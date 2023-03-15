The Pub and Grill 52 North Angel Fire Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
52 North Angel Fire Road, Angel Fire, NM 87710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire
4.1 • 707
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurant
Plant Base Cafe TAOS - 106 Des Georges Place
No Reviews
106 Des Georges Place Taos, NM 87571
View restaurant
More near Angel Fire