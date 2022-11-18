Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mazza's

review star

No reviews yet

22001 Coshocton Rd

Howard, OH 43028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

The SHAREABLES

Ellsworth white cheddar garlic cheese curds, house-made tomato jam

Cheese Curds

$8.99
Baked Shrimp Dip

Baked Shrimp Dip

$13.99

Chopped shrimp, cream cheese dip, roasted red peppers, tortilla chips

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.99

White corn tortilla, beer-battered walleye fillets, chipolte ranch, pico de gallo

Grilled Portobellos

Grilled Portobellos

$11.99

Bourbon onion, roasted red pepper, Boursin cheese, roasted garlic

Killer Nachos

Killer Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips, queso, 2 cheese blend, jalapenos, sour cream, pico de gallo *Add chicken or short rib for $4

Pub Classic Wings

Pub Classic Wings

$11.99

6 Piece Bone-In Wings Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Pulled chicken, 3 cheese blend, corn tortilla, scallions, chipotle glaze, lettuce, sour cream, pico

Plain Pub Fries

$7.99

"The Old School Recipe!" A pot of straight-cut original Pub fries, tossed in our house batter & spices

Bacon Cheese Pub Fries

Bacon Cheese Pub Fries

$12.99

Bacon, Monterey jack cheese blend, sour cream, chives

Chili Cheese Pub Fries

Chili Cheese Pub Fries

$12.99

Dana's house chili, cheese blend, onions, sour cream

The LIGHTER SIDE

Caesar Salad(Full)

Caesar Salad(Full)

$11.99

Romain, crispy parm cheese, herbed croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad(Half)

Caesar Salad(Half)

$6.99

Romaine, crispy parm cheese, herbed croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

The Wedge

The Wedge

$9.99

Thick-cut iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, crumbles, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, blue cheese dressing

Pub Salad(Full)

Pub Salad(Full)

$9.99

Romaine & iceberg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, choice of dressing

Pub Salad(Half)

Pub Salad(Half)

$5.99

Romaine & iceberg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, choice of dressing

Dana's House Chili

Dana's House Chili

$7.99

"Our mom's real deal recipe! Delicious!!" Topped with our cheese blend, onions, sour cream

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Pulled chicken, tortilla strips, scallions, red onion, sour cream

The PATTIES

All our Burgers are Angus Reserve Beef SMASHED patties! Served on a brioche bun with regular fries. Upgrade to Plain Pub Fries or Sweet Potato Fries for $1.99
Smashed Pub Burger

Smashed Pub Burger

$13.99

Double stack patties, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, pickle

Mac Daddy Burger

Mac Daddy Burger

$14.99

Double stack patties, mac & cheese, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato jam, pickle

Tommy Boy

Tommy Boy

$15.99

Double stack patties, kielbasa, sauteed onion, cheese curds, cheddar cheese, Pub mayo, pickle

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$14.99

Single patty, shredded short rib, roasted onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, creamy horseradish

Macho Man

Macho Man

$15.99

Single patty, shredded short rib, 3 cheese blend, jalapenos, tortilla strips, sauteed peppers, avocado, red onion, tomato, pickle

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$13.99

Bourbon onions, roasted red pepper, Boursin cheese, roasted garlic

The PIZZA

All our 12" pizzas are made from scratch using the fines Neapolitan-style dough and premium ingredients
Pep Pizza

Pep Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, provolone

Big Meat Pizza

Big Meat Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, roasted onions, garlic, provolone

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast, celery, Franks Red Hot, ranch sauce, blue cheese, Monterey jack cheddar blend

Veggin Out Pizza

Veggin Out Pizza

$17.99

Banana & bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, provolone

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, banana peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone

Hawaiian Style Pizza

Hawaiian Style Pizza

$17.99

Ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, red peppers, provolone

Cheese Pizza (Craft-Your-Own)

Cheese Pizza (Craft-Your-Own)

$11.99

The PUB MACS

Our Pub Macs start with Cavatappi Noodles & House-made Pub Mac Sauce!
Pork Plus Mac

Pork Plus Mac

$15.99

Chopped bacon, BBQ kielbasa

Shroom and Blue Mac

Shroom and Blue Mac

$13.99

Mushrooms, garlic, parsley, blue cheese, crispy onions

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99
Blackened Shrimp Mac

Blackened Shrimp Mac

$18.99

Blackened grilled shrimp, red onion, scallions, crispy parm cheese

The SAMMIES

Served with Regular Fries Upgrade to Plain Pub Fries or Sweet Potato Fries for $1.99
Cali Chicken

Cali Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted red peppers, Pub mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone, brioche bun

Howard Hero

Howard Hero

$13.99

Ham, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, Italian vinaigrette & dry herbs, provolone, toasted hoagie roll

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Shredded short rib, roasted onion, creamy horseradish, smoked gouda, provolone, brioche Texas toast

CBR Wrap

CBR Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, hot sauce, flour tortilla

The MAINS

Served with Pub Fries & Pub Slaw
Famous Pub Fried Chicken

Famous Pub Fried Chicken

$18.99

3 piece fried chicken, house battered & spiced

Walleye Fish & Chips

Walleye Fish & Chips

$19.99

IPA beer battered walleye, house-made tartar sauce

Pub Steak

Pub Steak

$23.99

Char-grilled 8oz sirloin

The KIDDOS

12 & under only please. Served with Regular Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

