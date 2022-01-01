  • Home
  • /
  • Keystone
  • /
  • The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge - 434 Old Hill City Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge 434 Old Hill City Rd

review star

No reviews yet

434 Old Hill City Rd

Keystone, SD 57751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

All American Burger
Create Your Own Pizza
Traditional Wings

Starters

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.99Out of stock

Tonight's Feature Appetizer Bacon Wrapped Smokey Skewers

$7.99Out of stock

2 skewers of 3 bacon wrapped smokey's with peach sriracha glaze.

Pub Pretzels

$10.49

Soft Warm Pretzel Sticks Served with your choice of Queso sauce or Special Mustard Sauce.

Nachos

$13.49

House Made Tortilla Chips with Warm Queso, Heaped with Seasoned Chicken, Sour Cream and Pico

Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Our creamy, from scratch, artichoke dip served with house-made tortilla chips.

Traditional Wings

$11.99

6 Wings in your Choice of Sauce, Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Sriracha, or Garlic Parmesan.

Boneless Wings

$11.99

6 Boneless Wings in your Choice of Sauce Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Sriracha, or Garlic Parmesan.

Chips and Queso

$7.99

House Made Tortilla Chips with Warm Queso

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.49

6 Lightly Battered Cheese Sticks

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49

Large Flour Tortilla with Seasoned Chicken & Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Pico.

K Bar S Fries

$9.99

Our Fries Topped with Queso, Bacon, & Jalapenos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.49

House Made Tortilla Chips with Warm Queso, Heaped with Pulled Pork, Salsa verde, Sour Cream and BBQ Sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce with Herbed Croutons, Shredded Parmesan and Tossed with Classic Caesar Dressing.

Grandma Joyces Orange Salad

$11.99

Grandma Joyce's Recipe. Crisp Romaine Lettuce topped with Toasted Almonds, Celery, Green Onion and Mandarin Oranges Tossed in Light Vinaigrette Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.49

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, and Hard Boiled Eggs.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Crisp Lettuce Topped with Boneless Wings Tossed in our Classic Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Onions, Matchstick Carrots and Celery.

Flat Bread Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza

$14.49

Make Your own Masterpiece. Individual Flat Bread Pizza. Choose from Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Fresh Basil.

Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Homeade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes and Basil. Finished with a Balsamic Drizzle. Individual Flat Bread Pizza.

Pineapple Pulled Pork and Bacon Pizza

$15.49

Out of the Ordinary but Delicious. Base of BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pineapple, Pulled Pork, Bacon and Jalapenos. Individual Flatbread Pizza.

Pub Fare

Eggstraordinary Burger

$14.99

Two 100% Angus Patties Served Smashed Style on a Pub Bun, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Maple Bacon Onion Jam, Dill Pickle Slaw.

Feature Steakhouse Sandwich

$13.99

Prime Rib, Spinach, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, and our Secret Steakhouse Sauce Served on Garlic Toast.

Tonight's Feature French Onion Burger

$13.99Out of stock

100% Angus Beef Patties Served Smashed Style & Topped with Fried Onion Straws, Swiss Cheese & a French Onion Spread

Brisket Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce Drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Boneless Chicken Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Drizzle.

Pork Carnitas Green Chili Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Carnitas Pork, Green Chili, Onion Straws.

All American Burger

$11.99

100% Angus Patties Served Smashed Style on a Pub Bun, with our Diamond Sauce. It's a Classic for a Reason.

K Bar S Burger

$14.99

100% Angus Patties Served Smashed Style on a Pub Bun, topped with Bacon, Fries, and our Queso Sauce

Boss Hogg Burger

$14.99

Take our Angus patty and add a helping of our BBQ pulled pork, bacon and cheddar and American cheese.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich topped with Bacon and Pepperjack Cheese. Served on a Bun with a side of Garlic Aioli.

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

A Customer Favorite. Slow Cooked Beef Brisket Slathered in BBQ Sauce topped with Caramelized Onions and a Slice of Swiss Cheese.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Tender Pulled Pork with our Special BBQ Sauce piled on our Gourmet Bun topped with Coleslaw and Pickles.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Lightly Breaded and Seasoned Chicken Tenderloin Strips.

Extra Side

$2.99

Sauce Side

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Desserts

Tonight's Feature Dessert Key Lime Pie Bites

$4.99Out of stock

Key lime pie bites with a special raspberry sauce.

Cheesecake

$4.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Coffee

Latte

$3.49

Cappuccino

$3.49

Caramel Macchiato

$4.19

Mocha

$4.19

Breve

$3.95

House Coffee

$1.86

Chai Tea Latte

$3.72

Americano

$2.56

Numi Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Frappe

$4.88

Italian Soda

$3.26

Steamer

$3.02

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ice Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in comfort foods, The Pub serves a delicious menu of sandwiches flatbreads, appetizers, and local beers on tap. Get your caffeine fix at The Coffee Shop, serving high-quality Dark Canyon Coffee and your favorite espresso drinks, cappuccino, latte, frappe, and chai teas.

Location

434 Old Hill City Rd, Keystone, SD 57751

Directions

Gallery
The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge image
The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge image
The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Keystone Pub Grub
orange starNo Reviews
221 Swanzey Street Suite A Keystone, SD 57751
View restaurantnext
SoDak Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
23846 Mill Iron Drive Rapid City, SD 57702
View restaurantnext
The Gaslight
orange starNo Reviews
13490 Main St Rockerville, SD 57702
View restaurantnext
Hubcap Diner - 317 Main Street
orange star3.9 • 351
317 Main Street Hill City, SD 57745
View restaurantnext
Miner's Cup Coffee Co
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Mount Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Pizza Mill
orange star4.7 • 454
904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128 Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Keystone
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Laramie
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston