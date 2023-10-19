The Pump House Restaurant & Saloon 796 Chena Pump rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fine Dining on the Chena River. Come in and enjoy!
Location
796 Chena Pump rd, Fairbanks, AK 99709
Gallery