The SWEETS

Key Lime Cheesecake

Key Lime Cheesecake

$8.99

Deliciously tart & sweet! Key West lime juice, graham cracker crust

Apple Valley Cobbler

Apple Valley Cobbler

$7.99

Warm apple cobbler, vanilla ice cream, caramel

Chocolate Bomb

$9.99Out of stock

A chocolate lovers dream, vanilla bean ice cream

Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.99

Triple Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.99

EXTRAS

ADD Chicken

$5.99

ADD Shrimp

$6.99

ADD Short Rib

$4.99

ADD Steak

$9.99

Side Regular Fries

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side Pub Slaw

$2.99

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Tomato Jam

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Side Queso

$1.00

4oz Bowl Queso

$3.99

The COCKTAILS

Lavender Lake Tea

$10.99

Latitude Attitude

$10.99

Leave A Mark

$12.99

Jelloway Juice

$10.99

Bee's Knees

$12.99

Mazza'rita

$11.49

Paloma

$9.99

Valleypolitan

$10.99

Jolly Roger

$10.99

The BREWS

Modelo

$5.50+

Blue Moon

$6.50+

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$7.00+

Alaskan Amber

$6.50+

Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$6.50+

Masthead IPA

$7.00+

Jack's Cider

$5.50+

Bud Light

$4.50+

Miller Lite

$4.50+

Coors Lite

$4.50+

Yuengling

$4.50+

Michelob Ultra

$4.50+

Sam Adams

$7.00+

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Miller Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.50

Corona BTL

$4.75

Strohs BTL

$3.75

Busch Light BTL

$4.00

Blue Moon BTL

$4.50

O'Douls NA

$4.00

The CRUSHED GRAPES

Hogwash Rose GLS

$9.00

Astoria Pinot Gris GLS

$8.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

Hogwash Rose BTL

$36.00

Astoria Pinot Gris BTL

$32.00

Cantina Zaccagnini Pinot Grigio BTL

$48.00

Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuisse BTL

$70.00

William Hill Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Rombauer Chardonnay BTL

$68.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Charles & Charles Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Drumheller Merlot Columbia Valley GLS

$8.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$99.00

Charles & Charles Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Drumheller Merlot Columbia Valley BTL

$32.00

Northstar Merlot Columbia Valley BTL

$55.00

Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend BTL

$99.00

Canyon Road Pinot Gris GLS

$7.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$7.00

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$7.00

Canyon Road Pinot Gris BTL

$22.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir BTL

$22.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$22.00

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$22.00

The SOFT DRINKS

Water

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Milk

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.79

Diet Mt Dew

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Orange Crush

$2.79

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.25

MIxed Drinks

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$6.75

Long Island - Well

$7.00

Long Island - Top Shelf

$14.00

Peach Fizz

$8.00

Peach Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Royal Peach Fizz

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

White Sangria

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Ren Snapper Shot

$7.00

Open Shot

$7.00

Liquor

Cointreau

$9.45

Disoranno

$9.45

Grand Marnier

$9.45

Jagermeister

$7.35

Kahlua

$7.35

Peach Schnaaps

$6.30

Well Gin

$6.35

Aviation

$7.35

Bombay Sapphire

$7.35

Hendricks

$9.45

Well Rum

$6.30

Bacardi

$7.35

Bacardi Limon

$7.35

Captain Morgan

$7.35

Malibu

$6.30

Dewar's

$7.35

Glenlivet

$10.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.35

Well Tequila

$6.30

Cuervo Gold

$7.35

Cuervo Silver

$7.35

Patron Silver

$9.45

Well Vodka

$6.30

Absolut

$7.35

Absolut Citron

$7.35

Grey Goose

$9.45

Titos

$7.35

Well Whiskey

$6.30

Canadian Club

$7.35

Crown Royal

$9.45

Fireball

$7.35

Jim Beam

$7.35

Four Roses Bourbon

$7.35

Jack Daniels

$7.35

Jameson

$7.35

Knob Creek

$9.45

Makers Mark

$9.45

Southern Comfort

$7.35

Seagram's 7

$7.35

Woodford Reserve

$9.45
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are the areas best restaurant for those looking for great food, cold beer, and live music offering.

Website

Location

22001 Coshocton Rd, Howard, OH 43028

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pub, AV
orange star4.3 • 536
22001 Coshocton Road Howard, OH 43028
View restaurantnext
The Village Inn - Gambier
orange star4.5 • 256
102 Gaskin Ave Gambier, OH 43022
View restaurantnext
Wiggin Street Coffee - At Kenyon College
orange star4.6 • 158
101 East Wiggin Street Gambier, OH 43022
View restaurantnext
Chilitos Fresh Mex
orange starNo Reviews
108 Gaskin Ave Gambier, OH 43022
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Sol
orange starNo Reviews
997 E Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View restaurantnext
North Main Cafe - 108 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
108 North Main Street Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Howard

The Pub, AV
orange star4.3 • 536
22001 Coshocton Road Howard, OH 43028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Howard
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston