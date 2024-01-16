The Pub at The Creamery 824 L St ste A
824 L St ste A
Arcata, CA 95521
Dinner
Appetizers
- Pub Nachos$15.00
House-fried corn tortilla chips topped with pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, queso sauce, avocado & a side of salsa. Add pulled pork, grilled chicken, ground beef, or steak for $5.
- Mozzarella Medallions$10.00
Mozzarella Medallions Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Battered Breaded and Fried. Served with a side of Red sauce
- Chicken Wings$14.00
chicken or Cauliflower wings Choice of buffalo, muerte, korean bbq, teriyaki, honey sriracha, lemon pepper or garlic PARMESAN. Served with side of ranch or blue cheese upgrade to boneless for $2
- Boneless Chicken "Wings"$16.00
chicken or Cauliflower wings Choice of buffalo, muerte, korean bbq, teriyaki, honey sriracha, lemon pepper or garlic PARMESAN. Served with side of ranch or blue cheese
- Cauliflower "Wings"$14.00
chicken or Cauliflower wings Choice of buffalo, muerte, korean bbq, teriyaki, honey sriracha, lemon pepper or garlic PARMESAN. Served with side of ranch or blue cheese
- Fries$5.00
- Beer Battered Fries$6.00
- Tots$6.00
Soup & Salad
- Cup of Soup$8.00
- Bowl of Soup$10.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- House Salad$13.00
HOUSE salad Spring mix, shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, cherry tomato, cucumber, fried garbanzo beans, Pickled red onion with your choice of dressing
- Buffalo Salad$20.00
BUFFALO SALAD Romaine lettuce, red onion, celery, boneless wings (or cauliflower), blue cheese crumbles, with your Choice of dressing Add bacon for $3
- Kale Salad$15.00Out of stock
kale SALAD Kale massaged in honey, sea salt, pepper and red wine vinegar topped with shaved almonds, dried cranberries, sliced apples and feta crumbles
- Caesar Salad$17.00
- Cobb Salad$18.00
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Barq's Root Beer$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Red Mate$4.00
- Orange Mate$4.00
- Yellow Mate$4.00
- Green Mate$4.00
- Blue Mate$4.00
- Pink Mate$4.00
- Can of Coke$3.00
- Can of Sprite$3.00
- Can of Diet Coke$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Lost Coast Rootbeer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Soda Water
- Coke Refill
- Diet Coke Refill
- Sprite Refill
- Dr Pepper Refill
- Barqs Rootbeer Refill
- Ginger Ale Refill
- Small Orange Juice$6.00
- Large Orange Juice$8.00
- Small Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Large Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Small Lemonade$4.00
- Large Lemonade$6.00
- Small Mango Nectar$4.00
- Large Mango Nectar$6.00
- Small Grapefruit Juice$6.00
- Large Grapefruit Juice$8.00
- Best Stuff on Earth$8.00
- Ginger Fizz$6.00
- Faux-Jito$7.00
- Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Shakerado$9.00
- N/A Slushie$5.00
- $6 Mocktail$6.00
Draft Cider/Seltzer/Kombucha
- #3 Imperial McIntosh Cider$8.00Out of stock
- #8 Gravenstein Cider$7.00
- #20 Guava the Hop Cider$8.00Out of stock
- #21 Passion of the Fruit Cider$8.00
- #22 Friends with Benefits Cider$6.00
- #23 Cherry Cider$7.00
- #24 Drysdale$6.00
- #25 Blurberry 10 oz$8.00
- #29 Gardener$5.00
- #30 Lemon Clarity$5.00
- #31 Kyla Lavender Lemonade Hard Komucha$7.00
- #28 It's Alive Non Alc Kombucha$6.00
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
