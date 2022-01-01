Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Public House Tap and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road

Sarasota, FL 34243

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
TPH Cheese Burger
Fish-N-Chips

Shareables

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$9.99

Five Pork Potstickers served with an Asian Dipping Sauce

Pretzels

Pretzels

$10.99

2 Giant Pretzels served with House Beer Cheese Sauce, White Cheddar Cheese Sauce and House Honey Mustard.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Fresh made Crispy Corn Tortillas Chips served with Salsa

Chips Salsa & Queso

Chips Salsa & Queso

$9.99

Fresh made Crispy Corn Tortillas Chips served with Salsa & Hot Queso Cheese Sauce

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$11.99
Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Ground Beef Nachos

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.99

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Seasoned Ground Beef, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Seasoned Chicken, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Smoked Pulled Pork, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

Hand Breaded Wisconsin White Cheese Curds Fried to a Golden Brown and served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Calamari

Calamari

$13.99Out of stock

Lightly Breaded Calamari Dusted with Parmesan Cheese and Served with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.

House Fries & Chips

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.99

One Pound of Our Fresh Crispy Fries Smothered with Beer Cheese Sauce, White Queso Sauce, Crispy Bacon Pieces and Shredded Honey Ham. Topped with Sour Cream

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$10.99

One Pound of Our Fresh Crispy Fries Smothered with Hot Brown Gravy and White Cheddar Cheese Curds.

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

$10.99

One Pound of Our Fresh Crispy Fries Smothered with Beer Cheese Sauce and Crispy Bacon Pieces.

Nachos Fries-Cheese

Nachos Fries-Cheese

$10.99

One Pound of Fresh Crispy Fries, Smothered in White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Nachos Fries-Ground Beef

Nachos Fries-Ground Beef

$12.99

One Pound of Fresh crispy Fries Smothered in Seasoned Ground Beef, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Nachos Fries- Chicken

Nachos Fries- Chicken

$12.99

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Seasoned Chicken, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Nachos Fries- Pulled Pork

Nachos Fries- Pulled Pork

$12.99

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips Smothered in Smoked Pulled Pork, White Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.50
Basket of Homemade Potato Chips

Basket of Homemade Potato Chips

$5.50
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
Basket of No-Season Fries

Basket of No-Season Fries

$5.50
Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.50

Wings

6 Wings Smoked

6 Wings Smoked

$12.99

Jumbo Wings Smoked for 2 hours, then Flash Fried to Order Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

10 Wings Smoked

10 Wings Smoked

$16.99

Jumbo Wings Smoked for 2 hours, then Flash Fried to Order Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

20 Wings Smoked

20 Wings Smoked

$29.99

Jumbo Wings Smoked for 2 hours, then Flash Fried to Order Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

6 Wings No-Smoke

6 Wings No-Smoke

$9.99

Classic Jumbo Wings cooked to Order and Tossed in your Choice of Sauces

10 Wings No-Smoked

10 Wings No-Smoked

$16.99

Classic Jumbo Wings, cooked to Order and Tossed in your Choice of Sauces Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

20 Wings No-Smoked

20 Wings No-Smoked

$29.99

Classic Jumbo Wings, cooked to Order and Tossed in your Choice of Sauces Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Boneless Chicken Breast Chunks Coated in Breading and Fried to perfection, Tossed in your choice of sauce. Severed with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

Burgers

TPH Burger

TPH Burger

$11.99

Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.

TPH Cheese Burger

TPH Cheese Burger

$12.99

Our Famous Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Choice of Cheese. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.

TPH Bacon Cheese Burger

TPH Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

Our Famous Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Choice of Cheese. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.

Farm House Burger

Farm House Burger

$14.99

Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions and Smokey Ranch. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.

Rise-N-Grind burger

Rise-N-Grind burger

$14.99

Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions and topped with a Fried Egg. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.

Black-N-Blue

Black-N-Blue

$14.99

Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Smokey Ranch Dressing. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.

Danno Burger

Danno Burger

$14.99

Fresh 1/2 lb Angus Burger, Grilled Pineapple, Applewood Bacon, Provolone Cheese and Sweet Ginger Sauce. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.

Turkey Cobb Burger

Turkey Cobb Burger

$14.99

Ground Turkey Patty Blackened , Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Avocado Spread and Smokey Ranch Dressing. Served with Choice of Side.

Ultimate Veggie Burgers

Ultimate Veggie Burgers

$14.99

A High Fiber Protein Packed Veggie Burger, topped with Avocado Spread, Spring Mix, Tomato and Roasted Garlic Cilantro Aioli

TPH Pounder

TPH Pounder

$16.99

The Famous Double Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Choice of Cheese. Prepared to Your Liking and Served with Choice of Side.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Giant Handed Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Covered in Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce and Melted Blue Cheese Crumbles .

