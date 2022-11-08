Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Pub - Somerville

No reviews yet

682 Broadway

Somerville, MA 02144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sm Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Lg Wings

STARTERS

Buffalo Fingers

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE,HONEY MUSTARD,BBQ,BUFFALO

$0.50

French Fries

$5.99

Lg Wings

$26.99

Mexican Raviolis

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

PRETZELS

$8.99

Sm Wings

$17.50

Steak Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

HONEY FINGERS

$8.99

BOILED DINNER

$12.99

Kid's Menu

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$4.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

HOT DOG

$4.99

CHEESEBURGER

$4.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

SIDE GARDEN SALAD W/DINNER

$4.99

SIDE CEASAR W/DINNER

$6.99

GREEK SALAD

$9.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

BLT

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet Parm

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hot Pastrami

$13.99

Sausage, Pepper, Onion

$11.99

Steak and Cheese

$13.99

STEAK TIP SUB

$15.99

Soup

Cup Chicken Soup

$4.99

Bowl Chicken Soup

$6.99

Cup Clam Chowder

$4.99

Bowl Clam Chowder

$6.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Cup Beef Stew

$4.99

Bowl Beef Stew

$6.99

8OZ ANGUS PUB BURGERS

ALL BEEF BURGERS ARE MADE WITH 8OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF

CLASSIC BURGER:.LETTUCE,TOMATO & ONION

$12.99

TEXAS BURGER:BACON,BBQ SAUCE,CHEDDAR CHEESE

$13.99

CLUB BURGER:AMERICAN CHEESE,BACON,LETTUCE & TOMATO

$13.99

BUFFALO BURGER:HOTSAUCE,BLUE CHEESE &TOMATO

$13.99

BALL SQUARE BURGER:PEPPERS,ONIONS & PROVOLONE CHEESE

$13.99

TERRIYAKI BURGER:AMERICAN CHEESE & LETTUCE

$13.99

POWDER HOUSE BURGER:MUSHROOMS &S SWISS CHEESE

$13.99

TUFTS BURGER:SAUTEED ONIONS,MUSHROOMS,AMERICAN CHEESE & MAYO

$13.99

CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

ENTREES

CHICKEN TIPS

$16.99

* STEAK TIPS

$20.99

MIXED GRILL

$19.99

ADD SAUSAGE TO MIX GRILL

$6.00

STEAK TERRIYAKI

$16.99

CHICKEN STIR FRY

$14.99

ALL ENTREES SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES,RICE OR SALAD,BREAD & BUTTER.

TO GO ORDERS

TO GO

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Great local pub with an awesome eclectic crowd. The wings are out of this world and who doesn't love playing keno? . Staff is awesome.All on line food orders must be in by 10:45p.m.

