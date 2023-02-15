A map showing the location of The Punjab 1565 Plainfield PikeView gallery

The Punjab 1565 Plainfield Pike

No reviews yet

1565 Plainfield Pike

Johnston, RI 02919

Food

Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)

$6.95

Stuffed turnovers / potato / peas / spices

Vegetable Pakora

$6.95

Assorted vegetables / gram flour / spices / deep fried

Aaloo Tikki

$6.95

Potato / peas / spices / chickpea batter / deep fried

Gobhi Pakora

$6.95

Cauliflower / spices / chickpea batter / deep fried

Gobhi 65

$7.95

Cauliflower / spices / chickpea batter / deep fried / sweet sauce

Gobhi Manchurian

$8.95

Cauliflower with green peppers / onion / soy sauce / tomato sauce

Samosa Chat

$9.95

Veg samosa / chickpeas tossed with yogurt and sweet condiments

Dahi Poori

$9.95

Fried flour balls stuffed with potatoes / onions / green chilli / yogurt / tamarind topped with spicy potato noodles & cilantro

Paneer Momo (7 pcs)

$9.95

Steamed dumplings filled with / cottage cheese / cheddar cheese / green onion / cilantro / spices

The Punjab Veg Platter

$10.95

Assortment of samosa / aaloo tikki / veg pakora / gobhi pakora

Paneer chilli

$9.95

Non Vegetarian Appetizers

Chicken Pakora

$8.95

Chicken / chickpea flour batter / spices

Lamb Samosa

$9.95

Stuffed turnovers / lamb / peas / spices

Shrimp Pakora

$10.95

Shrimp / chickpea flour batter / spices

Crispy Chicken Momo (7 pcs)

$9.95

Fried dumplings filled with chicken / green onions / spices

The Punjab Non Veg Platter

$11.95

Assortment of samosa / chicken pakora / aaloo tikki / veg pakora / gobhi pakora

Soups & Salads

Coconut Soup

$4.95

Soup made of shredded coconuts / coconut cream / milk

Tomato Garlic Soup

$4.95

Tomato and Garlic soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.95

Soup made of lentils and vegetables

Desi Salad

$2.95

Onion / lemon / chillies

House Salad

$10.95

Lettuce / chicken / onion / tomatoes / cucumber served with homemade spicy dressing

Tandoori Baked Breads

Plain Naan

$3.50

Homemade bread baked in clay oven

Garlic & Cilantro Naan

$4.50

Onion Naan

$4.50

Chilli Naan

$4.50

Paneer Naan

$5.50

Cottage Cheese

Aaloo Naan

$5.50

Potatoes / spices

Peshawari Naan

$5.50

Shredded coconut / cashew / raisins

Honey & Ginger Naan

$5.50

Cheese Naan

$5.50

Plain Paratha

$4.50

Whole wheat bread cooked baked on griddle

Aaloo Paratha

$5.25

Potaotes / spices

Chapati

$4.50

Whole wheat bread cooked on griddle

Roti

$4.50

Vegetarian Entrées

Palak Paneer

$14.95

Cottage / spinach / spices

Navratna Korma

$14.95

Assorted vegetables / creamy sauce / spices

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Cottage cheese & vegetables balls / creamy sauce

Daal Makhani

$14.95

Slow cooked black lentils / garlic / spices / butter

Chana Masala

$14.95

Chickpeas / tomatoes / spices

Kadai Paneer

$15.95

Cottage cheese / green chilli / tomatoes / onion / peppers

Aaloo Gobhi

$14.95

Potaotes / cauliflower / spices

Bhindi Masala

$14.95

Okra / garlic / tomatoes / spices

Butter Paneer

$15.95

Cottage cheese / tomato / creamy sauce / spices

Baigan Bhartha

$14.95

Smoked eggplant / peas / spices

Daal Tadka

$13.95

Yellow lentils / tomato / ginger / garlic

Kashmiri Raajma

$15.95

Red kidney beans / tomato / spices

Mattar Paneer

$15.95

Cottage cheese / Peas / Creamy tomato sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.95

Chicken Entrées

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Chicken / tomato / creamy sauce

Chicken Curry

$16.95

Chicken / tomato / onion / ginger / spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.95

Chicken / chilli pepper / potato / vinegar

Chicken Korma

$16.95

Chicken / creamy sauce / spices

Butter Chicken

$16.95

Chicken / tomato / creamy sauce / spices

Palak Chicken

$16.95

Chicken / spinach / spices

Mango Chicken

$16.95

Chicken / peppers / onion / mango

Kadai Chicken

$16.95

Chicken / green chilli / tomatoes / onion / peppers

Chicken Do Piaja

$16.95

Chicken / onion / tomato / spices

Methi Chicken

$16.95

Chicken / fenugreek leaves / creamy sauce / spices

Seafood Entrées

Fish Curry

$17.95

fish fillet / onion / tomato / spices

Coconut Salmon Curry

$19.95

Salmon / sweet & spicy / coconut milk

Shrimp Curry

$17.95

Shrimp / onion / tomato / spices

Shrimp Saag

$17.95

Shrimp / spinach / spices

Shrimp Korma

$17.95

Shrimp / creamy sauce / spices

Shrimp Vindaloo

$17.95

Shrimp / chilli pepper / potato / vinegar

Lamb/Goat Entrées

Lamb Curry

$17.95

Lamb / onion / tomato / spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.95

