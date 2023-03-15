Main picView gallery

The Pub and Grill 52 North Angel Fire Road

52 North Angel Fire Road

Angel Fire, NM 87710

Food

Soups & Salads

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.00

Lemon Salad

$14.00

Asian Salad

$12.00

Berry Salad

$14.00

Appetizers

Coconut Chicken Skewers

$17.00

Nachos

$17.00

Ceviche

$17.00

Fried Green Beans

$13.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$13.00

Fried Cailiflower

$13.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Street Tacos

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Chili Fries

$14.00

Wings

$17.00

Specialties

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Burger w/Fries

$18.00

Chimichurri Grilled Chicken

$20.00

New York Steak

$26.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$22.00

Beverages

Alcoholic

Happy camper

$6.00

7k IPA

$6.00

XX

$6.00

Modelo negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

La cumbre

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

Sprite

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Water

Shirley Temple

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

52 North Angel Fire Road, Angel Fire, NM 87710

