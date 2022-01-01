Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo

2,182 Reviews

$

4001 St. Elmo Ave,

Chattanooga, TN 37409

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed Potato
Smoked Chicken Salad
Jumbo BBQ Sandwich

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.25Out of stock

Tea

$2.50

Fruit Tea

$3.50

Water

Milk

$2.75Out of stock

Ice Cup

$0.25

Can Drink

$1.00Out of stock

Rainbow Sandwich

Rainbow Sandwich

$10.50

1/2 Rainbow Sandwich

$7.00

Sandwiches

Whole Deli Sandwich

$10.00

Half Deli Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Buffalo Smoked Chicken Deli Sandwich

$9.50

Reg. BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Jumbo BBQ Sandwich

$8.00

Piglet Pak

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Deli Sandwich

$9.50

Soup

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Pie

$8.00

Cup Pot Soup

$3.95Out of stock

Kids Pak

Hotdog

$7.00

Corndog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Piglet BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Homemade Sides

Sm - Slaw

$4.00

Lg- Slaw

$6.00

Sm -Baked Beans

$4.00

Lg- Baked Beans

$6.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Sm -Hashbrown Casserole

$5.00

Lg- Hashbrown Casserole

$7.00

Sm -Potato Salad

$5.00

Lg- Potato Salad

$7.00

Sm -Hot Slaw

$5.00

Lg- Hot Slaw

$7.00

BBQ Chips

$1.45

Plain Chips

$1.45

Texas Toast

$0.50

Buns

$0.50

Fritos

$1.45

Jal Chips

$1.19Out of stock

S&V Chips

$1.45Out of stock

Salads

Smoked Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Misc.

Kids Treat

$0.50

Corndog

$3.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.45

5oz BBQ Sauce

$2.25

16oz BBQ Sauce

$5.95

Koolaid

$0.50

Chicken Nuggets

$3.00

Butter

$0.30

S. Cream

$0.45

Chives

$0.30

Jalapenos

$0.30

Cheese

$1.00

2 Oz Hot Slaw

$0.30

2 Oz Slaw

$0.30

Dressings

$0.45

Onions

$0.30

Tomatoes

$0.30

Pickles

Single Taco

$5.00

Single Rib

$3.50

Single Piglet

$3.50

Single Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Extra Meat

$3.50

2oz Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Small Pim Cheese

$5.95

Med Pim Cheese

$6.95

2oz Cucumber Spread

$2.50

Extra Queso Cheese

$4.50

Squirt Bottle Sauce

$4.95

Fritos

$1.45

Nacho Cheese With Chips

$6.00

Bag Of Ice

$1.99

Bacon Slices

$1.25

Masks

$4.00

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Grilled Peppers

$0.75

Cucumber

$0.30

Main Plates

Stuffed Potato

$11.00

Potato No Meat

$7.00

BBQ Plate

$14.00

BBQ Plate Combo

$15.00

BBQ Taco

$10.00

BBQ Quesadilla

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.50

Buffalo Quesadilla

$10.00

Q-Dog

$8.00

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Nachos No Meat

$8.00

Hot Dogs

Plain Hot Dog

$4.00

The Works Hot Dog

$7.00

Ribs

Small Rib Basket

$15.00

Lg Rib Basket

$18.00

3 Rib Combo Plate

$17.00

Rib Sandwich

$9.00

Dessert

Reg Banana Pudding

$5.00

Lg Banana Pudding

$7.00

Reg Alabama Dirt

$5.00

Lg Alabama Dirt

$7.00

Cookies (1)

$0.99Out of stock

Cookies (2)

$1.75Out of stock

Reg Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Lg Strawberry

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga, TN 37409

Directions

Gallery
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

