American
Bars & Lounges
Southern

The Pump House - Rock Hill

review star

No reviews yet

575 Herrons Ferry Road

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Appetizer

Black & Bleu Beef

$18.00

blackened tenderloin, blistered grape tomatoes, toasted baguette, gorgonzola cream sauce, fines herbes

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

cornmeal dredged, hot cherry peppers, fines herbes, preserved lemon, carolina white sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

cracker meal, house-made pimento cheese, smoked tomato jam, roasted poblano ranch

Hand-Cut Fried Okra

$12.00

seasoned flour, fine herbes, roasted poblano ranch

Lump Crab Cakes

$22.00

preserved lemon & caper aioli, chili oil, charred lemon

No First Course

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

old bay & citrus boiled jumbo shrimp, spicy cocktail sauce, carolina white sauce

Tenderloin Beef Tartare

$19.00

garlic aioli, cured egg yolk, capers, white truffle oil, grilled baguette

Soup/Salad

Carolina Greens

$11.00

grapes, goat cheese, pickled red onion, smoked bacon, champagne vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

smoked bacon, gorgonzola, egg, carrot, grape tomatoes, fines herbes, roasted poblano ranch

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

baby arugula, candied pecans, goat cheese, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Tomato & Blue Crab Bisque

$12.00

blue crab, fines herbs

Soup of Day

$10.00

chef's choice, made from scratch with the finest ingredients

Entrees - Chops

8oz Petite Filet

$44.00

8oz.

11oz Large Filet

$52.00

11oz

Prime New York Strip 14oz

$46.00

Prime 14oz

Ribeye, 16oz

$55.00

16oz.

Bone-In Ribeye 22oz

$65.00

22oz

PH Surf & Turf

$52.00

8oz filet, twin jumbo white shrimp, creole style white wine cream sauce

Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

$4.00

Red Wine Braised Pearl Onions

$7.00

Sides

Charred Broccolini

$10.00

garlic butter, pimento cheese sauce

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

garlic butter, béarnaise

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

yukon gold potatoes, confit garlic, sweet cream

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$10.00

house-made pimento cheese, parmesan

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

sorghum gastrique, fines herbes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

fingerling potatoes, brown sugar, toasted pecans

Side Crispy Fries

$9.00

hand-cut

Truffle Fries

$12.00

white truffle oil, parmesan cheese, fines herbes

Side Grilled Bread

Dessert

Crème Brulee

$10.00

vanilla bean custard, seasonal berries

Exotic Bomba

$9.00

vanilla bean chantilly, seasonal berries, mint leaf, mixed berry sauce

Molten Lava Cake

$11.00

gluten free chocolate cake, dark chocolate ganache, vanilla bean gelato, chocolate sauce, seasonal berries

Pecan Praline Cheesecake

$11.00

praline caramel sauce, candied pecans, spiced chantilly cream

Vanilla Brioche Bread Pudding

$10.00

spiced apple compote, whiskey caramel sauce

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid ChickenTenders

$7.00

Kid Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Waffle

$7.00

Brunch - Entrees

Bacon Benedict

$18.00

english muffin, thick cut bacon, charred tomatoes, poached eggs, hollandaise, roasted yukon gold potatoes

Blackened Tenderloin Hash

$20.00

butternut squash purée, sweet peppers, roasted fingerling sweet potatoes, baby arugula, tomatoes, two poached eggs, hollandaise

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

cheddar & smoked bacon waffle, sweet tea fried chicken, spicy syrup, fines herbes

Chicken Biscuit

$19.00

pimento cheese & buttermilk biscuit, sage & sausage gravy, two eggs any style

French Toast

$17.00

house-made brioche, spiced apple compote, syrup, powdered sugar, smoked bacon

Grilled Portobello Hash

$19.00

roasted yukon gold potatoes & butternut squash, blistered tomatoes, broccolini, charred asparagus, two poached eggs, hollandaise

Shrimp & Sausage Omelet

$18.00

house-made sage sausage, marinated shrimp, hot cherry peppers, roasted yukon gold potatoes

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

grilled prime ranch steak, two eggs any style, roasted yukon gold potatoes, charred asparagus, sauce au poivre

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Pump House, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, features the freshest ingredients, prepared by accomplished local chefs who know what great food is all about. We do it all in an amazingly-beautiful setting on the Catawba River that celebrates our rich history and our exciting future.

Location

575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