Chicken Cordon Bleu Melt

Chicken Cordon Bleu Melt

$12.99

A Classic Sandwich Honey Ham, Swiss cheese and Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast between Two Grilled Pieces of White Bread.

Pork Tenderlion Sandwich

Pork Tenderlion Sandwich

$14.99

A Giant Pork Tenderloin, Hand Bread and Deep Fried a Mid-West Classic.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.99

Slow Roasted Shaved Prime Rib Cooked to Perfection. Served with Caramelized Onions, Melted Gouda Cheese and Au Jus.

Philly

Philly

$13.99
Portobello, Zucchini & Peppers Sandwich

Portobello, Zucchini & Peppers Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Seasoned Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers and Red Onions. Served on a Hoagie Bun with Melted Provolone Cheese, Spring Mix and Pesto Sauce.

Tampa Bay Cuban

Tampa Bay Cuban

$12.99

Roasted Pork, Honey Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Mustard & Pickle Pressed between a Freshly Baked Roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked Pork Pulled with Bourbon & Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce, Piled High with Smokey Ranch, House Slaw and Fried Onions.

Super Food Wrap-Chicken

Super Food Wrap-Chicken

$12.99

Field Greens, Brussels Sprout, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage, Edamame and Cranberry Granola Mixed in Balsamic Dressing. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla with Choice of Grilled or Blackened Chicken.

Super Food Wrap-Vegetarian

Super Food Wrap-Vegetarian

$10.99

Field Greens, Brussels Sprout, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage, Edamame and Cranberry Granola Mixed in Balsamic Dressing. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla.

BLT Club

BLT Club

$12.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Honey Ham, Roasted Turkey Stacked Between Multi Grain Bread with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Roast GArlic and Cilantro Aioli.

House Specialties

Sizzling Ribeye

Sizzling Ribeye

$21.99

Grilled or Blackened Marbled 12oz Sizzling Ribeye with a Choice of One Side and a House or Ceasar Salad.

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$21.99

Slow Roasted Full Meaty Rack Smoothed in Honey BBQ sauce, Served with French Fries and Cole Slaw.

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.99

Four Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Severed with Fries and Cole Slaw. Choice of Homemade Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard Dressing for Dipping.

Fish-N-Chips

Fish-N-Chips

$17.99

Hand Breaded Grouper Served with Fries, Cole Slaw and Homemade Tartar Sauce.

Osso Bucco

Osso Bucco

$21.99

Slow Roasted Pork Shank Served with Mashed Potatoes and Smothered in Brown Gravy.

Prime Rib Manhattan

Prime Rib Manhattan

$14.99

Thinly Shaved Prime Rib Stacked on top of Mashed Potatoes and Smothered with Brown Gravy, Mushrooms and Fried Onions.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$14.99

Two Slices of All Beef Meatloaf Covered in Brown Gravy and Served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Boneless Fried Chicken Breast Smothered in White Country Gravy and Served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Fried, Smothered in Red Sauce and Melted Provolone Cheese. Served over Spaghetti.

Spaghetti-N-Meatballs

Spaghetti-N-Meatballs

$14.99

Two Large Meatballs Served over Spaghetti and Covered in Homemade Red Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread.

Daily Specials & Blackboard Menu

Seafood Combo

$19.99Out of stock

6 Jumbo Shrimp & 1 Piece of Grouper cooked Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Comes with Cole Slaw and Choice of One Side

Chicken Pot Pie & Salad Combo

$14.99Out of stock

Stuffed Peppers

$14.99Out of stock

2 Jumbo Peppers Stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef And Seasonings. Comes with Garlic Toast

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese & Soup Combo

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$14.99

Cheesy Mac's

Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy

$12.99

A Classic blend of Cheddar Creamy Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta Mixed with Honey Ham and Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with a Piece of Garlic Bread.

Roasted Veggie Mac

Roasted Veggie Mac

$12.99

Fresh Broccoli, Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini and Roasted Peppers Mixed with a Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce over Cavatappi Pasta and Served with Garlic Bread.

Straight Up Mac

Straight Up Mac

$11.99

A Hearty Portion of Classic Macaroni and Cheese Mixed with Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce served with a piece of Garlic Bread.

Salads

Public House Salad

Public House Salad

$11.99

House Greens, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage and Radished topped with Queso Fresco, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sunflower Seeds and Croutons

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Fresh Baby Spinach Mixed with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sliced Apples and Cranberry Granola.

