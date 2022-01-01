The Public House Tap and Grill
6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34243
Shareables
Pot Stickers
Five Pork Potstickers served with an Asian Dipping Sauce
Pretzels
2 Giant Pretzels served with House Beer Cheese Sauce, White Cheddar Cheese Sauce and House Honey Mustard.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh made Crispy Corn Tortillas Chips served with Salsa
Chips Salsa & Queso
Fresh made Crispy Corn Tortillas Chips served with Salsa & Hot Queso Cheese Sauce
Chips & Guacamole
Cheese Nachos
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Ground Beef Nachos
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Seasoned Ground Beef, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Chicken Nachos
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Seasoned Chicken, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Smoked Pulled Pork, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Fried Cheese Curds
Hand Breaded Wisconsin White Cheese Curds Fried to a Golden Brown and served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Calamari
Lightly Breaded Calamari Dusted with Parmesan Cheese and Served with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.
House Fries & Chips
Loaded Fries
One Pound of Our Fresh Crispy Fries Smothered with Beer Cheese Sauce, White Queso Sauce, Crispy Bacon Pieces and Shredded Honey Ham. Topped with Sour Cream
Poutine Fries
One Pound of Our Fresh Crispy Fries Smothered with Hot Brown Gravy and White Cheddar Cheese Curds.
Bacon Beer Cheese Fries
One Pound of Our Fresh Crispy Fries Smothered with Beer Cheese Sauce and Crispy Bacon Pieces.
Nachos Fries-Cheese
One Pound of Fresh Crispy Fries, Smothered in White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Nachos Fries-Ground Beef
One Pound of Fresh crispy Fries Smothered in Seasoned Ground Beef, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Nachos Fries- Chicken
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Seasoned Chicken, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Nachos Fries- Pulled Pork
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Smoked Pulled Pork, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Basket of Fries
Basket of Homemade Potato Chips
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of No-Season Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Wings
6 Wings Smoked
Jumbo Wings Smoked for 2 hours, then Flash Fried to Order Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
10 Wings Smoked
Jumbo Wings Smoked for 2 hours, then Flash Fried to Order Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
20 Wings Smoked
Jumbo Wings Smoked for 2 hours, then Flash Fried to Order Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
6 Wings No-Smoke
Classic Jumbo Wings cooked to Order and Tossed in your Choice of Sauces
10 Wings No-Smoked
Classic Jumbo Wings, cooked to Order and Tossed in your Choice of Sauces Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
20 Wings No-Smoked
Classic Jumbo Wings, cooked to Order and Tossed in your Choice of Sauces Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken Breast Chunks Coated in Breading and Fried to perfection, Tossed in your choice of sauce. Severed with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Burgers
TPH Burger
Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.
TPH Cheese Burger
Our Famous Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Choice of Cheese. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.
TPH Bacon Cheese Burger
Our Famous Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Choice of Cheese. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.
Farm House Burger
Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions and Smokey Ranch. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.
Rise-N-Grind burger
Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions and topped with a Fried Egg. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.
Black-N-Blue
Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Smokey Ranch Dressing. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.
Danno Burger
Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Grilled Pineapple, Applewood Bacon, Provolone Cheese and Sweet Ginger Sauce. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.
Turkey Cobb Burger
Ground Turkey Patty Blackened , Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Avocado Spread and Smokey Ranch Dressing. Served with Choice of Side.
Ultimate Veggie Burgers
A High Fiber Protein Packed Veggie Burger, topped with Avocado Spread, Spring Mix, Tomato and Roasted Garlic Cilantro Aioli
TPH Pounder
The Famous Double Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Choice of Cheese. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Giant Handed Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Covered in Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce and Melted Blue Cheese Crumbles .
Chicken Cordon Bleu Melt
A Classic Sandwich Honey Ham, Swiss cheese and Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast between Two Grilled Pieces of White Bread.
Pork Tenderlion Sandwich
A Giant Pork Tenderloin, Hand Bread and Deep Fried a Mid-West Classic.
French Dip
Slow Roasted Shaved Prime Rib Cooked to Perfection. Served with Caramelized Onions, Melted Gouda Cheese and Au Jus.
Philly
Portobello, Zucchini & Peppers Sandwich
Grilled Seasoned Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers and Red Onions. Served on a Hoagie Bun with Melted Provolone Cheese, Spring Mix and Pesto Sauce.
Tampa Bay Cuban
Roasted Pork, Honey Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Mustard & Pickle Pressed between a Freshly Baked Roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Pork Pulled with Bourbon & Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce, Piled High with Smokey Ranch, House Slaw and Fried Onions.
Super Food Wrap-Chicken
Field Greens, Brussels Sprout, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage, Edamame and Cranberry Granola Mixed in Balsamic Dressing. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla with Choice of Grilled or Blackened Chicken.
Super Food Wrap-Vegetarian
Field Greens, Brussels Sprout, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage, Edamame and Cranberry Granola Mixed in Balsamic Dressing. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla.
BLT Club
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Honey Ham, Roasted Turkey Stacked Between Multi Grain Bread with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Roast GArlic and Cilantro Aioli.
House Specialties
Sizzling Ribeye
Grilled or Blackened Marbled 12oz Sizzling Ribeye with a Choice of One Side and a House or Ceasar Salad.
Baby Back Ribs
Slow Roasted Full Meaty Rack Smoothed in Honey BBQ sauce, Served with French Fries and Cole Slaw.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Four Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Severed with Fries and Cole Slaw. Choice of Homemade Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard Dressing for Dipping.
