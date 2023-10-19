Food

Dinner appetizers small plates

Bowl Chowder
$11.00
Calamari
$17.95
Coconut Shrimp
$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp

Crab Rangoons
$18.95
Cup Chowder
$7.00
Oysters
$20.95Out of stock

6 on the half shell

Scallop App
$20.95

Grilled Alaskan Scallops

Seafood Sampler

Seafood Platter for 2 or 4

Steamed Clams
$28.95

steamed in garlic butter

Steamed King Crab
Zucchini sticks
$15.95
Crab Ravioli
$19.95Out of stock

Beef

Premium Burger
$21.95
Grilled Ribeye
$48.95

14 oz

Filet Mignon
$42.95

8 oz

Senators Steak
$33.95

Choice Flatiron

Pork Chop
$38.95Out of stock

Game

Lamb Chops
$41.95
Reindeer Medallions
$38.95
Elk Meatloaf
$28.95

Salads

Small House Salad
$9.00
Large House Salad
$12.50
Small Spinach Salad
$12.50
Large Spinach Salads
$19.50
Small Caesar Salad
$11.50
Large Caesar Salad
$14.50
Black and Bleu Salad
$28.50
Buttermilk Chicken Salad
$21.50
Crab Cobb Salad
$29.50

Seafood

Seafood Risotto
$35.95
Grilled Salmon
$29.95
Crab Cakes
$27.95
Seafood Pasta
$33.95
Seafood Combination
$32.95
Grilled Halibut
$35.95
Crab Mac
$33.95
Scallops Dinner
$42.95
Blackened Halibut
$36.95
Fish and Chips
$28.95
King Crab Dinner
$125.95

Poultry

Chicken Mac
$29.95
Chicken Denali
$28.95

Vegetarian

Marinated Vegetable Platter
$22.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders
$10.95
Kids Fish & Chips
$12.95
Kids Pasta Plain
$7.95
Kids Pasta Alfredo
$7.95
Kids PB & J
$7.95
Kids Mac & Cheese
$8.95
Kids BBQ Chicken
$12.95
Kids Cheeseburger
$12.95
Kids Burger
$11.95
Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.95

OB Kids

Kids Chicken
$10.95
Kids Cheeseburger
$12.95
Kids Fish & Chips
$12.95

Employee Food

Emp Burger
$4.50
Emp Caesar
$4.50
Emp Calamari
$4.50
Emp Chicken tender
$4.50
Emp Fish & Chip
$4.50
Emp Nacho
$4.50
Emp Zucchini Sticks
$4.50

Kitchen Meal

Kitchen Meal
$8.00

Bar Food

Bar Menu-Apps

Calamari
$17.95
Cheese Curds
$17.95
Flatbread
$15.95
Jumbo Wings
$18.95
Oyster shooter
$4.00Out of stock
Oyster shooter vodka
$10.25Out of stock
Oysters
$20.95Out of stock
Pound Sweet Potato Fries
$12.50
Pretzels
$13.95
Zuccini Sticks
$15.95
Crab Puff
$18.95Out of stock

Bar Menu- Soup/Salads

Black and Bleu Salad
$28.50
Bowl Chowder
$11.00
Buttermilk Chicken Salad
$21.50
Cup Chowder
$7.00
Large Caesar
$14.50
Large Spinach Salad
$19.50
Salmon Salad
$28.95
Small Caesar Salad
$11.50
Small Spinach Salad
$11.50

Bar Menu-Burgers&Sandwiches

Elk Burger
$20.95
Cheese Steak
$24.95
Fried Chicken BLT
$18.50
Grilled Cheese
$17.95
Cuban Panini
$23.95
Mckinley Burger
$18.95

Bar Menu-Sides

Side of Fries
$3.75
Side of Sweet potato fries
$4.50
add calamari
$12.00
add chicken
$10.00
add salmon
$14.00
add shrimp
$12.00
Side onion rings
$3.75
Add Flatiron Steak
$16.00

Bar Menu-Hearty Fare

Halibut Nuggets
$27.95
Halibut Tacos
$28.95

Halibut cheeks

Nachos
$15.95
Seafood Sampler
Steak Bites
$28.95
Steamed King Crab

Special

Pizza
$17.95

Dessert

Apple Pie
$9.50
Black Bottom Cake
$9.50
Brownie
$9.50
Burnt Creme
$9.50
Carrot Cake
$9.50
Cheesecake
$9.50
Cobbler
$9.50
Dessert
$8.50
Ice Cream
$4.50
Mousse Cake
$9.50
Peanut Butter Pie
$9.50

Sides

Add Risotto
$16.00
Add Grilled Shrimp
$12.00
Add Crispy Chicken
$10.00
Add Asparagus
$10.00
Add Salmon
$14.00
Side Fries
$3.50
Add Mash
$3.95
Add Grilled Chicken
$10.00
Add Chefs Veg
$3.95
Add Flatiron
$16.00