Lamb / chilli pepper / potato / vinegar

Lamb Saag

$17.95

Lamb / spinach / spices

Lamb Korma

$17.95

Lamb / creamy sauce / spices

Lamb Roganjosh

$17.95

Lamb / yogurt / spices

Goat Curry

$18.95

Goat / onion / tomato / spices

Goat Vindaloo

$18.95

Goat / chilli pepper / potato / vinegar

Goat Mirch Masala

$18.95

Goat / green chilli / tomato / spices

Tandoori Special

Chicken Tikka

$16.95

Marinated chicken / yogurt /spices

Chicken Tandoori

$17.95

Marinated whole chicken / yogurt spices

Shrimp Tandoori

$17.95

Shrimp marinated in yogurt / sour cream / spices

Lamb Chop

$21.95

Marinated lamb / yogurt / spices

Paneer Tikka

$15.95

Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt / mint / spices

Chicken kebob

$16.95

Rice & Biryani's

Plain Rice

$3.95

Jeera Rice

$4.95

Onion / cumin seeds

Lemon Rice

$8.95

Mustard seeds / curry leaves / lentils

Mattar Pulao

$8.95

Green peas / onion

Vegetable Biryani

$14.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh herbs / spices

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh herbs / spices

Lamb Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh herbs / spices

Goat Biryani

$18.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh herbs / spices

Shrimp Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh herbs / spices

Himalayan Special

Chicken Momo (9 pcs)

$13.95

Steamed dumplings filled with chicken / green onions / spices

Jhol Momo

$15.95

Steamed chicken dumpling drowned in bowl full of spicy sauce

Chicken Chilly

$16.95

Chicken / soy sauce / tomato sauce / onions / tomato / peppers

C Momo

$15.95

Chicken momo / soy sauce / tomato sauce / onions / tomato / peppers

Veg Chowmein

$13.95

Noodles / vegetables / soy sauce

Chicken Chowmein

$14.95

Noodles / chicken / soy sauce

Shrimp Chowmein

$15.95

Noodles / shrimp / soy sauce

Veg Fried Rice

$13.95

Rice / vegetables / soy sauce / spices

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Rice / chicken / soy sauce / spices

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Rice / shrimp / soy sauce / spices

Khaja Set

$14.95

Tempered spicy chicken / puffed rice / potatoes / soybeans

Sides

Papadum

$2.25

Crispy lentil wafers

Raita

$3.50

Whipped yogurt / cucumber / mint / onion / tomatoes

Mix Pickle

$2.95

Mixed spicy pickle from India

Mango Chutney

$2.95

Mango fruil relish

Side tikka sauce

$7.95

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Fried milk solid balls dunked in sugar syrup

Rasmalai

$4.95

Farmer cheese sweetened milk with pistachio

Carrot Halwa

$4.95

Grated carrots cooked in milk topped with nuts

Kulfi

$4.95

Creamy ice-cream flavored with cardamom

Breakfast

Breakfast

Masala Cheese Omelette

$10.95

3 Eggs / cheese / onion / tomatoes / spices

Veggie Puff Samosa

$10.95

Baked puff pastry stuffed with potatoes / peas

Chhole Bhature

$10.95

Deep fried puffy bread and Chickpea

Aaloo Paratha

$10.95

Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes / spices

Aaloo, Chana & Roti

$9.95

Pair of Soft flour bread, chickpeas and Potatoes

Chicken Wrap (Cold)

$10.95

Naan / chicken / lettuce / tomatoes / onions

Chicken Kaathi Roll

$10.95

Chicken / egg / onions / peppers / cilantro & mint sauce rolled in soft bread

Paneer Kaathi Roll

$10.95

Cottage cheese / onions / peppers / cilantro & mint sauce rolled in soft bread

Masala Cheesy Toast

$10.95

Grilled cheese with onions / tomatoes / cilantro / potatoes and green sauce

Punjab Special

$12.95

2 Eggs any style / chickpeas or potatoes / chicken kebob / soft flour bread

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs (Any Style)

$3.95

Chickpeas

$4.95

Potatoes

$4.95

Chicken Kabob

$6.95

Buffet

Adult Buffet

$16.95

Child Buffet (3-9 years)

$9.95

Beverages

Hot Beverages

Masala Chai

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cold Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$4.25

Mango flavored yogurt smoothie

Mango Milk Shake

$4.95

Refreshing blend of mango and milk

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.95

Soda

$2.50

Sweet lassi

$3.95

Yogurt smoothie

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Juice

$3.50

Mocktails

Shirley Temple

$5.95

Mango Lemon Refresher

$5.95

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Gift Certificate $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1565 Plainfield Pike, Johnston, RI 02919

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

