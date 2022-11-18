Mazza's
22001 Coshocton Rd
Howard, OH 43028
The SHAREABLES
Cheese Curds
Baked Shrimp Dip
Chopped shrimp, cream cheese dip, roasted red peppers, tortilla chips
Baja Fish Tacos
White corn tortilla, beer-battered walleye fillets, chipolte ranch, pico de gallo
Grilled Portobellos
Bourbon onion, roasted red pepper, Boursin cheese, roasted garlic
Killer Nachos
Tortilla chips, queso, 2 cheese blend, jalapenos, sour cream, pico de gallo *Add chicken or short rib for $4
Pub Classic Wings
6 Piece Bone-In Wings Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Pulled chicken, 3 cheese blend, corn tortilla, scallions, chipotle glaze, lettuce, sour cream, pico
Plain Pub Fries
"The Old School Recipe!" A pot of straight-cut original Pub fries, tossed in our house batter & spices
Bacon Cheese Pub Fries
Bacon, Monterey jack cheese blend, sour cream, chives
Chili Cheese Pub Fries
Dana's house chili, cheese blend, onions, sour cream
The LIGHTER SIDE
Caesar Salad(Full)
Romain, crispy parm cheese, herbed croutons, creamy Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad(Half)
Romaine, crispy parm cheese, herbed croutons, creamy Caesar dressing
The Wedge
Thick-cut iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, crumbles, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, blue cheese dressing
Pub Salad(Full)
Romaine & iceberg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, choice of dressing
Pub Salad(Half)
Romaine & iceberg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, choice of dressing
Dana's House Chili
"Our mom's real deal recipe! Delicious!!" Topped with our cheese blend, onions, sour cream
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Pulled chicken, tortilla strips, scallions, red onion, sour cream
The PATTIES
Smashed Pub Burger
Double stack patties, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, pickle
Mac Daddy Burger
Double stack patties, mac & cheese, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato jam, pickle
Tommy Boy
Double stack patties, kielbasa, sauteed onion, cheese curds, cheddar cheese, Pub mayo, pickle
Blue Moon
Single patty, shredded short rib, roasted onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, creamy horseradish
Macho Man
Single patty, shredded short rib, 3 cheese blend, jalapenos, tortilla strips, sauteed peppers, avocado, red onion, tomato, pickle
Portobello Burger
Bourbon onions, roasted red pepper, Boursin cheese, roasted garlic
The PIZZA
Pep Pizza
Pepperoni, provolone
Big Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, roasted onions, garlic, provolone
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken breast, celery, Franks Red Hot, ranch sauce, blue cheese, Monterey jack cheddar blend
Veggin Out Pizza
Banana & bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, provolone
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, banana peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone
Hawaiian Style Pizza
Ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, red peppers, provolone
Cheese Pizza (Craft-Your-Own)
The PUB MACS
The SAMMIES
Cali Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted red peppers, Pub mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone, brioche bun
Howard Hero
Ham, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, Italian vinaigrette & dry herbs, provolone, toasted hoagie roll
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Shredded short rib, roasted onion, creamy horseradish, smoked gouda, provolone, brioche Texas toast
CBR Wrap
Breaded chicken, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, hot sauce, flour tortilla
The MAINS
The KIDDOS
The SWEETS
Key Lime Cheesecake
Deliciously tart & sweet! Key West lime juice, graham cracker crust
Apple Valley Cobbler
Warm apple cobbler, vanilla ice cream, caramel
Chocolate Bomb
A chocolate lovers dream, vanilla bean ice cream
Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream
Triple Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
EXTRAS
ADD Chicken
ADD Shrimp
ADD Short Rib
ADD Steak
Side Regular Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Pub Slaw
Side Blue Cheese
Side Ranch
Side Tomato Jam
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Sour Cream
Tortilla Chips
Side Queso
4oz Bowl Queso
The COCKTAILS
The BREWS
Modelo
Blue Moon
Bells Two Hearted IPA
Alaskan Amber
Great Lakes Oktoberfest
Masthead IPA
Jack's Cider
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Coors Lite
Yuengling
Michelob Ultra
Sam Adams
Budweiser BTL
Bud Light BTL
Miller Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Corona BTL
Strohs BTL
Busch Light BTL
Blue Moon BTL
O'Douls NA
The CRUSHED GRAPES
Hogwash Rose GLS
Astoria Pinot Gris GLS
William Hill Chardonnay
Hogwash Rose BTL
Astoria Pinot Gris BTL
Cantina Zaccagnini Pinot Grigio BTL
Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuisse BTL
William Hill Chardonnay BTL
Rombauer Chardonnay BTL
J Lohr Pinot Noir GLS
Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon
Charles & Charles Red Blend GLS
Drumheller Merlot Columbia Valley GLS
J Lohr Pinot Noir BTL
Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon
Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Charles & Charles Red Blend GLS
Drumheller Merlot Columbia Valley BTL
Northstar Merlot Columbia Valley BTL
Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend BTL
Canyon Road Pinot Gris GLS
Canyon Road Chardonnay GLS
Canyon Road Pinot Noir GLS
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
Canyon Road Moscato
Canyon Road Pinot Gris BTL
Canyon Road Chardonnay BTL
Canyon Road Pinot Noir BTL
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
Canyon Road Moscato
The SOFT DRINKS
MIxed Drinks
Shots
Liquor
Cointreau
Disoranno
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnaaps
Well Gin
Aviation
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Dewar's
Glenlivet
Johnnie Walker Red
Well Tequila
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Patron Silver
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Grey Goose
Titos
Well Whiskey
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jim Beam
Four Roses Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Seagram's 7
Woodford Reserve
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
We are the areas best restaurant for those looking for great food, cold beer, and live music offering.
22001 Coshocton Rd, Howard, OH 43028