courvosisier VS

$19.00

DBL Hennessey VS

$20.00

DBL Remy Martin

$20.00

DBL Bitter Truth Violet

$14.00

DBL Bubbas Brown spice

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$19.00

DBL Dry vermouth

$14.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$14.00

DBL St Germaine

$14.00

DBL Montenegro

$16.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Black Manhattan

$20.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Call Me Old Fashioned

$16.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Eldeflower Gin & Tonic

$16.00

Featured Cocktail

$18.00

Flintridge Mule

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Gold Rush

$15.00

Grapefruit Rickey

$16.00

Honey Bee

$18.00

Kir royal

$14.00

Last Word

$18.00

Lavender Bees Knees

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Oaxacan Blood Orange O.F

$18.00

Paloma

$15.00

Penicillin

$16.00

Proper Clover Club

$18.00

Proper Espresso martini

$18.00

Proper Remedy

$18.00

Raspberry Bourbon Smash

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$18.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Strawberry Lemon Thyme Martini

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

The Proper Dirty Martini

$20.00

The Proper Margarita

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Upper East Side

$18.00

Vesper

$20.00

Vieux Carre

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$17.00

White Sangria

$16.00

Martini monday

MM Lemon Drop

$13.00

MM Cosmo

$13.00

MM Manhattan

$13.00

MM Vodka Martini

$13.00

MM Gin Martini

$13.00

Wine Wednesday

Red GLS

Tolentino Malbec

$11.00

Aviary Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

White GLS

Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Talbot Chardonnay

$11.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where our passion is simple: an approachable menu using the highest quality, best tasting ingredients in a comfortable and elegant neighborhood bar and grill. We are committed to bringing the best customer experience to La Canada Flintridge. Whether it’s our signature Proper martini, a perfectly seasoned ribeye with Cajun butter, or crispy truffled Brussels that make the mouth water, you’ll savor the quality that our chefs and bartenders bring to every meal. Come bring your friends and family to an unforgettable dining experience in an elegant and contemporary atmosphere designed to invite and excite.

Location

464 Foothill Boulevard, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
orange star4.4 • 588
712 Foothill Blvd La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
View restaurantnext
HomeState - Pasadena
orange star4.9 • 438
1992 Lincoln Ave Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Gelsinger's Meats Market Deli
orange star4.6 • 79
2016 Montrose Ave Montrose, CA 91020
View restaurantnext
Gus & Andy’s Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Honolulu Ave Montrose, CA 91020
View restaurantnext
Alissa's Ocean View Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3826 Ocean View Blvd. Montrose, CA 91020
View restaurantnext
Froyo Life - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
2301 Honolulu Ave. Montrose, CA 91020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Canada Flintridge

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
orange star4.4 • 588
712 Foothill Blvd La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
View restaurantnext
Koko Roll
orange star4.4 • 49
2265 Foothill Blvd La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Canada Flintridge
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston