The Proper Restaurant & Bar
464 Foothill Boulevard
La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
Dinner Menu
Starters & Shared Plates
Chicken Tortilla Soup cup
made Fresh Daily
Chicken Tortilla Soup bowl
made Fresh Daily
House Made Guacamole
made to order, housemade chip
Truffle Deviled Eggs
truffle oil, dijon mustard, herbs, crispy bacon
Crispy Truffle Brussels
blistered capers, truffle oil, sea salb
Charred Cauliflower Hummus
chick peas, roasted caulifower, curry
Avocado Rolls
avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, cilantro
Hibachi Tuna App
Salads
Burrata Salad
burrata, arugula, pears, flat bread, basil, balsamic reduction
Caesar Salad
romaine, shaved parmesan, ceasar dressing
Chopped Salad
romaine, tomatoes, salami, olives, mozzarella, corn, pesto vin.
JPL Rocket Salad
rocket arugula, frisee, tomatoes, white cheddar, bacon, balsamic vin
Proper Market Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar, bacon, croutons, egg, ranch
House Favorites
Angel Hair Checca
tomato sauce, olives, tomatoes, basil, parmesan
Carbonara Pasta
fettuccini, bacon, green peas, garlic parmesan sauce
Jambalya Pasta
fettuccini, shrimp, chicken, tomatoes, omions, peppers, cajun broth
Chicken Picatta
angel hair, chicken, spinach, capers, lemon picatta sauce
Honey Truffle Fried Chicken
chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, truffle honey drizzle
Miso Salmon
salmon, miso glaze, asparagus, white rice, miso butter sauce
Scottish Salmon
salmon, asparagus, mashed potatoes, lemon butter sauce
Salmon Picatta
salmon, lemon mushroom picatta sauce, angel hair pasta, broccolini
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
shrimp, cabbage, cilantro, mango salsa, avacado cream, chips, soup
Short Rib Tacos
short rib, jicama relish, horseradish crème fresh, chips, soup
Braised Short Rib
short rib, mashed potatoes, natural au jus, root vegetables
Steak Frites
rib eye, parmesan truffle fries, arugula, peppercorn sauce
Cajun Rib Eye
rib eye, cajun compound butter, red skin mashed potatoes, broccolini
Taco Tuesday
Prime Rib
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Proper Burger
white cheddar, tomato, leaf lettuce, garlic aoili, brioche bun, french fries
Beyond Burger
beyond burger, tomato, leaf lettuce, garlic aoili, brioche bun, french fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
pork, spicy slaw, brioche bun, french fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, creamy slaw, spicy aiola, brioche bun, french fries
Prime Rib Dip
prime rib, french roll, au jus, horshe crème fraiche
Short Rib Melt
short rib, whiote cheddar, carmelized onions, garlic aioli, sourdough
Sides
House Salad
greens, tomatoe, cucumbers, balsamic vinagrette
House Caesar
romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Sauteed Spinach
spincah, garlic
Broccolini
broccolini
Grilled Asparagus
asparagus
Red Skin Mashed Potatoes
red skin potatoes, cream, butter
Seasonal Vegetables
root vegetables
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Large Regular Fries
Half Flat bread
Whole Flat bread
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Salmon
Side Steak
Large Parm Truffle Fries
Side Sourdough Bread
Side Mushrooms
Sweets
Brunch Menu
Lite Breakfast Fare
Oatmeal & Honey
steel cut oatmeal, honey, brown sugar, dried cranberries
Avocado Toast
honey wheat bread, smashed citrus avocado, watermelon radishes, cilantro, lemon zest
Bagels & Lox
bagel slices, salmon lox, red onion,capers, arugula, herbed cream cheese
Proper Breakfast
two eggs, applewood smoked bacon or chicken sausage, toast, coffee or orange juice
Morning Favorites
Breakfast Sandwich
two eggs scrambled, applewood smoked bacon, grilled tomato, arugula, avocado, croissant
California Omlette
tomato, white cheddar, bacon, topped with avocado, chives, créme fraîche, toast
Spinach & Mushroom Omlette
sautéed spinach, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, toast
Descanso Benedict
heirloom tomatos, spinach, bacon, hollandaise served over a croissant topped with basil ribbons
Smoked Salmon Benedict
smoked salmon, capers, red onion, arugula, hollandaise over a croissant
Short Rib Chilaquiles
tortila chips, scrambled eggs, short rib, green and red chile sauce, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado cream
Griddle & Waffles
Golden Belgian Waffle
melted butter, powdered sugar, Chantilly cream, side bacon
Berry & Walnut Belgian Waffle
candied walnuts, macerated berries, Chantilly cream, powdered sugar
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle, crispy buttermilk fried chicken, rosemary truffle syrup, powdered sugar
Proper French Toast
rustic french batard bread, citrus zest butter, powdered sugar, side bacon
Cornflake French Toast
crispy cornflakes, french batard bread, citrus zest batter, grand marinier raspberries, Chantilly cream, powdered sugar
On The Side
Brunch Lunch items
Ceasar Salad
chopped romaiine hearts, house made ceasar dressing, shaved Parmesan Reggiano, croutons
B.L.T.A Sandwich
smoked bacon, sliced tomato, avocado, lettuce, garlic aioli, grilled sourdough, french fries
Shrimp Tacos
crisp cabbage, cilantro, mango salsa, avocado crema, housemade chips, tortilla soup
Proper Burger
white cheddar, tomato, leaf lettuce, garlic aioli, brioche bun
NA Beverages
Beverages
Coffee Drinks
Wine GLS
Red GLS
White GLS
Rose/Bubbles GLS
Wine BTL
Red BTL
BTL Carpe Diem Pinot Noir
BTL Tolentino Malbec
BTL Pierazzoulli Chianti
BTL Aviary Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Austin Hope Cab Sauv
BTL Chateauneuf-du-Pape Red Blend
BTL Big Easy Red Blend
BTL The Prisoner Red Blend
BTL Isosceles Justin Red Blend
Corkage fee
White BTL
White/Rose BTL
Liquor-Cocktails
Vodka
Lvov (well)
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Titos
Stoli
Grey Goose
Strawberry vodka
Van Gogh
Ketel One
DBLLvov (well)
DBLAbsolut
DBLBelvedere
DBLChopin
DBLTitos
DBLStoli
DBLGrey Goose
DBLStrawberry vodka
DBLVan Gogh
DBLKetel One
Gin
Barton Gin (well)
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Bombay Dry
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Aviation
St George Dry
St George Ter
St George Bot
Junipero
Sipsmith
Botanist
Monkey 47
Silent Pool
Mulholland Drive
Tanquerey 10
Plymouth
Nolets
DBL Barton (well)
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Bombay Dry
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Aviation
DBL St George Dry
DBL St George Ter
DBL St George Bot
DBL Junipero
DBL Sipsmith
DBL Botanist
DBL Monkey 47
DBL Silent Pool
DBL Mulholland Drive
DBL Tanquerey 10
DBL Plymouth
DBL Nolets
Rum
Tequila
Torada (well)
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Partida Blanco
El Silencio Mezcal
Bozal Mezcal
Casa noble
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
1800
Cazadores Blanco
Verde Mezcal
Milagro Rep
Herradura Ultra
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Corralejo Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Sauza Blue
DBL Torada (well)
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
DBL Partida Blanco
DBL El Silencio Mezcal
DBL Bozal Mezcal
DBL Casa noble
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL 1800
DBL Cazadores Blanco
DBL Verde Mezcal
DBL Milagro Rep
DBL Herradura Ultra
DBL Herradura Silver
DBL Herradura Reposado
DBL Corralejo Blanco
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Sauza Blue
Whiskey
Concierge (well)
well Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden rye
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Knob Creek
Knobb Creek Maple
Knobb Creek Rye
Michters
Michters Single Barrel
Angels Envy
Four Roses
Buffalo trace
Canadian Club
Crown royal
Jack Daniels
Gentleman jack
Jameson
Jameson Caskmates
Jameson Orange
Jim beam
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Blantons
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Proper 12
Woodford
Woodford Rye
Whistle Pig
Whistle Pig Rye
Burning Chair
Rittenhouse Rye
DBL Concierge (well)
DBL well Bourbon
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Basil Hayden rye
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Bushmills
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Knobb Creek Maple
DBL Knobb Creek Rye
DBL Michters
DBL Michters Single Barrel
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Four Roses
DBL Buffalo trace
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown royal
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Gentleman jack
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Caskmates
DBL Jameson Orange
DBL Jim beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Makers Mark 46
DBL Blantons
DBL Templeton Rye
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Proper 12
DBL Woodford
DBL Woodford Rye
DBL Whistle Pig
DBL Whistle Pig Rye
DBL Burning Chair
DBL Rittenhouse Rye
Scotch/Bourbon
Concierge Scotch (well)
Chivas Regal
Cutty Sark
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet 12yr
JW black
JW red
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Monkey Shoulder
DBL Concierge Scotch (well)
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Cutty Sark
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Glenlivet 12yr
DBL JW black
DBL JW red
DBL Laphroaig 10
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Macallan 18
DBL Monkey Shoulder
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Luxardo
St george apple
Drambuie
Frangelico
Fernet
Grand Marnier
Irishmist
Sambuca
Kahlua
Baileys
Pimms
Midori
Mr black
Courvosisier VSOP
Courvosisier VS
Hennessey VS
Remy Martin
Bitter Truth Violet
Bubbas Brown spice
Cointreau
Dry vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
St Germaine
Montenegro
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Luxardo
DBL St george apple
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Fernet
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irishmist
DBL Sambuca
DBL Kahlua
DBL Baileys
DBL Pimms
DBL Midori
DBL Mr black
DBL Courvosisier VSOP
DBL Courvosisier VS
DBL Hennessey VS
DBL Remy Martin
DBL Bitter Truth Violet
DBL Bubbas Brown spice
DBL Cointreau
DBL Dry vermouth
DBL Sweet Vermouth
DBL St Germaine
DBL Montenegro
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Black Manhattan
Boulevardier
Call Me Old Fashioned
Cosmo
Eldeflower Gin & Tonic
Featured Cocktail
Flintridge Mule
French 75
Gold Rush
Grapefruit Rickey
Honey Bee
Kir royal
Last Word
Lavender Bees Knees
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Negroni
Oaxacan Blood Orange O.F
Paloma
Penicillin
Proper Clover Club
Proper Espresso martini
Proper Remedy
Raspberry Bourbon Smash
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Sidecar
Strawberry Lemon Thyme Martini
Tequila Sunrise
The Proper Dirty Martini
The Proper Margarita
Tom Collins
Upper East Side
Vesper
Vieux Carre
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
Martini monday
Wine Wednesday
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Where our passion is simple: an approachable menu using the highest quality, best tasting ingredients in a comfortable and elegant neighborhood bar and grill. We are committed to bringing the best customer experience to La Canada Flintridge. Whether it’s our signature Proper martini, a perfectly seasoned ribeye with Cajun butter, or crispy truffled Brussels that make the mouth water, you’ll savor the quality that our chefs and bartenders bring to every meal. Come bring your friends and family to an unforgettable dining experience in an elegant and contemporary atmosphere designed to invite and excite.