Fish-N-Chips
Hand Breaded Grouper Served with Fries, Cole Slaw and Homemade Tartar Sauce.
Osso Bucco
Slow Roasted Pork Shank Served with Mashed Potatoes and Smothered in Brown Gravy.
Prime Rib Manhattan
Thinly Shaved Prime Rib Stacked on top of Mashed Potatoes and Smothered with Brown Gravy, Mushrooms and Fried Onions.
Meatloaf
Two Slices of All Beef Meatloaf Covered in Brown Gravy and Served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Boneless Fried Chicken Breast Smothered in White Country Gravy and Served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Fried, Smothered in Red Sauce and Melted Provolone Cheese. Served over Spaghetti.
Spaghetti-N-Meatballs
Two Large Meatballs Served over Spaghetti and Covered in Homemade Red Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread.
Daily Specials & Blackboard Menu
Seafood Combo
6 Jumbo Shrimp & 1 Piece of Grouper cooked Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Comes with Cole Slaw and Choice of One Side
Chicken Pot Pie & Salad Combo
Stuffed Peppers
2 Jumbo Peppers Stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef And Seasonings. Comes with Garlic Toast
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese & Soup Combo
Chicken Caesar Pizza
Cheesy Mac's
Mac Daddy
A Classic blend of Cheddar Creamy Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta Mixed with Honey Ham and Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with a Piece of Garlic Bread.
Roasted Veggie Mac
Fresh Broccoli, Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini and Roasted Peppers Mixed with a Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce over Cavatappi Pasta and Served with Garlic Bread.
Straight Up Mac
A Hearty Portion of Classic Macaroni and Cheese Mixed with Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce served with a piece of Garlic Bread.
Salads
Public House Salad
House Greens, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage and Radished topped with Queso Fresco, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sunflower Seeds and Croutons
Spinach Salad
Fresh Baby Spinach Mixed with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sliced Apples and Cranberry Granola.
Super Food Salad
Spring Mix, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage, Edamame, Mandarin Oranges and Cranberry Granola.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Chopped Romaine tossed with Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Taco Salad
Side Salad
House Greens, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage and Radished topped with Queso Fresco, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sunflower Seeds and Croutons
Side Caesar
Fresh Chopped Romaine tossed with Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Cantina
Quesadilla- Veggie
Flour Tortilla Grilled, Cheddar Cheese, Broccoli, Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers and Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa Verde and Sour Cream.
Quesadilla-Prime Rib
Flour Tortilla Grilled, Slow Roasted Sliced Prime Rib, Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa Verde & Sour Cream.
Quesadilla- Chicken
Flour Tortilla Grilled, Shredded Chicken and Loaded with Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa Verde & Sour Cream.
Quesadilla-Cheese Only
Taco- Veggies
Three Soft Flour Tortillas, Broccoli, Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers, Crema, Tex-Mex Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.
Taco- Chicken
Three Soft Flour Tortillas, Shredded Chicken, Crema, Tex-Mex Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.
Taco- Grouper
Three Soft Flour Tortillas, Grilled Blackened Grouper, Crema, Tex-Mex Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.
Taco- Baja
Three Soft Flour Tortillas, Fried Grouper, Baja Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.
Taco- Prime Rib
Three Soft Flour Tortillas,Sliced Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Crema, Tex-Mex Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.
Pizza
Cheese Pie
10" Hand Tossed Pie with Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Pie
10" Hand Tossed Pie with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella Cheese and Hand Breaded Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
Taco Pie
10" Round Pizza with a Salsa Base, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasonal Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Black Olives, Fresh Jalapenos and Sour Cream.
Hawaiian Pie
10" Round Pizza with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and Pineapple.
Pepperoni Pie
10" Round Pizza with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
BYO Pie
10" Round Pizza with Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Three Toppings
BBQ Chicken Pie
Chicken Caesar Pizza
Kids
Kid Chicken Tender
Two Chicken Tenders and Choice of Side.
Kid Nuggies
Hand Breaded Chicken Nuggets with Choice of Side and Dressing for Dipping.
Kid Corn Dog
Classic Corn Dog and Choice of Side
Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled White Bread, Melted Yellow American Cheese and Choice of Side
Kid Mini Cheese burgers
Two Mini Burgers with Yellow American Cheese and Choice of One Side.
Kid Mini Burgers
Two Mini Burgers with Choice of One Side.
Kid Mac-n-Cheese
Homemade Mac-N-Cheese, Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Cavatappi Pasta with Choice of Side.
Kid Cheese Pizza
French Bread Pizza with Choice of Side.
Kid Pepperoni Pizza
French Bread Pepperoni Pizza with Choice of Side.
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Spaghetti And Meatball
Dessert
Ala Cart
Add 1 Meatball
Add 2 Meatballs
Basket Garlic Bread
Side Beer Cheese-Large
Side Beer Cheese-Small
Side Broccoli
Side Brown Gravy-Large
Side Brown Gravy-Small
Side Garlic Bread
Side Green Beans
Side Guacamole
Side Mac-N-Cheese
Side Mash Potato-Brown Gravy
Side Mash Potato-No Gravy
Side Mash Potato-White Gravy
Side of White Gravy
Side Salmon
Side Sour Cream
Side Superslaw
Side White Queso-Large
Side White Queso-Small
Extra Cheese Curds
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Public House Tap & Grill Serves modern pub favorites and familiar American comfort food to or friends and neighbors.
6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34243