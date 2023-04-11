- Home
The Purple Cow - North Little Rock
No reviews yet
4201 Warden Rd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Lunch & Dinner
Snacks & Starters
Cheese Dip
Homemade Cheese Dip with Chips.
Cheese Dip (Large)
Large Homemade Cheese Dip with Chips.
Cheese Fries
Our famous French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese.
Chili Cheese Fries
Our famous French Fries topped with our Homemade Chili and Cheddar Cheese.
Cheese Sticks
Six sticks served with marinara sauce.
Fried Pickles Spears
Breaded and served with ranch dressing.
Basket of Fries
A basket of our famous fries
Herb Fried Mushrooms
Hand breaded and served with parsley mayo.
Onion Rings
Voted "Best in Town!"
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Served with our Homemade Honey Dipping Sauce.
Sampler Platter
Three each of our Fried Pickle Spears, Onion Rings, Cheese Sticks, Herb Fried Mushrooms and Potato Wedges, served with ranch, marinara, rodeo sauce and parsley mayo.
Fried Green Beans
Breaded green beans served with ranch dressing.
Chili Cheese Dip
Cheese Dip with our Famous Homemade Chili. Served with Chips.
Chili Cheese Dip (Large)
Large Cheese Dip with our Famous Homemade Chili. Served with Chips.
Soups & Salads
South of the Border Soup (cup)
Made with loads of all-white-meat chicken, peppers, tomatoes, onions and spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips and shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
South of the Border Soup (crock)
Made with loads of all-white-meat chicken, peppers, tomatoes, onions and spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips and shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
Chili (cup)
Purple Cow's Famous Homemade Chili. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Purple Onions.
Chili (crock)
Purple Cow's Famous Homemade Chili. Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Purple Onions.
Soup/Salad Combo
A cup of soup with a Simple Salad or Small Caesar Salad.
Fresh Fruit Salad Cup
Simple Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, tri bell peppers, purple onion, carrot and your favorite dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tomato and our homemade Caesar dressing.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan and Jack cheeses, mushrooms, tomato, olive salad, croutons and our famous Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Breast of turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomato, olive salad, hard- boiled egg, peppers and avocado on a bed of mixed greens with your favorite dressing.
Ranch Chicken Tender Salad
Sliced fried chicken tenders, mixed greens, tomato, purple onion, hot Pepper Jack cheese, hard-boiled egg and ranch dressing.
Santa Fe Salad
A seasoned, grilled and sliced chicken breast on mixed greens with black beans, hot Pepper Jack cheese, tomato, purple onions, peppers, BBQ vinaigrette and tortilla strips.
White Balsamic & Berry Caramel Salad
Spring mix, blueberries, strawberries, sugar-roasted pecans and herbed Boursin cheese, finished with a white balsamic and caramel dressing.
Burgers & Dogs
Five Alarm Burger
Hot Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeño peppers, salsa, chipotle mayo, hot habanero salsa and special seasonings.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese.
Beyond Meat Burger
Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patty served on a wheat bun. Have it prepared like any of our specialty burgers for a small uncharge!!
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger with American Cheese.
Classic Hamburger
Add Cheese of your Choice for 80¢
Cheeseburger
Our classic burger with American cheese.
Garden Burger
A great vegetarian burger. Have it prepared like any of our specialty burgers for a small uncharge!!
Patty Melt
On grilled rye bread with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese.
Rodeo Burger
Topped with crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, honey mustard BBQ sauce and onion rings.
Supreme Cheeseburger
Topped with bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, Cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese.
Turkey Burger
A healthier take on a classic, served on a wheat bun. Have it prepared like any of our specialty burgers for a small uncharge!!
The Best Hot Dog
All-beef hot dog topped with kraut.
The Best Chili Dog
All-beef hot dog with Cheddar cheese, onions and chili.
Double Five Alarm Burger
Hot Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeño peppers, salsa, chipotle mayo, hot habanero salsa and special seasonings.
Double BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger with American Cheese.
Double Beyond Meat Burger
Two Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patty served on a wheat bun.
Double Hamburger
Add Cheese of your Choice for 80¢
Double Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger with American Cheese.
Double Garden Burger
A great vegetarian burger.
Double Patty Melt
On grilled rye bread with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese.
Double Rodeo Burger
Topped with crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, honey mustard BBQ sauce and onion rings.
Double Supreme Burger
Topped with bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, Cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese.
Double Turkey Burger
A healthier take on a classic, served on a wheat bun.
Toasted & Grilled
House BLT Sandwich
Four slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and our special house mayo on toasted wheat, with pickles on the side.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Battered chicken breast dipped in buffalo ranch sauce, topped with shredded lettuce and hot Pepper Jack cheese.
French Philly Chicken
Sliced chicken on a hoagie bun with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and a cup of au jus for dipping. Pickles on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade with all-white-meat chicken, no nuts or fruits. Served on wheat toast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A grilled 6 oz chicken breast, served on a bun. Try it blackened or with Cajun spice. Add cheese for 80¢
The Best Smoked Club
Triple-decker with smoked turkey, bacon, ham, Cheddar cheese, hard- boiled egg, tomato, lettuce and house mayo on wheat
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on wheat.
