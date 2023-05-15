The Purple Cow - Conway 1055 Steel Ave

  • Home
Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Milk

$3.19

Chocolate Milk

$3.69

Juice

$3.19

Lunch & Dinner

Snacks & Starters

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$7.99

Homemade Cheese Dip with Chips.

Cheese Dip (Large)

Cheese Dip (Large)

$10.29

Large Homemade Cheese Dip with Chips.

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Our famous French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Our famous French Fries topped with our Homemade Chili and Cheddar Cheese.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Six sticks served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles Spears

Fried Pickles Spears

$7.99

Breaded and served with ranch dressing.

Basket of Fries

$4.49

A basket of our famous fries

Herb Fried Mushrooms

Herb Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Hand breaded and served with parsley mayo.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Voted "Best in Town!"

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$5.59

Served with our Homemade Honey Dipping Sauce.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$11.29

Three each of our Fried Pickle Spears, Onion Rings, Cheese Sticks, Herb Fried Mushrooms and Potato Wedges, served with ranch, marinara, rodeo sauce and parsley mayo.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Breaded green beans served with ranch dressing.

Chili Cheese Dip

$8.99

Cheese Dip with our Famous Homemade Chili. Served with Chips.

Chili Cheese Dip (Large)

$11.29

Large Cheese Dip with our Famous Homemade Chili. Served with Chips.

Soups & Salads

South of the Border Soup (cup)

$3.99

Made with loads of all-white-meat chicken, peppers, tomatoes, onions and spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips and shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

South of the Border Soup (crock)

South of the Border Soup (crock)

$5.59

Made with loads of all-white-meat chicken, peppers, tomatoes, onions and spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips and shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

Chili (cup)

$5.49

Purple Cow's Famous Homemade Chili. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Purple Onions.

Chili (crock)

Chili (crock)

$9.49

Purple Cow's Famous Homemade Chili. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Purple Onions.

Soup/Salad Combo

$8.59

A cup of soup with a Simple Salad or Small Caesar Salad.

Fresh Fruit Salad Cup

Fresh Fruit Salad Cup

$3.59
Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$4.79

Mixed greens, tomato, tri bell peppers, purple onion, carrot and your favorite dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.79

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tomato and our homemade Caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.59

Romaine, Parmesan and Jack cheeses, mushrooms, tomato, olive salad, croutons and our famous Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.59

Breast of turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomato, olive salad, hard- boiled egg, peppers and avocado on a bed of mixed greens with your favorite dressing.

Ranch Chicken Tender Salad

Ranch Chicken Tender Salad

$12.59

Sliced fried chicken tenders, mixed greens, tomato, purple onion, hot Pepper Jack cheese, hard-boiled egg and ranch dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$12.59

A seasoned, grilled and sliced chicken breast on mixed greens with black beans, hot Pepper Jack cheese, tomato, purple onions, peppers, BBQ vinaigrette and tortilla strips.

White Balsamic & Berry Caramel Salad

White Balsamic & Berry Caramel Salad

$12.59

Spring mix, blueberries, strawberries, sugar-roasted pecans and herbed Boursin cheese, finished with a white balsamic and caramel dressing.

Burgers & Dogs

Burgers are 1/3 pound premium beef that's ground fresh- never frozen! Served with classic or fresh-cut potato chips. Burgers are "side dressed" with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and purple onions.

Five Alarm Burger

$10.29

Hot Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeño peppers, salsa, chipotle mayo, hot habanero salsa and special seasonings.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.79

Topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese.

Beyond Meat Burger

$11.29

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patty served on a wheat bun. Have it prepared like any of our specialty burgers for a small uncharge!!

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.59

Bacon Cheeseburger with American Cheese.

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$7.99

Add Cheese of your Choice for 80¢

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.79

Our classic burger with American cheese.

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$7.99

A great vegetarian burger. Have it prepared like any of our specialty burgers for a small uncharge!!

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.29

On grilled rye bread with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese.

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$10.79

Topped with crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, honey mustard BBQ sauce and onion rings.

Supreme Cheeseburger

Supreme Cheeseburger

$11.29

Topped with bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, Cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese.

Turkey Burger

$7.99

A healthier take on a classic, served on a wheat bun. Have it prepared like any of our specialty burgers for a small uncharge!!

The Best Hot Dog

The Best Hot Dog

$7.49

All-beef hot dog topped with kraut.

The Best Chili Dog

The Best Chili Dog

$9.29

All-beef hot dog with Cheddar cheese, onions and chili.

Double Five Alarm Burger

$14.08

Hot Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeño peppers, salsa, chipotle mayo, hot habanero salsa and special seasonings.

Double BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.58

Topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.58

Double Bacon Cheeseburger with American Cheese.

Double Beyond Meat Burger

$17.28

Two Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patty served on a wheat bun.

Double Hamburger

$11.78

Add Cheese of your Choice for 80¢

Double Cheeseburger

$12.58

Double Cheeseburger with American Cheese.

Double Garden Burger

$11.78

A great vegetarian burger.

Double Patty Melt

$14.08

On grilled rye bread with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese.

Double Rodeo Burger

$14.58

Topped with crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, honey mustard BBQ sauce and onion rings.

Double Supreme Burger

$15.08

Topped with bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, Cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese.

Double Turkey Burger

$11.78

A healthier take on a classic, served on a wheat bun.

Toasted & Grilled

Served with classic or fresh-cut potato chips. Sandwiches are "side dressed" with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and purple onions, unless otherwise noted.
House BLT Sandwich

House BLT Sandwich

$8.59

Four slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and our special house mayo on toasted wheat, with pickles on the side.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$10.59

Battered chicken breast dipped in buffalo ranch sauce, topped with shredded lettuce and hot Pepper Jack cheese.

French Philly Chicken

$10.99

Sliced chicken on a hoagie bun with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and a cup of au jus for dipping. Pickles on the side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Homemade with all-white-meat chicken, no nuts or fruits. Served on wheat toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

A grilled 6 oz chicken breast, served on a bun. Try it blackened or with Cajun spice. Add cheese for 80¢

The Best Smoked Club

The Best Smoked Club

$11.29

Triple-decker with smoked turkey, bacon, ham, Cheddar cheese, hard- boiled egg, tomato, lettuce and house mayo on wheat

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.79

Grilled Cheese

$6.79

Grilled American cheese on wheat.

French Philly Steak

French Philly Steak

$10.99

Thinly sliced roast beef on a hoagie bun with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and a cup of au jus for dipping. Pickles on the side.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$10.59

Traditional New York style – lean corned beef, Swiss cheese and kraut on light rye bread, with pickles on the side.

Tuna Melt

$9.79

Our Grilled Tuna Salad Sandwich with a slice of melted Cheddar Cheese.

Grilled Tuna Salad Sandwich

Grilled Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Ours includes chopped hard-boiled egg, water chestnuts and onions, with no nuts or fruits. Served on wheat toast.

Grilled Turkey "Lite" Reuben

Grilled Turkey "Lite" Reuben

$10.29

Same great sandwich, but with thinly sliced turkey breast.

Grilled Turkey Sandwich

Grilled Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

We grill thinly sliced turkey breast and top it with herbed mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on wheat toast with pickles on the side.

Grilled Jean & Jack

$8.99

Grilled Ham and Provolone Cheese.

Perfect Platters

Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$11.29

4 large tenders served with honey mustard dipping sauce, fries, and a side salad.

Chopped Beef "Steak" Platter

Chopped Beef "Steak" Platter

$11.99

Served with your choice of sautéed mushrooms OR sautéed onions OR herbed butter, plus fries, Texas toast and a side salad.

Tuna Salad Platter

Tuna Salad Platter

$11.29

A double dip of our Tuna Salad on a bed of lettuce with sliced tomatoes, olive salad and a grilled English muffin.

Chicken Salad Platter

Chicken Salad Platter

$11.29

A double dip of our Chicken Salad (with no nuts or fruits) on a bed of lettuce with sliced tomatoes, olive salad and a grilled English muffin.

Steak Knife Burgers

All Steak Knife Burgers come with our famous fries. NEW!! Sink your teeth into premium beef - ground fresh, never frozen! We serve these hefty 1/2 pound burgers on a toasted brioche bun with crisp leaf lettuce, juicy tomato, sliced dill pickles & purple onions.
Classic Steak Knife Burger

Classic Steak Knife Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound Angus burger on a toasted brioche bun with crisp leaf lettuce, juicy tomato, sliced dill pickles & purple onions.Add Cheese of your Choice for 80¢

Three Cheese Steak Knife Burger

Three Cheese Steak Knife Burger

$14.29

Topped with melted Swiss, American and Cheddar.