Super Food Salad

Super Food Salad

$13.99

Spring Mix, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage, Edamame, Mandarin Oranges and Cranberry Granola.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Fresh Chopped Romaine tossed with Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.50

House Greens, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Baby Kale, Chicory, Radicchio, Green Cabbage and Radished topped with Queso Fresco, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sunflower Seeds and Croutons

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.50

Fresh Chopped Romaine tossed with Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Cantina

Quesadilla- Veggie

Quesadilla- Veggie

$11.99

Flour Tortilla Grilled, Cheddar Cheese, Broccoli, Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers and Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa Verde and Sour Cream.

Quesadilla-Prime Rib

Quesadilla-Prime Rib

$13.99

Flour Tortilla Grilled, Slow Roasted Sliced Prime Rib, Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa Verde & Sour Cream.

Quesadilla- Chicken

Quesadilla- Chicken

$12.99

Flour Tortilla Grilled, Shredded Chicken and Loaded with Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa Verde & Sour Cream.

Quesadilla-Cheese Only

Quesadilla-Cheese Only

$10.99
Taco- Veggies

Taco- Veggies

$12.99

Three Soft Flour Tortillas, Broccoli, Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers, Crema, Tex-Mex Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.

Taco- Chicken

Taco- Chicken

$13.99

Three Soft Flour Tortillas, Shredded Chicken, Crema, Tex-Mex Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.

Taco- Grouper

Taco- Grouper

$14.99

Three Soft Flour Tortillas, Grilled Blackened Grouper, Crema, Tex-Mex Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.

Taco- Baja

Taco- Baja

$14.99

Three Soft Flour Tortillas, Fried Grouper, Baja Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.

Taco- Prime Rib

Taco- Prime Rib

$15.99

Three Soft Flour Tortillas,Sliced Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Crema, Tex-Mex Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Topped with Queso Fresco.

Pizza

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$12.99

10" Hand Tossed Pie with Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Pie

Buffalo Pie

$14.99

10" Hand Tossed Pie with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella Cheese and Hand Breaded Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.

Taco Pie

Taco Pie

$14.99

10" Round Pizza with a Salsa Base, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasonal Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Black Olives, Fresh Jalapenos and Sour Cream.

Hawaiian Pie

Hawaiian Pie

$13.99

10" Round Pizza with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and Pineapple.

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$13.99

10" Round Pizza with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.

BYO Pie

BYO Pie

$14.99

10" Round Pizza with Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Three Toppings

BBQ Chicken Pie

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Kids

Kid Chicken Tender

Kid Chicken Tender

$5.99

Two Chicken Tenders and Choice of Side.

Kid Nuggies

Kid Nuggies

$5.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Nuggets with Choice of Side and Dressing for Dipping.

Kid Corn Dog

Kid Corn Dog

$5.99

Classic Corn Dog and Choice of Side

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled White Bread, Melted Yellow American Cheese and Choice of Side

Kid Mini Cheese burgers

Kid Mini Cheese burgers

$5.99

Two Mini Burgers with Yellow American Cheese and Choice of One Side.

Kid Mini Burgers

Kid Mini Burgers

$5.99

Two Mini Burgers with Choice of One Side.

Kid Mac-n-Cheese

Kid Mac-n-Cheese

$5.99

Homemade Mac-N-Cheese, Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Cavatappi Pasta with Choice of Side.

Kid Cheese Pizza

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.99

French Bread Pizza with Choice of Side.

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

French Bread Pepperoni Pizza with Choice of Side.

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti And Meatball

$5.99

Dessert

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Two Scoop Ice Cream

$4.75Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Ala Cart

Add 1 Meatball

$2.00

Add 2 Meatballs

$4.00

Basket Garlic Bread

$2.99

Side Beer Cheese-Large

$2.99

Side Beer Cheese-Small

$1.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Brown Gravy-Large

$2.99

Side Brown Gravy-Small

$1.99

Side Garlic Bread

$1.50

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$1.49

Side Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Side Mash Potato-Brown Gravy

$2.99

Side Mash Potato-No Gravy

$2.99

Side Mash Potato-White Gravy

$2.99

Side of White Gravy

$1.50

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Superslaw

$1.99

Side White Queso-Large

$2.99

Side White Queso-Small

$1.99

Extra Cheese Curds

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Iced tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Mr Pibb

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.00

Spring Water

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Tonic Water

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Public House Tap & Grill Serves modern pub favorites and familiar American comfort food to or friends and neighbors.

Website

Location

6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34243

Directions

