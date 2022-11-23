Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

The Pub, AV

536 Reviews

$$

22001 Coshocton Road

Howard, OH 43028

Popular Items

Smashed Pub Burger
Walleye Fish & Chips
Cheese Pizza (Craft-Your-Own)

The SHAREABLES

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.99Out of stock

Ellsworth Creamery White Cheddar Garlic Curds, House-Made Tomato Jam

Baked Shrimp Dip

Baked Shrimp Dip

$13.99

Chopped Shrimp, Cream Cheese Dip, Roasted Red Peppers, Tortilla Chips

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.99
Grilled Portobello

Grilled Portobello

$11.99

Bourbon onion, roasted red pepper, Boursin cheese, roasted garlic

Killer Nachos

Killer Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips, queso, 3 cheese blend, jalapenos, tomato, sour cream, salsa

Pub Classic Wings

Pub Classic Wings

$11.99

6 Piece Bone-In Wings Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Pulled chicken, 2 cheese blend, tortilla, scallions, chipotle glaze, lettuce, sour cream, salsa

Plain Pub Fries

Plain Pub Fries

$7.99

The Old School Recipe! A pot of straight-cut original Pub Fries, tossed in our house batter and spices

Bacon Cheese Pub Fries

Bacon Cheese Pub Fries

$12.99

Bacon, monterey jack cheese blend, sour cream, chives

Chili Cheese Pub Fries

Chili Cheese Pub Fries

$12.99

Dana's House Chili, cheese blend, onions, sour cream

The LIGHTER SIDE

Caesar Salad (Full)

Caesar Salad (Full)

$11.99

Romaine, crispy parm cheese, herbed croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Caesar Salad (Half)

Caesar Salad (Half)

$6.99

Romaine, crispy parm cheese, herbed croutons, creamy caesar dressing

The Wedge

The Wedge

$9.99

Thick-cut iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, blue cheese dressing

Pub Salad (Full)

Pub Salad (Full)

$9.99

Romaine & iceberg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, choice of dressing

Pub Salad (Half)

Pub Salad (Half)

$5.99

Romaine & iceberg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, choice of dressing

Dana's House Chili

Dana's House Chili

$7.99

"Our mom's real deal recipe! Delicious!!" Topped with our cheese blend, onions, sour cream

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Pulled chicken, tortilla strips, scallion, red onion, sour cream

The PATTIES

Our burgers are Angus Reserve Beef smashed patties! Served on a Brioche Bun with Regular Fries. Upgrade to Pub Fries or Sweet Potato Fries +1.99
Smashed Pub Burger

Smashed Pub Burger

$13.99

Double stack patties, american cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, pickle

Mac Daddy Burger

Mac Daddy Burger

$14.99

Double stack patties, mac & cheese, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato jam, pickle

Tommy Boy

Tommy Boy

$15.99

Double stack patties, kielbasa, sautéed onion, cheese curds, cheddar cheese, pub mayo, pickle

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$14.99

Single patty, shredded short rib, roasted onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, creamy horseradish

Macho Man

Macho Man

$15.99

Single patty, shredded short rib, queso, jalapenos, tortilla strips, sauteed peppers, avocado, red onion, tomato, pickle

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$13.99

Bourbon onions, roasted red pepper, Boursin cheese, roasted garlic

The PIZZA

All our 12" pizzas are made-from-scratch using the finest neopolitan-style dough and premium ingredients
Pep Pizza

Pep Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, smoked spicy honey, provolone

Big Meat Pizza

Big Meat Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, bacon, provolone, roasted onions, garlic, provolone

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast, celery, franks red hot, ranch sauce, blue cheese, monterey jack cheddar blend

Veggin' Out Pizza

Veggin' Out Pizza

$17.99

Banana & bell peppers, red onions, mushroom, tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, provolone

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, italian sausage, ground beef, ham, banana peppers, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone

Hawaiian Style Pizza

Hawaiian Style Pizza

$17.99

Ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, red peppers, provolone

Cheese Pizza (Craft-Your-Own)

$11.99

The Pizza Project: Craft-Your-Own Tavern Style Pizza

The PUB MACS

Our Pub Macs start with Cavatappi Noodles & House-made Pub Made Sauce!
Pork Plus Mac

Pork Plus Mac

$15.99

Chopped bacon, BBQ kielbasa, ground cracklins

Shroom and Blue Mac

Shroom and Blue Mac

$13.99

Mushrooms, garlic, parsley, blue cheese, crispy onions

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

Pulled chicken, celery, scallions, buffalo cheese sauce, cheddar blend

Blackened Shrimp Mac

Blackened Shrimp Mac

$18.99

Red onion, scallions, crispy parm cheese

The SAMMIES

Cali Chicken

Cali Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted red peppers, pub mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone, brioche bun

Howard Hero

Howard Hero

$13.99

Ham, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, italian vinaigrette & dry herbs, provolone, toasted hoagie roll

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Shredded short rib, roasted onions, creamy horseradish, smoked gouda, provolone, brioche texas toast

CBR Wrap

CBR Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, hot sauce, flour tortilla

The MAINS

Served with Pub Fries & Pub Slaw
Famous Pub Fried Chicken

Famous Pub Fried Chicken

$18.99

3 Piece fried chicken, house battered & spiced

Walleye Fish & Chips

Walleye Fish & Chips

$19.99

IPA beer battered walleye, house-made tartar sauce

Pub Steak

Pub Steak

$23.99

Char-grilled 8oz sirloin

The KIDDOS

12 & under only please. Served with Regular Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

The SWEETS

Key Lime Cheesecake

Key Lime Cheesecake

$8.99
Apple Valley Cobbler

Apple Valley Cobbler

$7.99

Chocolate Bomb

$9.99

Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.99

Triple Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.99

EXTRAS

ADD Chicken

$5.99

ADD Shrimp

$6.99

ADD Short Rib

$4.99

ADD Steak

$9.99

Side Regular Fries

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side Pub Slaw

$3.99

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Tomato Jam

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Bowl Queso

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are the areas best restaurant for those looking for great food, cold beer, and live music offering!

Website

Location

22001 Coshocton Road, Howard, OH 43028

Directions

The Bad Apple Pub image
Main pic

