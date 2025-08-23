- Home
- Fort Worth
- The Purple Frog Restaurant & Cantina
The Purple Frog Restaurant & Cantina
3468 Blue Bonnet Circle
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Extra Sauces
Side of Ranch$0.50
Side of Blue Cheese$0.75
Side of Honey Mustard$0.75
Side of Jalapeno Ranch$0.75
Side of Queso$3.00
3oz Sd of Salsa$0.50
Side of Green Salsa$0.50
3oz Sd of Guac$1.50
8oz Sd of Guacamole$4.00
Side of pickled Jalapenos$0.75
Side Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
Side of Marinara$0.50
Side of Buffalo$0.75
Side of Lemon Pepper$0.75
Side of BBQ$0.75
Side Jerk$0.75
Side of Garlic Parm$0.75
Side of PineHabereno$0.75
Side of Sour Cream$0.75
Side of Pico$1.00
Side of drawn Butter$0.25
Side of Bistro Mayo$0.75
Side of Cocktail Sauce$0.50
Side of Tartar$0.50
Side of Hollandaise$1.00
Side of Syrup$0.50
Side of 3oz Gravy$0.75
Dinner
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
House Made Stuffed Jalapeno wrapped in Bacon$10.99
Alligator Nuggets$14.99OUT OF STOCK
BYO Nacho$12.99
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa$5.49
Cheese fries$9.99
Cheese Sticks
Fresh Mozzarella cut, hand battered w/ Marinara & Ranch$10.50
Cocktail Shrimp
Shrimp, Fresh Pico, Diced Avocado, w/ a clamato based cocktail sauce served w/ house made Chips$15.99
Corn Nuggets
Corn Nuggets$8.99
Crab Cake Bites
Blue Crab meat dusted in Cracker crumbs and deep fried$15.49
EZ Peel Shrimp 1/2 pound
1/2 pound Gulf Shrimp seasoned. Served Hot or Cold$9.99
EZ Peel Shrimp1 pound
1 pound Gulf Shrimp Seasoned. Served Hot or Cold$16.99
Fried Pickles
Hand Battered Pickels$8.99
Fried Mushrooms
Hand Battered Mushrooms$8.99
Fried Zucchini
Hand Battered Zucchini$8.99
Onion Rings
Hand Battered Onion Rings$9.99
Plain Jane Nachos
5 Deep fried corn tortillas with Monterrey jack, cheddar, salsa verde, jalapenos, sour cream$8.99
Potato Skins$8.99
Pub Pretzels
Bavarrian Style served w/ beer cheese and honey mustard$10.99
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Fresh Spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, parmesan and Jalapenos$9.99
Spicy Garlic Mussels
Simmered with Shallots, Garlic, Parmesan, Parsley, and Wine, Served w/ Toast$15.99
(6) Raw Oysters
6 Fresh Gulf Oysters, served with Cocktail sauce, butter, crackers$14.00
(12) Raw Oysters
12 Fresh Gulf Oysters, served with Cocktail sauce, butter, crackers$26.00
(6) Chicken Wings Bone in
6 - Large Bone in Chicken wings tossed with choice of sauce$11.95
(12) Chicken Wings Bone In
12- Large Bone in Chicken wings tossed with choice of sauce$18.95
Salads
Ceasar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons$8.99
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, capers, tomato wedges, red onion, feta cheese$11.99
Health Nut Salad$14.95
Shrimp & Spinach Salad$16.99
Southwest Salad
Mixed Greens, chicken, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar, pico, jalapeños, crispy tortilla strips$13.49
TX Chop Chk Salad$13.99
Wedge Salad$10.99
Soup Of Day
Small Handhelds
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled Chicken, sliced avocado, grilled bell pepper & onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bistro mayo$14.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Quesadillas
Toasted flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar, served w/ sour cream, salsa, guac$11.99
CFC Sliders$14.99
CFS Sliders$14.99
Slider Flight$15.99
TCU Tacos$15.49
ON A BUN
Bacon & Bleu$14.99
BLT
Texas Toast sandwich filled with Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Fries, Pickle$12.75
Buffalo Chicken$13.99
California Burger$14.99
College Burger$8.00
Crab Cake Sandwich
House Made Crab Cake served with fries, coleslaw$16.99
Philly Cheesesteak
Shredded Ribeye steak topped w/grilled onions, peppers, white American, fries$15.99
Po'Boys
Catfish, Shrimp, or Cajun Chicken topped with cabbage, tomato, pickles, sliced jalapeños, cajun bistro sauce, fries$15.99
Texan Burger$14.99
The Chick Sandwich$13.99
Entrees
Chicken Plate
Chicken Breast grilled, blackened, or Fried, served with 2 sides and Hushpuppies upon Request.$13.99
Shrimp Plate
Shrimp, grilled, blackened, or Fried, served with 2 sides and hushpuppies upon request$18.99
Salmon Plate
Salmon Filet, grilled, blackened, or Fried, served with 2 sides and hushpuppies upon request$18.99
Tilapia Plate
Tilapia Filet Grilled, blackened, or Fried, served with 2 sides and hushpuppies upon request$17.99
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand battered and fried served with grilled vegetables, mashed potatoes, and garlic toast$14.99
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Battered & Fried served with Mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, & Garlic Toast$15.49
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Cod fried, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.$16.99
Loaded Baked Potato Entree
Baked potato loaded with choice of Chicken, pulled pork, or brisket, topped w/ cheddar, BBQ sauce, green onions$13.99
Mac Attack
Macaroni noodles loaded w / Cheddar, Monterrey, Parmesan, Rich Cream, served with Garlic Bread. Add Brisket, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Shrimp for an upcharge.$11.99
Shrimp Boil (1lb)
Boiled Shrimp, served with Corn and Potatoes. Or add Mushroom or broccoli for an upcharge$19.99
Shrimp Boil (1/2 lb)
Boiled Shrimp, served with Corn and Potatoes. Or add mushroom or broccoli for an upcharge$11.99
Baskets
Fried Catfish
Hand-breaded & Fried catfish filets, served with Fries, Coleslaw, & hushpuppies$14.99
Fried Catfish & Shrimp Combo
Catfish & Shrimp Hand-breaded & Fried, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, & hushpuppies$16.49
Fried Shrimp
Hand-breaded & Fried Shrimp, served with Fries, Coleslaw, & hushpuppies$15.49
Fried Coconut Shrimp
Fried Coconut-breaded shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, & hushpuppies$15.99
Chicken Tenders
Breaded & Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, Fries, Garlic Toast, & Choice of Sauce$14.49
Boneless Wings W/fries
Boneless wings served with house fries, & choice of 3 sauces$15.49
(6) Chicken Wing W/Fries$12.99
(12) Chicken Wing W/Fries$19.99
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Full-Service restaurant and bar.
3468 Blue Bonnet Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76109