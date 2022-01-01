The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge 434 Old Hill City Rd
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Specializing in comfort foods, The Pub serves a delicious menu of sandwiches flatbreads, appetizers, and local beers on tap. Get your caffeine fix at The Coffee Shop, serving high-quality Dark Canyon Coffee and your favorite espresso drinks, cappuccino, latte, frappe, and chai teas.
434 Old Hill City Rd, Keystone, SD 57751