French Philly Steak
Thinly sliced roast beef on a hoagie bun with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and a cup of au jus for dipping. Pickles on the side.
Grilled Reuben
Traditional New York style – lean corned beef, Swiss cheese and kraut on light rye bread, with pickles on the side.
Tuna Melt
Our Grilled Tuna Salad Sandwich with a slice of melted Cheddar Cheese.
Grilled Tuna Salad Sandwich
Ours includes chopped hard-boiled egg, water chestnuts and onions, with no nuts or fruits. Served on wheat toast.
Grilled Turkey "Lite" Reuben
Same great sandwich, but with thinly sliced turkey breast.
Grilled Turkey Sandwich
We grill thinly sliced turkey breast and top it with herbed mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on wheat toast with pickles on the side.
Grilled Jean & Jack
Grilled Ham and Provolone Cheese.
Perfect Platters
Chicken Finger Platter
4 large tenders served with honey mustard dipping sauce, fries, and a side salad.
Chopped Beef "Steak" Platter
Served with your choice of sautéed mushrooms OR sautéed onions OR herbed butter, plus fries, Texas toast and a side salad.
Tuna Salad Platter
A double dip of our Tuna Salad on a bed of lettuce with sliced tomatoes, olive salad and a grilled English muffin.
Chicken Salad Platter
A double dip of our Chicken Salad (with no nuts or fruits) on a bed of lettuce with sliced tomatoes, olive salad and a grilled English muffin.
Steak Knife Burgers
Classic Steak Knife Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger on a toasted brioche bun with crisp leaf lettuce, juicy tomato, sliced dill pickles & purple onions.Add Cheese of your Choice for 80¢
Three Cheese Steak Knife Burger
Topped with melted Swiss, American and Cheddar.
Mushroom Swiss Steak Knife Burger
Topped with two slices of melted Swiss and covered with sautéed mushrooms.
Firehouse Steak Knife Burger
Spicy! Topped with two slices of hot Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed bell peppers, jalapeños and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of habanero hot sauce.
Bacon Cheddar Ranch Steak Knife Burger
Topped with three slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, two slices of Cheddar and our homemade Ranch Dressing.
Smokehouse Steak Knife Burger
Topped with Cheddar, three slices of applewood bacon and BBQ sauce.
Kids Menu
Kid's Chicken Finger Basket
Everyone’s favorite, served with fries.
Kid's Classic Hamburger
1/4 pound Angus beef – ground fresh, never frozen!
Kid's Classic Cheeseburger
1/4 pound Angus beef- topped with American Cheese.
Kid's Corn Dog Nuggets
Mini corndogs are perfect for dipping!
Kraft® Macaroni and Cheese
Why? Because kids love it!
The Elvis Special
Grilled peanut butter, banana and honey sandwich.
Kid's Chicken Finger Salad
A kid-friendly salad made with chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Greatest Grilled Cheese
Toasty on the outside, nice and melty in the middle. Traditional and tasty.
Peanut Butter & Purple Jelly
We make it the way they like it – peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread.
Kid's Hot Dog
All beef hot dog served with pickles on the side.
Apple Sauce
Fresh Fruit Salad Cup
Wraps
Ice Cream & Desserts
Shakes & Malts
Shake
Try it "loaded" with banana or your favorite candy for $1
Malt
Try it "loaded" with banana or your favorite candy for $1
Soy Shake
Made with dairy free ice cream. Try it "loaded" with banana or your favorite candy for $1
Ice Cream Soda
Soda water, ice cream, whipped cream and flavored syrup, served with a sidecar of ice cream. (The Purple Cow is made with Grape Fanta instead of soda water)
Elvis Milkshake
It’s all shook up! Vanilla ice cream with banana and peanut butter, topped with whipped cream.
Orange Freeze
We make it like a shake, but with sherbet and soda water instead of ice cream and milk.
Triple Treat Chocolate Malt
Made with chocolate ice cream and chocolate syrup, topped with shaved white chocolate.
Root Beer Float
Specialty Desserts
Warm Apple Pie
Fresh Baked! A la mode, add $1.50
Homemade Banana Pudding
Homemade pudding topped with whipped cream and fresh bananas.
The Big Classic Banana Split
Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream topped with hot fudge, pineapple & strawberry sauces. Whipped cream, nuts and a cherry, too.
Fresh Baked Brownie
Get it ala mode for $1.50
Caramel Cashew Coffee Sundae
Coffee ice cream topped with warm caramel, cashews, whipped cream & a cherry.
Drug Store Hot Fudge Sundae
A classic treat served with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.
Fudgy Nut Brownie Sundae
A rich brownie topped with ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.
Hot Chocolate Lava Cake
Served with hot fudge, two scoops of your favorite ice cream and whipped cream.
Purple Ice Cream Pie
Purple vanilla ice cream on an Oreo crust topped with whipped cream & Oreos.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
4201 Warden Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72116