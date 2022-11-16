Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pullman

1,367 Reviews

$$

330 7th St

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Order Again

Popular Items

6oz Colorado wagyu burger
mac & cheese
house truffle fries

Snacks ONLINE

chips + blu

$7.00

housemade chips + warm blue cheese dressing

pork rinds

$7.00

truffle oil + parmesan

bacon pickled deviled eggs

$1.50

maple gastrique

Small Plates + Salads ONLINE

seasonal soup

$9.00

mixed green salad

$11.00

dried pears + toasted pistachios + goat cheese vinaigrette

pullman toast

$12.00

truffled ricotta+ shaved pear+ toasted hazel nut+ calabrian chile honey

pork belly

$14.00

spätzle+ pickled turnip+ purple cabbage+ apple butter

handmade chevre gnocchi salad

$14.00

roasted squash + wild mushrooms + greens + parmesan + truffle vin

celery root tots

$14.00

chili aioli+ pickled celery+ cured wagyu short rib

tempura local mushrooms

$14.00

smoked shallots + hazelnut romesco sauce

Pastas ONLINE

pierogis

$17.00

truffled potato + caramelized onions + scallion creme fraiche

herb & ricotta agnolotti

$22.00

local squashes+ chestnut sage gremolata+ parm

braised duck pappardelle

$24.00

green apple+ fennel+ oyster mushrooms+ blue cheese foam

Large Plates + Salads ONLINE

grilled chicken kale salad

$17.00

grilled chicken + WMS kale + currants + olives + WMS radishes + pinenuts + sourdough croutons + reggiano + lemon yogurt vin

steak salad

$22.00

field greens + fries + blue cheese + grilled onions + house bacon

eggplant cannelloni

$17.00

mushroom risotto stuffed + tomato coriander sauce + balsamic + crisp basil

6oz Colorado wagyu burger

$18.00

caramelized onions + white cheddar + fancy sauce + potato brioche bun + rosemary fries

half roasted chicken

$24.00

fava bean puree + farro + snap peas + radish + preserved lemon + feta + mustard jus

12 hour braised berkshire pork shoulder (Copy)

$27.00

mashed hominy+ roasted peppers+ pascilla jus+ avocado+ pickled pepper salad

pan roasted colorado bass (Copy)

$28.00

brown butter cauliflower puree+ mustard spätzle+ grapes+ hazelnuts+ brussels leaves

Grilled 8oz Coulotte Steak

$36.00

sweet potato+ cippolinis+ delicata squash+ toasted pecans+ huitlacoche butter+ porcini jus

Sides ONLINE

mac & cheese

$9.00

gruyere + white cheddar + mustard sage bread crumbs

brussel sprouts

$8.00

candied pecans + squash puree

house truffle fries

$8.00

reggiano + rosemary salt

mashed hominy

$8.00

pascilla jus + avocado

Nino's ONLINE

kids grilled cheese

$10.50

kids PB&J

$10.50

kids pasta

$10.50

kids chicken fingers

$10.50

kids ice cream

kids sorbet

Other Tasty Beverages ONLINE

rocky mountain soda

$4.00

boylan bottling company

$4.00

fresh lemonade

$3.50

iced tea

$2.50

arnold palmer

$3.50

Dessert ONLINE

ricotta donut

$9.50

palisade peach curd + earl grey sugar

butterscotch budino

$9.50

buttercotch budino + rum caramel +sweet cream+ feuillatine

today's sorbet

$5.50

changing daily

just ice cream

$6.00

bourbon apple & pear crumble

$9.50

almond streusel+ rosemary mascarpone ice cream

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
The Pullman: that different breed of American eatery with superior food and service, pairing imaginative simple food and wine with caring hospitality, comfortable surroundings and exceptional value.