Mushroom Swiss Steak Knife Burger

Mushroom Swiss Steak Knife Burger

$14.29

Topped with two slices of melted Swiss and covered with sautéed mushrooms.

Firehouse Steak Knife Burger

Firehouse Steak Knife Burger

$14.29

Spicy! Topped with two slices of hot Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed bell peppers, jalapeños and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of habanero hot sauce.

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Steak Knife Burger

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Steak Knife Burger

$14.29

Topped with three slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, two slices of Cheddar and our homemade Ranch Dressing.

Smokehouse Steak Knife Burger

$14.29

Topped with Cheddar, three slices of applewood bacon and BBQ sauce.

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Finger Basket

$5.99

Everyone’s favorite, served with fries.

Kid's Classic Hamburger

$5.49

1/4 pound Angus beef – ground fresh, never frozen!

Kid's Classic Cheeseburger

$5.99

1/4 pound Angus beef- topped with American Cheese.

Kid's Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.19

Mini corndogs are perfect for dipping!

Kraft® Macaroni and Cheese

Kraft® Macaroni and Cheese

$4.79

Why? Because kids love it!

The Elvis Special

The Elvis Special

$5.19

Grilled peanut butter, banana and honey sandwich.

Kid's Chicken Finger Salad

Kid's Chicken Finger Salad

$5.99

A kid-friendly salad made with chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Greatest Grilled Cheese

$5.19

Toasty on the outside, nice and melty in the middle. Traditional and tasty.

Peanut Butter & Purple Jelly

Peanut Butter & Purple Jelly

$4.79

We make it the way they like it – peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread.

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.39

All beef hot dog served with pickles on the side.

Apple Sauce

$1.99
Fresh Fruit Salad Cup

Fresh Fruit Salad Cup

$3.59

Ice Cream & Desserts

Shakes & Malts

Our shakes are hand dipped with premium Yarnell's Ice Cream.
Shake

Shake

$5.59

Try it "loaded" with banana or your favorite candy for $1

Malt

$5.59

Try it "loaded" with banana or your favorite candy for $1

Soy Shake

$6.59

Made with dairy free ice cream. Try it "loaded" with banana or your favorite candy for $1

Ice Cream Soda

Ice Cream Soda

$4.99

Soda water, ice cream, whipped cream and flavored syrup, served with a sidecar of ice cream. (The Purple Cow is made with Grape Fanta instead of soda water)

Elvis Milkshake

$6.59

It’s all shook up! Vanilla ice cream with banana and peanut butter, topped with whipped cream.

Orange Freeze

$5.69

We make it like a shake, but with sherbet and soda water instead of ice cream and milk.

Triple Treat Chocolate Malt

$6.59

Made with chocolate ice cream and chocolate syrup, topped with shaved white chocolate.

Root Beer Float

$5.29

Specialty Desserts

Warm Apple Pie

Warm Apple Pie

$5.29

Fresh Baked! A la mode, add $1.50

Homemade Banana Pudding

Homemade Banana Pudding

$5.29

Homemade pudding topped with whipped cream and fresh bananas.

The Big Classic Banana Split

The Big Classic Banana Split

$7.99

Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream topped with hot fudge, pineapple & strawberry sauces. Whipped cream, nuts and a cherry, too.

Fresh Baked Brownie

$2.79

Get it ala mode for $1.50

Caramel Cashew Coffee Sundae

Caramel Cashew Coffee Sundae

$5.99

Coffee ice cream topped with warm caramel, cashews, whipped cream & a cherry.

Drug Store Hot Fudge Sundae

Drug Store Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99

A classic treat served with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.

Fudgy Nut Brownie Sundae

Fudgy Nut Brownie Sundae

$6.79

A rich brownie topped with ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.

Hot Chocolate Lava Cake

Hot Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Served with hot fudge, two scoops of your favorite ice cream and whipped cream.

Purple Ice Cream Pie

Purple Ice Cream Pie

$5.49

Purple vanilla ice cream on an Oreo crust topped with whipped cream & Oreos.

Scoops & Cones

1 Scoop (cup)

1 Scoop (cup)

$2.59

One Scoop of premium Yarnell's Ice Cream. Make it a Sundae for $1

2 Scoops (cup)

$3.59

Two Scoop's of premium Yarnell's Ice Cream. Make it a Sundae for $1.40

3 Scoops (cup)

$4.59

Three Scoop's of premium Yarnell's Ice Cream. Make it a Sundae for $2

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1055 Steel Ave, Conway, AR 72032

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

