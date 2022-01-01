Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pub at PGC

169 Bartlett Street

Portland, CT 06480

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Dog
Blacken Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Tenders

Small Plates

6 Wings

$10.00

buffalo, sriracha honey, thai, honey BBQ, 5-spice rub served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

12 Wings

$17.00

buffalo, sriracha honey, thai, honey BBQ or 5-spice rub served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Basket Fries

$5.00

regular, cajun, sweet potato, truffle parm or tater tots

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

house made salsa and chips

Nachos

$12.00

Pico de gallo, black beans, corn, jalapenos, mixed cheese blend, southwest sauce & green onion

Poutine Fries

$10.00

Bacon, brown gravy & cheese curds

Bangin Cauliflower

$10.00

Bangin sauce & green onions

Flatbread

$15.00

Shaved rib-eye, fontina cheese, pecorino romano, fried egg, arugula, EVOO

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lightly crusted calamari served with cherry peppers, marinara, cajun remoulade, lemon wedge

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Served with marinara, pesto & shaved parmesan

Bacon Wrapped Pistachio Stuffed Dates

$7.00

Bratwurst

$12.00

Sauerkraut, spilt peas, beer mustard, creme fraiche & watercress

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado, sunny-side up egg, arugula & sourdough bread

Garlic Chili Edamame

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, pecorino romano and served with caesar dressing or your choice of dressing

PGC Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chopped lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg & served with ranch dressing or choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta, crispy lavash & served with greek dressing or your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Burgers

The Pub Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, pub sauce on a seeded brioche bun

Irish Cheddar Bacon Burger

$16.00

Bacon, Guinness caramelized onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, grain mustard, Jameson whiskey glaze on a brioche bun

Bacon Charred Shishito Burger

$16.00

Shredded lettuce, lime creme, jalapenos, charred shishito pepper, bacon & monterey jack cheese on a brioche bun

Farmhouse Turkey Burger

$16.00

Apple walnut slaw, garlic aioli, sunflower pesto & brie cheese on a brioche bun

Double Smashed Burger

$15.00

2 Smashed 4oz patties, fried shallots, gouda, siracha aioli, arugula on a seeded brioche bun

Hot Dog

$5.00

Choice of hot dog style served with chips & pickle

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$15.00

Avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, Havarti cheese, fig mayo on sourdough bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Sautéed Onions, peppers, American cheese on a grinder roll

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on rye bread

Blacken Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, pecorino romano & caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella & balsamic reduction served on a sea salt and herb focaccia

Garlic Mayo Tuna Melt

$14.00

Cherry pepper, green leaf lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese served on a 7-grain bread

Muffuletta Semolina

$16.00Out of stock

Salami, ham, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone and olive tapenade served on sesame semolina

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$18.00

French fries, cole slaw, lemon wedge & tartar sauce (Served with a side salad)

Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp, andouille sausage, shallot, roasted grape tomato, roasted broccoli, fusilli pasta & cajun cream sauce (Served with a side salad)

Soups

Chili

$7.00

shredded cheddar, green onion & tortilla chips

French Onion

$7.00

Call restaurant to find out about Chef's daily soup special

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Weekly Specials

Bibb Salad

$12.00

Bibb lettuce, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, watermelon radish, carrots, aged sherry vinaigrette.

California Chipotle Club

$16.00

Toasted country bread, turkey breast, swiss cheese, baby spinach, tomatoes, bacon, chipotle aioli, fried egg. Served with French fries.

Italian combo

$17.00

8 oz burger, cheddar cheese, Bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pub sauce, potato chips, seeded brioche bun. Served with French Fries

Lemon Garlic Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Sauteed Chicken breast, linguini, arugula, lemon butter garlic sauce, topped with pecorino romano & parsley. Served with a side salad.

Apple Empanadas

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Casual friendly Irish pub atmosphere with great views of the golf course.

169 Bartlett Street, Portland, CT 06480

